NCERT Book for Class 7 History (Social Science) PDF: All Chapters

NCERT Book for Class 7 History (Social Science) is available here for download in PDF format. With this article, you can download chapter-wise PDF of Class 7 History (Social Science) NCERT textbook.

Chapter 1 - Tracing Changes through a Thousand Years

New and Old Terminologies, Historians and their Sources, The Value of Paper, New Social and Political Groups, Region and Empire, Language and region, Old and New Religions, Thinking about Time and Historical Periods are some of the important subtopics of this chapter.

Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms

The Emergence of New Dynasties, Administration in the Kingdoms, Prashastis and Land Grants, The “achievements” of Nagabhata, Warfare for Wealth, A Closer Look: The Cholas, Inscriptions and texts, China under the Tang dynasty are some of the important subtopics of Class 7 History NCERT Book (Chapter 2 - New Kings and Kingdoms).

Chapter 3 - The Delhi Sultans

The rulers of Delhi, Finding Out about the Delhi Sultans, The circle of justice, What Minhaj-i Siraj thought about Raziyya, From Garrison Town to Empire: The Expansion of the Delhi Sultanate, A Closer Look: Administration and Consolidation under the Khaljis and Tughluqs, Official of Sultan Muhammad Tughluq, Chieftains and their fortifications, The Sultanate in the Fifteenth and Sixteenth Centuries are some of the important subheads of this chapter.

Chapter 4: The Mughal Empire

Who were the Mughals? Mughal Military Campaigns, Mughal Emperors, Mughal Traditions of Succession, Mughal Relations with Other Rulers, Mughal marriages with the Rajputs, Mansabdars and Jagirdars, Zabt and Zamindars, Akbar Nama and Ain-i Akbari, A Closer Look: Akbar’s Policies, Nur Jahan’s influence in Jahangir’s court, The Mughal Empire in the Seventeenth Century and After are some of the important subheads of this chapter.

Chapter 5: Rulers and Buildings

Engineering Skills and Construction, Building Temples, Mosques & Tanks, Why were Temples Targeted? Gardens, Tombs and Forts, Region & Empire are some of the important topics of this chapter.

Chapter 6: Towns, Traders and Craftspersons

Some important subheads of this chapter are: Administrative Centres, Temple Towns and Pilgrimage Centres, Bronze, bell metal and the “lost wax” technique, A Network of Small Towns, Taxes on markets, Traders Big and Small, Kabul, Crafts in Towns, A Closer Look: Hampi, Masulipatnam and Surat, A Gateway to the West: Surat, Fishing in Troubled Waters: Masulipatnam, New Towns and Traders, Vasco da Gama and Christopher Columbus

Chapter 7: Tribes, Nomads and Settled Communities

Beyond Big Cities: Tribal Societies, Who were tribal people? How Nomads and Mobile People Lived, The Banjaras, Changing Society: New Castes and Hierarchies, A Closer Look: The Gonds, The Gonds, The Mongols are some important subheads of this chapter.

Chapter 8: Devotional Paths to the Divine

The Idea of a Supreme God, A New Kind of Bhakti in South India – Nayanars and Alvars, Nayanars and Alvars, The devotee and the Lord, Philosophy & Bhakti, Basavanna’s Virashaivism, The Saints of Maharashtra, Nathpanthis, Siddhas and Yogis, Islam and Sufism, New Religious Developments in North India, A Closer Look: Kabir, A Closer Look: Baba Guru Nanak are some of the important subheads of this chapter.

Chapter 9: The Making of Regional Cultures

The Cheras and the Development of Malayalam, Rulers & Religious Traditions: The Jagannatha Cult, The Cheras & the Development of Malayalam are some of the important subheads of this chapter.

Chapter 10: Eighteenth-Century Political Formations

The Crisis of the Empire and the Later Mughals, Rich harvests and empty coffers, Nadir Shah attacked Delhi, Emergence of New States, The Old Mughal Provinces, The Watan Jagirs of the Rajputs, Raja Jai Singh of Jaipur, Seizing Independence, The French Revolution are some of the important subheads of this chapter.