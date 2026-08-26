RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission: Check 2026 Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship Details

For BAMS admission at the RA Podar Ayurved Medical College, Maharashtra, candidates belonging to the general category may require a rank of around 42,378 to 51,117, based on the applicable cut-off. The college also offers scholarship benefits to eligible students under Maharashtra government schemes.

The institute charges no tuition fee for eligible female students who qualify for scholarship schemes such as the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Shulkh Shishyavrutti Yojna, subject to state government norms.

Admission to RA Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai, for the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) programme is underway through the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. Admission to the MD/MS programmes is conducted through AYUSH counselling.