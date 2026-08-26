RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission: Check 2026 Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship Details
RA Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai, has started BAMS admissions through the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. Male Open-category students are charged Rs 94,650 in tuition fees, while EWS and EBC/SBC students pay Rs 47,325. Eligible students from reserved categories and female students can avail tuition fee benefits under applicable scholarship schemes, subject to the prescribed criteria.
For BAMS admission at the RA Podar Ayurved Medical College, Maharashtra, candidates belonging to the general category may require a rank of around 42,378 to 51,117, based on the applicable cut-off. The college also offers scholarship benefits to eligible students under Maharashtra government schemes.
The institute charges no tuition fee for eligible female students who qualify for scholarship schemes such as the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Shulkh Shishyavrutti Yojna, subject to state government norms.
Admission to RA Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai, for the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) programme is underway through the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. Admission to the MD/MS programmes is conducted through AYUSH counselling.
RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Scholarship Details
To be eligible for the scholarship, a candidate’s annual family income should be below Rs 8 lakh. For male students, the tuition fee is Rs 94,650 for the Open category and Rs 47,325 for EWS and EBC/SBC categories.
Candidates belonging to SC, ST, VJ/NT, OBC and SEBC categories are not required to pay tuition fees if they submit the required scholarship form. However, they still need to pay other applicable charges, including admission, development and library fees.
RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission 2026: Fees For Undergraduate Courses
Students aiming for admission at the RA Podar Ayurved Medical College must necessarily pay the required fees of Rs 1,500 for admission, Rs. 4,500 for development, Rs 750 for Gymkhana, Rs 1,500 for Library and pay a library deposit of Rs 2,000. You may be charged for a hostel fee also, if you avail it. The following table is as per the official 2026-2027 fee structure.
|
Students Category
|
Total Tuition Fee
|
Fees For Boys (Male)
|
Fees for Girls (Female)
|
OPEN
|
94650
|
94650
|
No Fee + Scholarship form
|
EWS
|
94650
|
47325 + Scholarship form
|
No Fee + Scholarship form
|
EBC /SBC
|
94650
|
47325 + Scholarship form
|
No Fee + Scholarship form
|
SC, ST, VJA, NT, OBC, SEBC
|
94650
|
No Fee + Scholarship form
|
No Fee + Scholarship form
For Eligibility of Scholarship, income should be less than 8 Lakh rupee (<8,00,000 Rs)
RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Cut-Off For BAMS Admission: Opening, Closing Ranks
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
42378 - 45483
|
46821 - 51117
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
42720 - 39971
|
51121 - 54817
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
43415 - 47959
|
48021 - 50117
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
191420 - 173010
|
189721 - 202417
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
225871 - 182720
|
218821 - 259417
RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission 2026 PG Programme Fees
|
Details
|
Fee (in Rs.)
|
Remarks
|
Tuition Fee (Per Year)
|
63100
|
Non Refundable
|
Other fee
|
|
|
Admission Fee
|
1500
|
Non Refundable
|
Development Fee (Per Year)
|
3000
|
Non Refundable
|
Gymkhana fee (Per Year)
|
500
|
Non Refundable
|
Library Fee (Per Year)
|
1000
|
Non Refundable
|
Library Fee - Deposit once at the time of admission
|
2000
|
Refundable
|
Hostel Fee
|
4000
|
Non Refundable
|
Total
|
12000
|
RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Previous Year Opening, Closing Ranks
RA Podar Ayurved Medical College 2025 Cut-Off
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
42376
|
47901
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
42718
|
52931
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
43413
|
49523
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
191418
|
192924
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
225869
|
225983
RA Podar Ayurved Medical College 2024 Cut-Off
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
45481
|
50358
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
39969
|
53835
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
49842
|
54005
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
173008
|
199460
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
268345
|
268345
RA Podar Ayurved Medical College 2023 Cut-Off
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
GN
|
30260
|
44276
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
32401
|
49522
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
47957
|
48073
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
136900
|
176564
|
R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
182718
|
251556
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.