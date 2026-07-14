Rajasthan CET Graduation Level GK Questions 2026: Top MCQs with Answers

Key Points RSSB to conduct CET for graduation level posts from December 1 to 3, 2026.

General Knowledge (GK) section holds significant weightage with 60-70 questions in CET.

Jagran Josh provides 20 important GK questions from previous years for CET preparation.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the graduation level posts from December 1 to 3, 2026. CET is one of the important exams for those preparing for government jobs in Rajasthan. CET questions are asked from various subjects, and one of the most important subjects is General Knowledge (GK). Around 60 to 70 questions are asked from this section alone. Practicing previous year papers is one of the best techniques to boost your score and thus qualify for this exam. Candidates can expect questions from the GK syllabus, which is History of India and Rajasthan, Art, Culture, Literature (Rajasthan), Geography of India and Rajasthan, Economy of India and Rajasthan, Indian Political System, and Science and Technology. For the convenience of candidates, Jagran Josh is providing important general knowledge questions that have been taken from previous years question papers.

Rajasthan CET General Knowledge Important Questions 2026 Those who are appearing for the Rajasthan CET Graduation Level exam should know the GK section is very significant as it contains a considerable amount of weightage and plays a crucial role in candidates' selection. To make your preparation easier and convenient, we have provided a list of 20 questions taken from previous years that will help students in preparing for this exam. Q 1. The famous speech addressed by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at the hour of midnight on 14-15 August 1947, is known as: (A) Tryst with Destiny (B) Wings of Challenges (C) Independent India (D) Hope for the better future Answer (A) Tryst with Destiny Q 2. Where is the principal seat of Rajasthan High Court located? (A) Kota (B) Jodhpur (C) Ajmer

(D) Brmer Answer (B) Jodhpur Q 3 Among the following places in Rajasthan, where is the Pichola lake situated ? (A) Bhilwara (B) Karauli (C) Udaipur (D) Ajmer Answer (C) Udaipur Q 4 After Independence three states in Rajputana acceded to the Indian Union through the- (A) Instrument of Integration (B) Accession Instrument League (C) Instrument of Obligation (D) Instrument of Accession Answer (D) Instrument of Accession Q 5. Which part of the telephone device accepts voice and sends that information in the form of electromagnetic moves? (A) Dialer (B) Receiver (C) Mouth Piece (D) Cable Answer (C) Mouth Piece Q 6. Which of the following taxes is not levied and collected by the State Government of Rajasthan? (A) Road/Vehicle Tax (B) Taxes on land and structure (C) Income Tаx (D) Taxes on Agricultural Income

Answer (C) Income Tаx Q 7. Periscope works on the principle of: (A) Reflection of light (B) Diffraction of light (C) Scattering of light (D) Refraction of light Answer (A) Reflection of light Q 8. Psamments, Orthents and Fluent are sub-orders of which of the following soil types? (A) Inceptisols (B) Vertisols (C) Alfisols (D) Entisols Answer (D) Entisols Q 9 Plantation of which of the following trees can help to prevent forest fires in Himalayan region (A) Rhododendron (B) Chir pine (C) Tendu (D) Mahu Answer (A) Rhododendron Q 10. States Reorganisation Act was passed in: (A) 1953 (B) 1955 (C) 1956 (D) 1952 Answer (C) 1956 Q 11. Who was the political agent of Jaipur during the Revolt of 1857? (A) Mock Mason (B) Major Burton (C) William Eden (D) Major Morrison Answer (C) William Eden Q 12. Gandhi Ashram in Hatundi (Ajmer) was established by -

(A) Arjunlal Sethi (B) Haribhau Upadhyaya (C) Jamnalal Bajaj (D) Manikya Lal Verma Answer (B) Haribhau Upadhyaya Q 13. Which among the following Thikanas imposed ‘Chanwari tax’? (A) Kuchaman (B) Didwana (C) Bhainsrorgarh (D) Bijolia Answer (D) Bijolia Q 14. At which place in Rajasthan the Chandrabhaga Cattle Fair is organized in the month of Kartik? (A) Jhalawar (B) Jhalrapatan (C) Keshoraipatan (D) Sitabari Answer (B) Jhalrapatan Q 15. Which one of the following (Ornament - Human body part) is not matched correctly? (A) Suraliya - Ear (B) Timaniya - Neck (C) Ramjhol - Wrist (D) Tagadi - Waist Answer (C) Ramjhol - Wrist Q 16. Sridhar Andhare should be given credit for bringing to light the painting style - (A) Kishangarh (B) Devgarh (C) Shahpura (D) Uniara Answer (B) Devgarh Q 17. Who was the Viceroy of India when the British India’s capital was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi?