RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2023: Mathematics is a core subject in class 12 that students of all streams can opt. RBSE has released new syllabus for class 12 Mathematics board exams 2023.

RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2023: Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has released the new and updated syllabus for the 2023 class 12 Mathematics exam.

Mathematics is an optional subject in RBSE class 12 but students of all streams can choose Mathematics to study. Mathematics is particularly essential for science and commerce streams where it is integrated with other subjects like physics and accountancy.

The class 12 Mathematics syllabus mainly focuses on calculus and vectors but algebra and probability are also crucial topics.

RBSE class 12 Mathematics is not a difficult subject but demands immense practice from students. The exam paper is also lengthy so it becomes necessary to know the correct syllabus to prioritize the topics.

Check below the Rajasthan Board class 12 Mathematics syllabus and examination scheme for the 2023 exams and download PDF.

RBSE Mathematics Class 12 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks One 3:15 80 20 100

Sr. No Units Marks 1. Relations And Functions 7 2. Algebra 10 3. Calculus 36 4. Vectors And Three - Dimensional Geometry 16 5. Linear Programming 4 6. Probability 7

RBSE Class 12th Mathematics New Syllabus 2023

Unit 1: RELATIONS AND FUNCTIONS

Relations and Functions :

Types of relations: reflexive, symmetric, transitive and equivalence relations. One to one

and onto functions Composition of Functions and Invertible Function. Binary operations.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Basic Concepts, Properties of Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Unit 2: ALGEBRA

Matrices:

Matrices, Order of a matrix, Types of matrices: Column matrix, Row matrix,Square matrix, Diagonal matrix, Scalar matrix, Identity matrix,zero matrix, Operations on Matrices, Addition of matrices, Multiplication of a matrix by a scalar, Properties of matrix addition, Properties of scalar multiplication of a matrix, Multiplication of matrices, Properties of multiplication of matrices,Transpose of a Matrix, Properties of transpose of matrices, Symmetric and Skew Symmetric, Elementary Operation, Invertible Matrices (Transformation) of a matrix.

Determinants:

Determinant , Determinant of a matrix of order one , Determinant of a matrix of order two, Determinant of a matrix of order 3 × 3 ,properties of determinants, Area of a Triangle minors and cofactors Adjoint and inverse of a matrix. Applications of Determinants and Matrices.

Unit 3: CALCULUS

Continuity and Differentiability:

Continuity ,Algebra of continuous functions differentiability, Derivatives of composite functions, Derivatives of Implicit Functions, Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions , Exponential and Logarithmic Functions , Logarithmic Differentiation, Derivatives of Functions in Parametric Forms, Second Order Derivative, Mean Value Theorem

Applications of Derivatives:

Applications of derivatives: Rate of Change of Quantities, increasing and decreasing functions, Tangents and Normals, use of derivatives in approximation, maxima and minima, Maximum and Minimum Values of a Function in a Closed Interval , Working Rule

Integrals:

Integration as inverse process of differentiation: Geometrical interpretation of indefinite integral, Some properties of indefinite integrals, Comparision between differentiation and integration, Methods of Integration, Integration by substitution, Integrals of Some Particular Functions, Integration by Partial Fractions, Integration by Parts:(Integrals of some more types, Definite Integral, Definite integral as the limit of a sum, Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: Area function, First fundamental theorem of integral calculus, Second fundamental theorem of integral calculus, Evaluation of Definite Integrals by Substitution, Some Properties of Definite Integrals

Applications of the Integrals:

area under simple curves: The area of the region bounded by a curve and a line, Area Between Two Curves, areas of circles,parabolas/ellipses (in standard form only), area between the two above said curves(the region should be clearly identifiable).

Differential Equations:

Basic Concepts: Order of a differential equation, Degree of a differential equation, General and Particular Solutions of a Differential Equation, Formation of a Differential Equation whose Solution is Given, Procedure to form a Differential Equation that will represent a given Family of curves, Differential equations with variables separable, Homogenous differential equations. Linear differential equations.

Unit 4: VECTORS AND THREE-DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY

Vectors And Three - Dimensional Geometry

Basic Concepts. Types of Vectors. Addition of Vectors. Multiplication of a Vector by a Scalar. Components of a vector. Vector joining two points. Section Formula. Product of Two Vectors. Scalar (or dot) product of two vectors. Projection of a vector on a line. Vector (or cross) product of two vectors.

Three Dimensional Geometry

Direction Cosines and Direction Ratios of a Line. Relation between the direction cosines of a line. Direction cosines of a line passing through two points. Equation of a Line in Space. Equation of a line through a given point A and parallel to a given vector b. Equation of a line passing through two given points. Angle between two lines. Shortest Distance between two lines. Distance between two skew lines. Distance between parallel lines. Plane. Equation of a Plane in normal form. Equation of a plane perpendicular to a given vector and passing through a given point. Equation of a plane passing through three non-collinear points. Intercept form of the equation of a plane. Plane passing through the intersection of two given planes. Co planarity of two lines. Angle between two planes. Distance of a point from a plane. Vector Form and Cartesian form. Angle between a line and a plane.

Unit 5: LINEAR PROGRAMMING

Linear Programming

Introduction, definition of related terminology such as constraints, objective function, optimization, different types of linear programming (L.P.) problems, mathematical formulation of L.P. problems, graphical method of solution for problems in two variables, feasible and infeasible regions, feasible and infeasible solutions, optimal feasible solutions (up to three non-trivial constraints).

Unit 6: PROBABILITY

Probability

Probability Conditional probability, Properties of conditional probability, Multiplication theorem on probability, independent events, total probability, Baye’s theorem, theorem of total probability , Random variable and its probability distribution, Probability distribution of a random, variable. mean and variance of random variable. Repeated independent (Bernoulli) trials and Binomial distribution.

The prescribed books for RBSE class 12 Mathematics course are NCERT’s Mathematics Part-I and Mathematics Part-II.

You can check and download RBSE class 12 Mathematics syllabus 2023 PDF below.

