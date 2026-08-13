PSTET Result 2026 OUT at pstet2025.org; Download Punjab TET Revised Scorecard PDF

Key Points SCERT Punjab released the revised PSTET 2026 result & answer key on Aug 13, 2026.

Revision followed a High Court judgment; initial result was declared on April 07, 2026.

Candidates can check results on pstet2025.org; exam was held on March 15, 2026.

PSTET Result 2026 Released: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has released the revised final answer key along with the revised PSTET result on August 13, 2026. Earlier, the board declared the PSTET result 2026 on April 07, 2026, but after the recent judgment of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, SCERT Punjab has revised the final answer key. The Punjab TET 2026 result along with the final answer key has been released online on the official website- pstet2025.org. Students can check and download their pstet2025.org results using their roll number. The PSTET 2026 exam was conducted on March 15, 2026, at various designated centres across the Punjab state. Punjab SCERT will provide a PSTET scorecard along with the eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. Those who secure above the PSTET cut-off will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process.

PSTET Result 2026 PDF Download Punjab SCERT released the PSTET 2026 result. The students can check their PSTET 2026 result on the official website of PSTET- pstet2025.org. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the PSTET result PDF. PSTET January 2026 Result PDF Click here PSTET Final Answer Key 2026 Revised PDF After the decision of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, the Punjab SCERT has released the revised final answer key of PSTET 2026. The students can download the revised answer key PDF from the official website of PSTET 2025. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the revised PSTET Final Answer Key PDF. PSTET Paper 1 Final Answer Key 2026 (Revised PDF) PSTET Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2026 (Revised PDF) How to Check PSTET Results? The PSTET 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the PSTET 2026 result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board - pstet2025.org Step 2: Click on the ‘PSTET 2026 Result’ and click on it. Step 3: A new window will open; fill in all the required details and click on the submit button. Step 4: The result PDF will appear;check the results and download it. Step 5: Take the printout for future reference. Details Mentioned on PSTET Scorecard PDF SCERT, Punjab has released the Punjab TET result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The PSTET Scorecard PDF will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date PSTET 2026 Cut-off Marks PSTET is an eligible test; there will be no merit list. Candidates only need to score the minimum qualifying marks set by the NCTE and the Punjab Government. Candidates can check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks below: