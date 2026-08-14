NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Last Date - Register Now For 2000+ Vacancies at nhm.assam.gov.in
NHM Assam Recruitment 2026: NHM Assam is recruiting for 2204 Staff Nurse posts on a contractual basis. Eligible BSc Nursing and GNM candidates can apply online till August 15, 2026. Candidates can check this article for eligibility criteria, vacancy details, selection process and application steps before submitting the form.
Key Points
- NHM Assam invites applications for 2204 Staff Nurse vacancies on a contractual basis.
- Online applications started Aug 1, 2026; last date to apply is Aug 15, 2026.
- B.Sc Nursing/GNM qualified candidates eligible; fixed salary of Rs 20,000/month.
The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited online applications for 2204 Staff Nurse vacancies on a contractual basis. Eligible candidates with B.Sc Nursing or GNM qualifications can apply through the official website at nhm.assam.gov.in. The online application process has already started from August 1, 2026 and the last date to submit the application form is August 15, 2026. Candidates must complete their registration before the deadline. There is no application fee for this recruitment and selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 20,000 a month which is fixed. The selection process consists of shortlisting of eligible candidates followed by selection test, document verification and at last merit list would be released.
NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official NHM Assam website. The application window will remain open until August 15, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. Candidates must read the official notification once and keep all necessary documents ready before submitting the form. Check the direct apply link in the table below.
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NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The official notification for the NHM Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026 was issued on July 29, 2026. It is conducted under the Advt No NHM-31013(11)/5/2025-HRD-NHM (ECF : 678091). Check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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National Health Mission, Assam
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Post Name
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Staff Nurse
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Total Vacancies
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2,204
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 1, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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August 15, 2026
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Remuneration
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Rs 20,000 per month
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Official Website
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nhm.assam.gov.in.
NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria at the time of submitting the application form. Check detailed criteria below.
1. Educational Qualification- Candidates must have completed .Sc Nursing or GNM from a recognised institution. Applicants are also required to have valid registration with the Assam Nurses Midwives and Health Visitors Council.
2. Age Limit- The prescribed age limit is 40 years for candidates in the open category as of January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed to 43 years for OBC or MOBC candidates, 45 years for SC & ST candidates and 50 years for PwBD candidates, as stated in the official notification.
NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Distribution
A total of 2204 Staff Nurse posts have been announced. The categorywise distribution is as follows-
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Category
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Vacancies
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General
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1701
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OBC/MOBC
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44
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ST (H)
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80
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SC
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209
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Tea Tribe
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170
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Total
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2204
Candidates can also indicate the preferred posting zone during the online application process. The recruitment covers different districts across Assam, including Barak Valley, Central Assam, Lower Assam, North Assam and Upper Assam.
Steps to Apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official NHM Assam website.
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Open the Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Complete the registration process using required details.
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Enter your personal and educational details.
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Select the preferred posting zone, wherever applicable.
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Upload the photograph, signature and supporting documents.
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Check details once before submitting your application form.
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Download and save the application form for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.