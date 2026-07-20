Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Exam Pattern 2026: Check Syllabus, New Marking Scheme and Key Rules

Rajasthan CET New Changes in Exam Pattern 2026 For Senior Secondary Level

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSSB, had released the official recruitment notification in June 2026. The Board has made some significant changes in the Rajasthan CET exam pattern for the Senior Secondary Level Examination 2026. If the candidates are preparing for government jobs exams with the Rajasthan government for posts like Forester, Constable, Junior Assistant or Clerk, they should understand the new exam pattern introduced by the board. This year, the board has reduced the total number of questions, increased the exam duration and has also introduced negative marking for the Senior Secondary level exam.

The CET validity has also increased from 1 year to 3 years.

Previously, the required number of answers to pass was 60 questions, which has now been reduced to 48 questions.

Earlier, the paper was to be completed in 3 hours, but now the exam has to be completed in 2.5 hours (2 hours and 30 minutes).

The total number of marks has also been reduced from 300 to 240.

The total number of questions has now been reduced to 120 questions from 150 questions.

The exam will be conducted in offline mode, in the OMR-based format.

The RSSB will conduct the Rajasthan CET Exam 2026 for the senior secondary exam in offline mode, OMR-based format. As per the new guidelines of RSSB, this will be a single paper which will include 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), which will have to be solved within 2 hours and 30 minutes. The total marks for the Rajasthan CET Exam 2026 for the Senior Secondary Level will be 240 marks. The Board has also introduced negative marking this year. If the candidates have marked any incorrect answers, it will lead to a deduction of 1/3 rd marks for each wrong answer. Given below is the complete breakdown of the new exam pattern of the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level exam 2026:-

Marking Scheme and Negative Marking Rules

With the introduction of negative marking in the Rajasthan CET Exam pattern 2026 for Senior Secondary Level, candidates are advised to mark their answers carefully moving forward. Every question in the Rajasthan CET 2026 exam will carry equal marks. However, it is advised to maintain caution while marking the answer.

Each correct answer will carry 2 marks in the exam.

There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for every wrong answer attempted by the candidate.

Candidates will have to score a minimum of 40% marks to qualify for the further recruitment process. Relaxation will be given as per the government rules to the reserved category candidates.

What is the OMR Sheet Fifth Option (E) Rule?

To offer the candidates an extra option for unattempted questions, the Fifth Option (E) rule is given in the OMR sheets. This option is important for the candidates because, if they leave all the options blank, it will attract a penalty equal to the 1/3rd marking per question. The candidate mustn't leave any question blank to avoid losing marks.