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NEET 2026 Preference List: Which Colleges to Fill for Rank Between 50,000 and 1 Lakh?

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 16:03 IST

NEET 2026 Preference List: After the Re-NEET 2026 results, candidates ranked between 50,000 and 1,000,000 can secure MBBS seats through deemed, paid, or minority quotas. The top colleges include Manipal Tata Medical College and JSS Medical College. Check full list here.

NEET 2026 Preference List AIR 50K - 1 Lakh
NEET 2026 Preference List AIR 50K - 1 Lakh

NEET 2026 Preference List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET 2026 result on July 16, 2026. Students who have attempted the examination can now check their rank along with the scorecard after logging on to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
NTA determines the college on various factors such as rank of candidate in NEET, category of candidate, choice filled, and availability of seats and domicile while choosing the seats under the state quota.
Candidates who have secured a rank between 50000 and 1 lakh have a chance of getting MBBS seats under the deemed/paid seats quota under an OPEN category allotment.

NEET 2026 Preference List for AIR 50,000 to 1 Lakh

As per the previous year's data, candidates who have got a rank between 50000 and 1 lakh will be able to secure an MBBS seat under the deemed/paid seats quota or another minority institute quota. The top colleges under this ranks range are Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand; Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, Karnataka; Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, etc.

Also Check 

NEET 2026 Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20000

NEET 2026 Top Colleges for AIR 50000 to 1 Lakh

Looking at the previous year's data, it is very clear that this rank range provides the mix of government colleges, deemed universities and private colleges. For the student who have secured AUR between 50000 and 1 lakh, they can explore the below college list.

Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal University, Mangalore, Karnataka

Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

M.M. Institute Of Medical Sciences And Research, Ambala, Haryana

K.S Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru, Karnataka

JSS Medical College, Mysuru, Karnataka

Dr D.Y. Patil Medical College and Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra

Amrita School of Medicine, Faridabad, Haryana

Rural Medical College And PIMS, Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra

Mgm Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research. Inst., Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Yenepoya Medical College, Mangalore, Karnataka

Institute of Medical Sciences & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Odisha

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi, Kerala

Dr Dy Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mgm Medical College, Aurangabad, Maharashtra

Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management (Gitam), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Sri Siddhartha Medical College, Du, Tumkur, Karnataka

Sbks Med. Inst. And Res. Centre, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara, Gujarat

Bharati Vidyapeeth Dental College, Pune, Maharashtra,

Sri Lalithambigai Medical College & Hospital, Periyar, Tamil Nadu

Institute Of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Santosh Medical College and Hospital, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

SRM Medical College and Hospital, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Aarupadai Veedu Medical College And Hospital, Puducherry,

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry

BV Deemed University. Med. College And Hos., Sangli, Maharashtra

Krishna Inst. Of Med. Scie., Satara, Maharashtra

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Amu, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

B.L.D.E University, Bijapur, Karnataka

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

Saveetha Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Bhaarath Medical College And Hospital, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, Telangana

    

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 16:03 IST

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