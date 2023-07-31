Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2023: Check Latest and Exam Updates Here

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2023: Punjab Police is soon going to conduct the exam for the Constable Post. Candidates who have submitted their application can check all the latest updates related to exam date and admit card below.

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2023: Punjab Police will conduct the exam for the post of Constable for filling up a total of 1746 vacancies. In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download Punjab Police Admit Card 2023. The admit card will be uploaded on the official website of the Punjab Police Department. The department will also announce the exam date on its website. To download the admit card, candidates will need their registration number and date of birth. They will also need to enter a security code.

The admit card will contain important information about the exam, such as the exam date, time, venue, and other instructions. Candidates must download their admit card and bring it to the exam hall on the day of the exam. The admit card will be released online only. Candidates will not be able to get their admit card by post or any other means.

Official Website punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Constable Exam Details 2023

The exam will be conducted in online mode comprising of the following:

Paper 1: This exam comprises 100 questions on General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and Numerical Skills, Mental Ability & Logical Reasoning, English Language Skills, Punjabi Language Skills and Digital Literacy & Awareness carrying one 1 mark each.

Paper 2: There will be a mandatory qualifying test of Punjabi language of matriculation standard comprising of 50 questions carrying 1 mark each with 50% marks as the qualifying criteria. The marks obtained in this Paper shall not be counted for determining merit.

There shall be no negative marking.

How to Download Punjab Police Admit Card 2023 ?

Once the admit card is released, candidates can follow these steps to download it:

Go to the official website of the Punjab Police Department: https://punjabpolice.gov.in/ Click on the "Recruitment" tab. Click on the "Constable" link. Enter your registration number and date of birth. Enter the security code. Click on the "Submit" button. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download your admit card and take a printout of it.

Important Details to Note on the Admit Card

The admit card will contain the following important details:

Name of the candidate

Registration number

Date of birth

Exam date and time

Exam venue

Instructions for the exam

Candidates must carefully check all the details on their admit cards before going to the exam hall. If there are any errors in the admit card, candidates must contact the Punjab Police Department immediately.

Documents to Carry to the Exam Hall

Apart from the admit card, candidates must also carry the following documents to the exam hall:

A valid photo ID proof (such as PAN card, driving license, Aadhar card, passport)

Two passport-size photographs

Caste certificate (if applicable)

The candidates can check all the important details regarding the exam date and admit card in this article. They are advised keep visiting this page for all the updates.