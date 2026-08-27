NHM Maharashtra CHO Answer Key 2026 at nhm.maharashtra.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF Raise Objection - Link Here Shortly

NHM Maharashtra CHO Answer Key 2026 : The NHM Maharashtra is expected to soon release the NHM Maharashtra CHO Answer Key 2026 for the Community Health Officers posts. The written exam for the much awaited recruitment drive for 974 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions was held on August 25, 2026. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam will be able to download their response sheet and provisional answer key with process to raise objections, if any through the official website at nhm.maharashtra.gov.in. Once released, candidates will be able to check the correct solutions, compare their responses, and calculate their expected score even before the official results are announced for the CHO posts. You will get her all the crucial details regarding the NHM Maharashtra CHO Answer Key 2026 here.

Why is the NHM Maharashtra CHO 2026 Answer Key Important? The release of the NHM Maharashtra CHO 2026 Answer Key with response sheet and process to raise objections against the provisional answer key is a part of the selection process for any recruitment drive. The whole exercise is to make the selection process transparent and also to acknowledge the grievances of the candidates regarding the questions asked in the concerned exams. With the opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key, it is an opportunity for candidates to raise their doubts and clear the same regarding any particular questions through the experts panel. The HM Maharashtra CHO 2026 Answer Key serves multiple purposes including- Particulars Details Transparency It ensures fair evaluation by allowing candidates to cross-verify. Score Estimation Helps in calculating tentative scores before results. Objection Process Candidates can challenge errors in the provisional key.

nhm.maharashtra.gov.in NHM Maharashtra CHO 2026 Answer Key Overview The National Health Mission (NHM) will be conducting an online examination for the recruitment of Community Health Officers (Contractual) under the National Health Mission (NHM) scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2026. A total of 1,974 Community Health Officers (CHO) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below- NHM Maharashtra Answer Key 2026- Highlights Organization NHM Maharashtra Exam Name NHM Maharashtra CHO Post Community Health Officer (CHO) Vacancy 1974 Exam Date August 25, 2026 Selection Process Written Test and Document Verification Answer Key status Soon Job Location Maharashtra Official website https://nhm.maharashtra.gov.in/