NHM Maharashtra CHO Answer Key 2026 at nhm.maharashtra.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF Raise Objection - Link Here Shortly
NHM Maharashtra CHO Answer Key 2026 is expected to be released soon by the NHM Maharashtra for the Community Health Officers posts. The written exam for 1974 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions was held on August 25, 2026. Check all details here.
NHM Maharashtra CHO Answer Key 2026 : The NHM Maharashtra is expected to soon release the NHM Maharashtra CHO Answer Key 2026 for the Community Health Officers posts. The written exam for the much awaited recruitment drive for 974 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions was held on August 25, 2026. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam will be able to download their response sheet and provisional answer key with process to raise objections, if any through the official website at nhm.maharashtra.gov.in. Once released, candidates will be able to check the correct solutions, compare their responses, and calculate their expected score even before the official results are announced for the CHO posts. You will get her all the crucial details regarding the NHM Maharashtra CHO Answer Key 2026 here.
Why is the NHM Maharashtra CHO 2026 Answer Key Important?
The release of the NHM Maharashtra CHO 2026 Answer Key with response sheet and process to raise objections against the provisional answer key is a part of the selection process for any recruitment drive. The whole exercise is to make the selection process transparent and also to acknowledge the grievances of the candidates regarding the questions asked in the concerned exams. With the opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key, it is an opportunity for candidates to raise their doubts and clear the same regarding any particular questions through the experts panel. The HM Maharashtra CHO 2026 Answer Key serves multiple purposes including-
|Particulars
|Details
|Transparency
|It ensures fair evaluation by allowing candidates to cross-verify.
|Score Estimation
|Helps in calculating tentative scores before results.
|Objection Process
|Candidates can challenge errors in the provisional key.
nhm.maharashtra.gov.in NHM Maharashtra CHO 2026 Answer Key Overview
The National Health Mission (NHM) will be conducting an online examination for the recruitment of Community Health Officers (Contractual) under the National Health Mission (NHM) scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2026. A total of 1,974 Community Health Officers (CHO) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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NHM Maharashtra Answer Key 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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NHM Maharashtra
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Exam Name
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NHM Maharashtra CHO
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Post
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Community Health Officer (CHO)
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Vacancy
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1974
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Exam Date
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August 25, 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Test and Document Verification
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Answer Key status
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Soon
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Job Location
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Maharashtra
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Official website
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https://nhm.maharashtra.gov.in/
How to Download NHM Maharashtra Answer Key 2026?
Candidates who appeared in the written exam for CHO posts will be able to download the answer key once it is uploaded by the concerned authority. Candidates can download the official answer key by following the steps given below:
- Visit the official NHM Maharashtra website.
- Go to the Recruitment section.
- Find the link for the NHM Maharashtra Answer Key 2026.
- Click on the relevant answer key link.
- Select the required post, paper or shift, if applicable.
- Download the answer key PDF.
- Save the file and compare the answers with your responses.
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