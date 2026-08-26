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RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission: Check 2026 Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship Details

By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 14:28 IST

RA Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai, has started BAMS admissions through the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. Male Open-category students are charged Rs 94,650 in tuition fees, while EWS and EBC/SBC students pay Rs 47,325. Eligible students from reserved categories and female students can avail tuition fee benefits under applicable scholarship schemes, subject to the prescribed criteria.

RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission: Check 2026 Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship Details
RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission: Check 2026 Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship Details

For BAMS admission at the RA Podar Ayurved Medical College, Maharashtra, candidates belonging to the general category may require a rank of around 42,378 to 51,117, based on the applicable cut-off. The college also offers scholarship benefits to eligible students under Maharashtra government schemes.

The institute charges no tuition fee for eligible female students who qualify for scholarship schemes such as the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Shulkh Shishyavrutti Yojna, subject to state government norms.

Admission to RA Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai, for the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) programme is underway through the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. Admission to the MD/MS programmes is conducted through AYUSH counselling.

RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Scholarship Details

To be eligible for the scholarship, a candidate’s annual family income should be below Rs 8 lakh. For male students, the tuition fee is Rs 94,650 for the Open category and Rs 47,325 for EWS and EBC/SBC categories.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, VJ/NT, OBC and SEBC categories are not required to pay tuition fees if they submit the required scholarship form. However, they still need to pay other applicable charges, including admission, development and library fees.

RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission 2026: Fees For Undergraduate Courses 

Students aiming for admission at the RA Podar Ayurved Medical College must necessarily pay the required fees of Rs 1,500 for admission, Rs. 4,500 for development, Rs 750 for Gymkhana, Rs 1,500 for Library and pay a library deposit of Rs 2,000. You may be charged for a hostel fee also, if you avail it. The following table is as per the official 2026-2027 fee structure. 

Students Category

Total Tuition Fee

Fees For Boys (Male)

Fees for Girls (Female)

OPEN

94650

94650

No Fee + Scholarship form

EWS

94650

47325 + Scholarship form

No Fee + Scholarship form

EBC /SBC

94650

47325 + Scholarship form

No Fee + Scholarship form

SC, ST, VJA, NT, OBC, SEBC

94650

No Fee + Scholarship form

No Fee + Scholarship form

For Eligibility of Scholarship, income should be less than 8 Lakh rupee (<8,00,000 Rs) 

RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Cut-Off For BAMS Admission: Opening, Closing Ranks

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

42378 - 45483

46821 - 51117

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

42720 - 39971

51121 - 54817

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

43415 - 47959

48021 - 50117

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

191420 - 173010

189721 - 202417

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

225871 - 182720

218821 - 259417

RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission 2026 PG Programme Fees

Details

Fee (in Rs.)

Remarks

Tuition Fee (Per Year)

63100

Non Refundable

Other fee

 

 

Admission Fee

1500

Non Refundable

Development Fee (Per Year)

3000

Non Refundable

Gymkhana fee (Per Year)

500

Non Refundable

Library Fee (Per Year)

1000

Non Refundable

Library Fee - Deposit once at the time of admission

2000 

Refundable

Hostel Fee

4000

Non Refundable

Total

12000

 

RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Previous Year Opening, Closing Ranks

RA Podar Ayurved Medical College 2025 Cut-Off

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

42376

47901

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

42718

52931

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

43413

49523

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

191418

192924

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

225869

225983

RA Podar Ayurved Medical College 2024 Cut-Off

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

45481

50358

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

39969

53835

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

49842

54005

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

173008

199460

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

268345

268345

RA Podar Ayurved Medical College 2023 Cut-Off

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

GN

30260

44276

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

32401

49522

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

47957

48073

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

136900

176564

R.A. Podar Ayurved Medical College, Mumbai

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

182718

251556

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 14:28 IST

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