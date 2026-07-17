Rajasthan CET 12th Level GK Questions 2026: Top MCQs with Answers for Exam Preparation

Key Points Rajasthan RSSB CET 12th Level Exam scheduled for Oct 23-25, 2026.

CET is mandatory for shortlisting candidates for Group C posts like Police Constable.

General Knowledge is crucial, with 30-40 questions & significant weightage in CET.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board commonly known as RSSB, conducts the Common Eligibility Test (CET). This year the exam for the Senior Secondary 12th level posts is set to be held from October 23 to 25, 2026. CET is the mandatory qualifying exam conducted by RSSB to shortlist candidates for various Group C posts such as Police Constable, Lower Division Clerk and Junior Assistant. CET exam questions are asked from different subjects such as logical reasoning & Mathematics, General English & Hindi and GK. Among all the sections, General Knowledge is one of the most important subjects. Around 30 to 40 questions are asked from this section alone. Practicing previous year papers is one of the most effective ways to boost your score and thus qualify for this exam. To make your preparation easier and convenient Jagran Josh is providing the list of the most important general knowledge questions that have been asked from previous years' question papers. Practicing these questions will help you to crack this exam with ease.

Also Check- Rajasthan CET Graduation Level GK Questions 2026 Top MCQs with Answers Rajasthan CET General Knowledge Important Questions 2026 Those who will appear for the Rajasthan CET 12th level exam should keep in mind that the GK section is very crucial as it contains a considerable amount of weightage and plays a significant role in candidates selection. To make your preparation convenient, we have provided you with a list of 20 questions taken from previous years that will help aspirants preparing for this exam. By practicing these questions, you can improve your knowledge and boost your overall score before the exam. Q 1. Which of the following sectors plays the most important role in the economy of Rajasthan state? (A) Industry Sector (B) Agriculture Sector (C) Health Sector (D) Education Sector

Answer (B) Agriculture Sector Q 2. Which one of the following is not a Fundamental Right under the Constitution of India? (A) Right to Education (B) Right to Freedom (C) Right of Equality (D) Right of Property Answer (D) Right of Property Q 3. Which among the following is the longest river of Rajasthan? (A) Sabarmati (B) Luni (C) Chambal (D) Khari Answer (C) Chambal Q 4. Which of the following minerals is non-metallic and inorganic? (A) Natural Gas (B) Coal (C) Petroleum (D) Graphite Answer (D) Graphite Q 5. Who was the Deputy Prime Minister and first Home Minister of Independent India? (A) Mahatma Gandhi (B) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (C) C. Raj Gopalachari (D) Rafi Ahmad Kidwai Answer (B) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Q 6. After Independence three states in Rajputana acceded to the Indian Union through the-

(A) Instrument of Obligation (B) Instrument of Integration (C) Instrument of Accession (D) Accession Instrument League Answer (C) Instrument of Accession Q 7. Who was the first Lokayukta of Rajasthan? (A) Justice Pratap Krishna Lohra (B) Justice S.S. Kothari (C) Justice I.D. Dua (D) Justice J.L. Gupta Answer (C) Justice I.D. Dua Q 8 What is the tenure of the Chairperson and Members of the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission? (A) 5 Years or up to 65 years of age whichever is earlier (B) 3 Years or up to 65 years of age whichever is earlier (C) 5 Years or up to 70 years of age whichever is earlier (D) 3 Years or up to 70 years of age whichever is earlier Answer (D) 3 Years or up to 70 years of age whichever is earlier Q 9. The Planning Commission of India was formed on - (A) 26th January 1950 (B) 15th March 1950

(C) 1st January 2015 (D) 2nd October 1950 Answer (B) 15th March 1950 Q 10. Diesel engine converts energy from- (A) Chemical energy to mechanical energy (B) Chemical energy to electric energy (C) Electric energy to sound energy (D) Nuclear energy to electric energy Answer (A) Chemical energy to mechanical energy Q 11. The state of Rajasthan produces around _ % of the total wool production in India. (A) 40 (B) 50 (C) 30 (D) 60 Answer (B) 50 Q 12. ‘In Memoriam’ painting was painted by whom in 1859? (A) Jone Borkar (B) George Paton (C) Joseph Noel Paton (D) Jone Kersia Answer (C) Joseph Noel Paton Q 13. Who among the following was the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan? (A) Diya Kumari (B) Pratibha Patil (C) Vasundhara Raje (D) Kamla Beniwal Answer (D) Kamla Beniwal Q 14. How many MPs are nominated in Rajya Sabha by the President of India ?

(A) 12 (B) 6 (C)18 (D) 10 Answer (A) 12 Q 15. Which of the following is not a type of printer? (A) Inkjet Printer (B) Dot Solid Printer (C) Laserjet Printer (D) 3D-Printer Answer (B) Dot Solid Printer Q 16. Which of the following is a type of computer network ? (A) RING (B) BUS (C) STAR (D) PAN Answer (D) PAN Q 17. Which place in the Sikar area is famous for its Gota industry ? (A) Nechwa (B) Khoor (C) Khandela (D) Piprali Answer (C) Khandela Q 18. Following is the full form of SLR in Indian Financial System is : (A) Statutory Liquidity Ratio (B) State Liquidity Rate (C) State Lenient Rate (D) Statutory Low Ratio Answer (A) Statutory Liquidity Ratio Q 19. When was the state of Rajasthan completely unified ? (A) 30 November, 1959 (B) 1 November, 1956 (C) 30 November, 1957 (D) 1 November, 1958 Answer (B) 1 November, 1956