NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, Hall Ticket PDF Download Link shortly

NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) is all set to release the Assistant Admit Card 2026 download link for 500 Assistant Posts soon. The Phase I preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on August 27, 2026 across the state. All those candidates applied successfully for the much awaited recruitment drive will be able to download their hall ticket once it is uploaded. You will have to use your login credentials to the link at the official website-https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The tentative date for the Phase I online examination is August 27, 2026 and as per the previous trends and general practices, the exam conducting body released their hall ticket soon before the exam schedule. It is expected that the NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 will be released in the 3rd week of August 2026 on its official website. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and carry the same with the required documents as marked on the hall ticket with them at the exam venue marked.