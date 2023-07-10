NMDC Recruitment 2023 for Executive Trainee Posts, Apply Online Link, Check Eligibility, Salary

NMDC has invited online applications for the 42 Executive Trainee Posts on its official website. Check NMDC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The National Mineral Development Corporation Limited Bailadila (NMDC Limited), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel has invited online applications for the 42 Executive Trainee posts in the Employment News (08-14) July 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 18, 2023.



These Executive Trainee positions are available in various disciplines including Electrical, Materials Management, and Mechanical. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Degree in concerned discipline can apply for these posts. Candidates should have certificate in the mentioned disciplines through GATE-2022 to apply for these posts.

NMDC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates



The candidates having educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply online through the link available from June 28 to July 18, 2023.



NMDC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Civil 4 Electrical 13 Materials Management 12 Mechanical 13



NMDC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification



Full time Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology.

A candidate with the prescribed degree identified for the disciplines as given below can only apply for the post of Executive Trainee in the respective disciplines.

The eligible candidates should have appeared in GATE-2022 Test.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NMDC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Upper Age limit is 27 years as on the last date of online application.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

NMDC Recruitment 2023: Mode of Selection

Eligible candidates should have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022) as based on the GATE 2022 marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline wise, category wise for further selection process which will be GD & Interview). Based on GATE -2022 Score, candidates will be called for Group Discussion and Interview discipline-wise & category-wise in the ratio 1:10.



NMDC Recruitment 2023 PDF





NMDC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

The candidates who had appeared for GATE-2022 and received their GATE2022 score may apply online for recruitment of Executive Trainees in the concerned

disciplines on the website www.nmdc.co.in under “Careers” page

of the website on or before July 18, 2023.