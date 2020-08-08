OSSC Recruitment 2020: 104 Vacancies for Assistant Scientific Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts, Apply Online @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Recruitment 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has re-opened the application for the post of Assistant Scientific Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray and ECG. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts through official website of OSSC i.e. ossc.gov.in from 08 August to 07 September 2020.
Important Date
- Starting Date of Online Application - 08 August 2020
- Last Date of submitting Online Application - 07 September 2020
OSSC Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 105
- Assistant Scientific Officer - 45 Posts
- Staff Nurse (Only for Women Candidates) - 34 Posts
- ANM (Only for Women Candidates) - 5 Posts
- Pharmacist - 18 Posts
- X-Ray - 1 Post
- ECG - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Scientific Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray and ECG
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Scientific Officer - Candidates must have passed Master Degree in Science (M Sc.)/M Tech/Mas ter Degree in Psychology from recognised University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate in the subject. The applicant must have Odia as one or the subjects in the HSC or passed examination in Odia equivalent to M. E. standard or passed in Odia as language subject in final examination or Class-VII or passed a test in Odia in M.E. School Standard conducted by education Department Govt. of Odisha on the date of the Application
- Staff Nurse (Only for Women Candidates) - 12th Science with GNM or B.Sc
- ANM (Only for Women Candidates) - 12th with Science and ANM
- Pharmacist - 12th Science with Diploma in Pharmacy or B.Pharm
- X-Ray - 12th passed and Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology
- ECG - 12th passed with Science and 2 years of experience
Age Limit:
- Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray and ECG - 18 to 32 years
- Assistant Scientific Officer- 21 to 32 years
How to Apply for the OSSC Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OSSC’s Website www.ossc.gov.in from 08 August to 07 September 2020.
OSSC Assistant Scientific Officer Recruitment Notification PDF
OSSC Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF