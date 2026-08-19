NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, Hall Ticket PDF Download Link shortly
NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon by the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) for 500 Assistant Posts on its official website. The authority is set to conduct the Phase I preliminary examination on August 27, 2026 across the state. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) is all set to release the Assistant Admit Card 2026 download link for 500 Assistant Posts soon. The Phase I preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on August 27, 2026 across the state. All those candidates applied successfully for the much awaited recruitment drive will be able to download their hall ticket once it is uploaded. You will have to use your login credentials to the link at the official website-https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The tentative date for the Phase I online examination is August 27, 2026 and as per the previous trends and general practices, the exam conducting body released their hall ticket soon before the exam schedule. It is expected that the NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 will be released in the 3rd week of August 2026 on its official website. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and carry the same with the required documents as marked on the hall ticket with them at the exam venue marked.
NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Once released, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.The call letter will provide you all the crucial details including exam centre location, shift time, reporting time, documents to carry and more. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026
|Download Link (Active Soon)
NICL Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2026: Overview
The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) had earlier launched the recruitment drive for the recruitment of 500 Assistant posts for the year 2026.Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Name
|
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026
|Conducting Organisation
|
National Insurance Company Limited
|Post
|
Assistant (Class III)
|Total Vacancies
|500
|Exam Dates
|August 27, 2026
|Admit Card status
|soon
|Official Website
|https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
How to Download NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can download their NICL Assistant Phase 1 Call Letter after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. You can download the same by following the steps below:
- Visit the official NICL website-https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in..
- Go to the Recruitment section on the homepage.
- Find the link titled “Recruitment of 500 Assistants (Class III) 2026-27” on the home page .
- Click on “Click Here to Download Call Letter for Phase I Examination.”
- Provide your Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth to the link.
- You will get the NICL Assistant Phase 1 Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
- Download and save the admit card for future reference.
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