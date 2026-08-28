OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 240 Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2026: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on August 28, 2026 has released indicative notification for the posts of Radiographer-2026 on its official website. A total of 240 District Cadre Group-C Radiographer posts are available across all 30 district establishments under the Health & Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 23, 2026. The online application process will be commenced from August 31, 2026 at https://www.osssc.gov.in. The detailed information regarding district-wise and category-wise vacancies, pay scale, age eligibility, and other terms is available on the Commission's website. OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The detailed notification pdf for the District Cadre Group-C Radiographer posts is available on the official website containing all the crucial details including eligibility, how to apply, selection process, salary and more. You can download the details pdf directly through the link given below- OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2026 Direct Link osssc.gov.in OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2026 Overview OSSSC had launched the recruitment drive to fill a total of 240 District Cadre Group-C Radiographer posts across all 30 district establishments under the Health & Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha. Candidates can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below- OSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026- Highlights Organization Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Exam Name District Cadre Group-C Radiographer posts Post Radiographer Vacancy 240 Opening date of online application August 31, 2026 Closing date of online application September 23, 2026. Negative Marking -0.25 Mark for each incorrect answer Selection Process Written Test- Physical Test (PSM and PET)- Document Verification Admit Card status Out Job Location Odisha Official website osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Radiographer 2026 Important Dates The submission of online applications for the District Cadre Group-C Radiographer posts begins on August 31, 2026, and concludes on September 30, 2026. You can check the details schedule for the recruitment drive given below- Event Details Online Registration and Re-registration opens on August 31, 2026 Closing of online application September 23, 2026 How and where can interested candidates apply? Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by logging into the official OSSSC web portal at www.osssc.gov.in. Applications must be submitted exclusively through the online mode. You can get the detailed information regarding district-wise and category-wise vacancies, pay scale, age eligibility, and other terms is available on the Commission's website.