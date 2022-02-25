OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 Released for PET Teacher Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 for the Post of Physical Education Teacher (PET) has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check process to download.

OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 for the Post of Physical Education Teacher (PET). Candidates qualified for the Physical Education Teacher (PET) mains exam round can download OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is conduct the Main Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Physical Education Teacher-2019 under Directorate of Higher Education, Odisha on 02 March 2022 at Bhubaneswar.

Candidates qualified for the mains exam round can download OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Go to official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - ossc.gov.in. Visit to the What's New Section available on the Home page. Click on the link ‘Download Admission Letter of Main Written Examination for the Post of Physical Education Teacher (PET) [Advt. No.-4742/OSSC dt.31.12.2019] given on its official website. You will be redirected to new window where you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth. Download the save the OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

As per the exam scheduled release, the mains written exam will be conducted in CBRE mode for two subjects i.e. General Studies and CPEd. Course each for 50 marks.

There will be total 100 Questions for total 100 marks. Duration of written exam will be total 1&1/2 Hours. Candidates should note that each questions carries 1 marks and there will negative marking @0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

In a bid to download the OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials with the link given on the official website. You can get the details of the exam including time, venue & other details of the examination mentioned in the Admission Letter.

Candidates are also advised to be in constant touch with above website of the Commission to know further updates in this regard.

You can download the OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct link to Download: OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022



