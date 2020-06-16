NCERT Book for Class 7 Social Science (Civics - Social and Political Life II): All Chapters

NCERT Book for Class 7 Social Science (Civics) all chapters are available here for download PDF format. With this article, you can download all chapters NCERT Class 7 Civics. Students studying in Class 7 of CBSE Schools must study all the chapters of this book to score well in Class 7 Social Science exams 2020-21.

NCERT Class 7 Social Science (Civics - Social and Political Life II): All Chapters

NCERT books are mandatory in all CBSE Schools and are very useful for the preparation. A little more information about all chapters of Class 7 Social Science NCERT books is given below.

NCERT Book Class 7 Social Science (Civics): Chapter 1 - On Equality

This is the first chapter of the Class 7 Social Science NCERT textbook. Equal right to vote, universal adult franchise, different kinds of equality, recognizing dignity, equality in Indian democracy, issues of equality in other democracies, civil rights movement, challenge of democracy are some of the key topics where students should focus.

NCERT Book Class 7 Social Science (Civics): Chapter 2 - Role of the Government in Health

In the second chapter, students would mainly focus on topics like - What is health? Healthcare in India, Public and private health care services, Private health facilities, Healthcare & equality, What can be done?The Kerala experience, The Costa Rican approach

NCERT Book Class 7 Social Science (Civics): Chapter 3 - How the State Government Works

Who is an MLA? A debate in the Legislative Assembly, Working of the government, these are some of the most important topics of Chapter 3 of the book.

NCERT Book Class 7 Social Science (Civics): Chapter 4 - Growing up as Boys and Girls

In this chapter, students should focus on topics like Growing up in Samoa in the 1920s, Growing up male in Madhya Pradesh in the 1960s, Valuing housework, Lives of domestic workers, Women’s work and equality.

NCERT Book Class 7 Social Science (Civics): Chapter 5 - Women Change the World

Some of the important keywords of this chapter are Stereotypes, Discrimination, Violation, Sexual harassment, Women’s movement, Schooling and education today, Learning for change, Fewer opportunities & rigid expectations.

NCERT Book Class 7 Social Science (Civics): Chapter 6 - Understanding Media

Media and Technology, Media and money, Media and democracy, Setting agendas, Local media, Social advertising are some of the important topics of this chapter.

NCERT Book Class 7 Social Science (Civics): Chapter 7 - Markets Around Us

The weekly market, Shops in the neighborhood, shopping complexes and malls, Chain of markets, Markets everywhere, Markets & equality are some of the topics where students should focus.

NCERT Book Class 7 Social Science (Civics): Chapter 8 - A Shirt in the Market

Some important keywords of this chapter are: A cotton farmer in Kurnool, The cloth market of Erode, Weaver’s cooperative, The shirt in the United States, Ginning mill, Profit, Market & equality, Who are the gainers in the market?

NCERT Book Class 7 Social Science (Civics): Chapter 9 - Struggles for Equality

Some of the important keywords of this chapter are Struggles for equality, Tawa Matsya Sangh, The Indian Constitution as a living document.