NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Last Date - Register Now For 2000+ Vacancies at nhm.assam.gov.in

Key Points NHM Assam invites applications for 2204 Staff Nurse vacancies on a contractual basis.

Online applications started Aug 1, 2026; last date to apply is Aug 15, 2026.

B.Sc Nursing/GNM qualified candidates eligible; fixed salary of Rs 20,000/month.

The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited online applications for 2204 Staff Nurse vacancies on a contractual basis. Eligible candidates with B.Sc Nursing or GNM qualifications can apply through the official website at nhm.assam.gov.in. The online application process has already started from August 1, 2026 and the last date to submit the application form is August 15, 2026. Candidates must complete their registration before the deadline. There is no application fee for this recruitment and selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 20,000 a month which is fixed. The selection process consists of shortlisting of eligible candidates followed by selection test, document verification and at last merit list would be released. NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Eligible candidates can apply online through the official NHM Assam website. The application window will remain open until August 15, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. Candidates must read the official notification once and keep all necessary documents ready before submitting the form. Check the direct apply link in the table below.

NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Check Here NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Highlights The official notification for the NHM Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026 was issued on July 29, 2026. It is conducted under the Advt No NHM-31013(11)/5/2025-HRD-NHM (ECF : 678091). Check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment. Particulars Details Conducting Authority National Health Mission, Assam Post Name Staff Nurse Total Vacancies 2,204 Application Mode Online Application Start Date August 1, 2026 Last Date to Apply August 15, 2026 Remuneration Rs 20,000 per month Official Website nhm.assam.gov.in. NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria at the time of submitting the application form. Check detailed criteria below.

1. Educational Qualification- Candidates must have completed .Sc Nursing or GNM from a recognised institution. Applicants are also required to have valid registration with the Assam Nurses Midwives and Health Visitors Council. 2. Age Limit- The prescribed age limit is 40 years for candidates in the open category as of January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed to 43 years for OBC or MOBC candidates, 45 years for SC & ST candidates and 50 years for PwBD candidates, as stated in the official notification. NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Distribution A total of 2204 Staff Nurse posts have been announced. The categorywise distribution is as follows- Category Vacancies General 1701 OBC/MOBC 44 ST (H) 80 SC 209 Tea Tribe 170 Total 2204 Candidates can also indicate the preferred posting zone during the online application process. The recruitment covers different districts across Assam, including Barak Valley, Central Assam, Lower Assam, North Assam and Upper Assam.