NEET 2026 Preference List: Which Colleges to Fill for Rank Between 50,000 and 1 Lakh?
NEET 2026 Preference List: After the Re-NEET 2026 results, candidates ranked between 50,000 and 1,000,000 can secure MBBS seats through deemed, paid, or minority quotas. The top colleges include Manipal Tata Medical College and JSS Medical College. Check full list here.
NEET 2026 Preference List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET 2026 result on July 16, 2026. Students who have attempted the examination can now check their rank along with the scorecard after logging on to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
NTA determines the college on various factors such as rank of candidate in NEET, category of candidate, choice filled, and availability of seats and domicile while choosing the seats under the state quota.
Candidates who have secured a rank between 50000 and 1 lakh have a chance of getting MBBS seats under the deemed/paid seats quota under an OPEN category allotment.
NEET 2026 Preference List for AIR 50,000 to 1 Lakh
As per the previous year's data, candidates who have got a rank between 50000 and 1 lakh will be able to secure an MBBS seat under the deemed/paid seats quota or another minority institute quota. The top colleges under this ranks range are Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand; Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, Karnataka; Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, etc.
Also Check
NEET 2026 Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20000
NEET 2026 Top Colleges for AIR 50000 to 1 Lakh
Looking at the previous year's data, it is very clear that this rank range provides the mix of government colleges, deemed universities and private colleges. For the student who have secured AUR between 50000 and 1 lakh, they can explore the below college list.
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Kasturba Medical College, Manipal University, Mangalore, Karnataka
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M.M. Institute Of Medical Sciences And Research, Ambala, Haryana
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K.S Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru, Karnataka
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JSS Medical College, Mysuru, Karnataka
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Dr D.Y. Patil Medical College and Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra
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Amrita School of Medicine, Faridabad, Haryana
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Rural Medical College And PIMS, Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra
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Mgm Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
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Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research. Inst., Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Yenepoya Medical College, Mangalore, Karnataka
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Institute of Medical Sciences & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Odisha
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Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi, Kerala
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Dr Dy Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
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Mgm Medical College, Aurangabad, Maharashtra
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Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management (Gitam), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
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Sri Siddhartha Medical College, Du, Tumkur, Karnataka
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Sbks Med. Inst. And Res. Centre, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara, Gujarat
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Bharati Vidyapeeth Dental College, Pune, Maharashtra,
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Sri Lalithambigai Medical College & Hospital, Periyar, Tamil Nadu
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Institute Of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
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Santosh Medical College and Hospital, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
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SRM Medical College and Hospital, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Aarupadai Veedu Medical College And Hospital, Puducherry,
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Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry
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BV Deemed University. Med. College And Hos., Sangli, Maharashtra
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Krishna Inst. Of Med. Scie., Satara, Maharashtra
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Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Amu, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
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B.L.D.E University, Bijapur, Karnataka
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Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
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Saveetha Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Bhaarath Medical College And Hospital, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, Telangana
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Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.