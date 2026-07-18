NEET 2026 Preference List: Which Colleges to Fill for Rank Between 50,000 and 1 Lakh?

NEET 2026 Preference List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET 2026 result on July 16, 2026. Students who have attempted the examination can now check their rank along with the scorecard after logging on to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA determines the college on various factors such as rank of candidate in NEET, category of candidate, choice filled, and availability of seats and domicile while choosing the seats under the state quota.

Candidates who have secured a rank between 50000 and 1 lakh have a chance of getting MBBS seats under the deemed/paid seats quota under an OPEN category allotment.

NEET 2026 Preference List for AIR 50,000 to 1 Lakh

As per the previous year's data, candidates who have got a rank between 50000 and 1 lakh will be able to secure an MBBS seat under the deemed/paid seats quota or another minority institute quota. The top colleges under this ranks range are Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand; Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, Karnataka; Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, etc.