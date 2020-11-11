NCERT Books for Class 7 English - Honeycomb and An Alien Hand

Get NCERT Books for Class 7 English in PDF format here. With this article, you can access the latest NCERT books - Honeycomb and An Alien Hand. These books have been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) exclusively for the current academic session. So, all class 9 students should refer to the latest NCERT English Books to prepare for all their school tests and the year-end examinations. NCERT books are very important for exam preparation and lay a strong foundation for the preparation of academic exams.
NCERT Book for Class 7 English - Find below chapter-wise links to download in PDF:
NCERT Class 7 English Book - Honeycomb
NCERT Class 7 English Book - An Alien Hand (Supplementary Reader)
- Chapter 1: The Tiny Teacher
- Chapter 2: Bringing Up Kari
- Chapter 3: The Desert
- Chapter 4: The Cop and the Anthem
- Chapter 5: Golu Grows a Nose
- Chapter 6: I Want Something in a Cage
- Chapter 7: Chandni
- Chapter 8: The Bear Story
- Chapter 9: A Tiger in the House
- Chapter 10: An Alien Hand
Students can also access from here the NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English to get the best-explained answers to the exercise questions. All these answers are prepared by the subject experts. These NCERT Solutions can be downloaded in a chapter-wise PDF by clicking on the following links:
NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English Honeycomb & An Alien Hand Textbooks - All Chapters