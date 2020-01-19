Panipat Court Recruitment 2020 for Steno Typist and Clerk Posts

Panipat Court Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate –Cum-Secretary, District Legal Service Authority, District ADR Centre Panipat has invited applications for the recruitment of Steno Typist and Clerk Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 10 February 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 10 February 2020 upto 05:00 PM

Panipat High Court Vacancy Details

Steno Typist- 1 Post (For Pennanent Lok Adalat, Public Utility Services, Panipat)

Clerk – 1 Post(For Permanent Lok Adalat, Public Utility Services, Panipat)

Eligibility Criteria for Steno Typist and Clerk Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Steno Typist- Graduate in Arts, Science, commerce or equivalent thereto from a recognized university and speed of 80 wpm in English Shorthand, 15 wpm in Transcription of the same and Speed of 64 words per minute in Hindi Shorthand and ll words per minute in Transcription ofthe same

Clerk/Ahlmad – Graduation and matriculation with Hindi/English

Age Limit:

18 to 42 Years

How to Apply for Panipat Court Steno Typist and Clerk Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to District ADR Centre, Ground Floor, District Courts Complex latest by 10 February 2020.

Panipat Court Steno Typist and Clerk Recruitment 2020