OSSC Recruitment 2020: 104 Vacancies for Assistant Scientific Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts, Apply Online @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Recruitment 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has re-opened the application for the post of Assistant Scientific Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray and ECG. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts through official website of OSSC i.e. ossc.gov.in from 08 August to 07 September 2020.

Important Date

Starting Date of Online Application - 08 August 2020

Last Date of submitting Online Application - 07 September 2020

OSSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 105

Assistant Scientific Officer - 45 Posts

Staff Nurse (Only for Women Candidates) - 34 Posts

ANM (Only for Women Candidates) - 5 Posts

Pharmacist - 18 Posts

X-Ray - 1 Post

ECG - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Scientific Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray and ECG

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Scientific Officer - Candidates must have passed Master Degree in Science (M Sc.)/M Tech/Mas ter Degree in Psychology from recognised University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate in the subject. The applicant must have Odia as one or the subjects in the HSC or passed examination in Odia equivalent to M. E. standard or passed in Odia as language subject in final examination or Class-VII or passed a test in Odia in M.E. School Standard conducted by education Department Govt. of Odisha on the date of the Application

Staff Nurse (Only for Women Candidates) - 12th Science with GNM or B.Sc

ANM (Only for Women Candidates) - 12th with Science and ANM

Pharmacist - 12th Science with Diploma in Pharmacy or B.Pharm

X-Ray - 12th passed and Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology

ECG - 12th passed with Science and 2 years of experience

Age Limit:

Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray and ECG - 18 to 32 years

Assistant Scientific Officer- 21 to 32 years

How to Apply for the OSSC Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OSSC’s Website www.ossc.gov.in from 08 August to 07 September 2020.

OSSC Assistant Scientific Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

OSSC Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF

OSSC Online Application Link