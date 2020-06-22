NCERT Book for Class 7 Social Science for 2020-21: Download Chapter-Wise PDF

NCERT Social Science Book for Class 7 is provided here in form of chapter-wise PDF. We have brought you the new edition of Social Science - History, Geography and Civics NCERT books. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has republished these books for the current academic session 2020-21. NCERT keeps on revising and updating its books to provide its readers with the latest information and knowledge as per the current scenario. So, it's necessary that students read the latest NECRT books only to avoid reading content and topics meant for previous years.

Download NCERT Books for Class 7 Social Science - History, Geography and Civics form the following links:

We have also provided below the chapter-wise PDFs for History, Geography and Civics subjects in Class 7. Chapter-wise PDF will make it easy to directly access the chapter you want to read at a time. You just need to click on the name of the concerned chapter from the list provided below.

NCERT Book for Class 7 History - Our Past II: Download chapter-wise PDF

Chapter 1 - Tracing Changes through a Thousand Years

Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms

Chapter 3 - The Delhi Sultans

Chapter 4 - The Mughal Empire

Chapter 5 - Rulers and Buildings

Chapter 6 - Towns, Traders and Craftspersons

Chapter 7 - Tribes, Nomads and Settled Communities

Chapter 8 - Devotional Paths to the Divine

Chapter 9 - The Making of Regional Cultures

Chapter 10 - Eighteenth-Century Political Formations

NCERT Book for Class 7 Geography - Our Environment: Download chapter-wise PDF

Chapter 1 - Environment

Chapter 2 - Inside Our Earth

Chapter 3 - Our Changing Earth

Chapter 4 - Air

Chapter 5 - Water

Chapter 6 - Natural Vegetation and Wildlife

Chapter 7 - Human-Environment – Settlement, Transport and Communication

Chapter 8 - Human-Environment Interactions – The Tropical and the Subtropical Region

Chapter 9 - Life in the Deserts

NCERT Book for Class 7 Civics - Social and Political Life - II: Download chapter-wise PDF

Chapter 1 - On Equality

Chapter 2 - Role of the Government in Health

Chapter 3 - How the State Government Works

Chapter 4 - Growing up as Boys and Girls

Chapter 5 - Women Change the World

Chapter 6 - Understanding Media

Chapter 7 - Markets Around Us

Chapter 8 - A Shirt in the Market

Chapter 9 - Struggles for Equality

NCERT Books for Class 7 Social Science are the best to clear all the doubts as all the concepts and topics are elaborately explained in these books. A thorough reading of the NCERT Book is enough to score desired marks in exams.

It's important that class 7 students get a clear understanding of all the concepts occurring in all three subjects - History, Geography and Civics as the study of these subjects will be further continued in the higher classes. So, to excel in your academics, make it a habit to read the NCERT Books and attempt all the intext questions and the exercises given at the end of the chapters.

