Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Exam Pattern 2026: Check Syllabus, New Marking Scheme and Key Rules
Check the latest changes in the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level exam pattern 2026. Read about the changes made in the number of questions, exam duration, negative marking, total marks, and other important details.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSSB, had released the official recruitment notification in June 2026. The Board has made some significant changes in the Rajasthan CET exam pattern for the Senior Secondary Level Examination 2026. If the candidates are preparing for government jobs exams with the Rajasthan government for posts like Forester, Constable, Junior Assistant or Clerk, they should understand the new exam pattern introduced by the board. This year, the board has reduced the total number of questions, increased the exam duration and has also introduced negative marking for the Senior Secondary level exam.
मंजू जी, सीईटी में अब नेगेटिव मार्किंग भी है, पहले नहीं थी। ये सबसे बड़ा बदलाव है।— Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) July 19, 2026
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Rajasthan CET New Changes in Exam Pattern 2026 For Senior Secondary Level
The RSSB will conduct the Rajasthan CET Exam 2026 for the senior secondary exam in offline mode, OMR-based format. As per the new guidelines of RSSB, this will be a single paper which will include 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), which will have to be solved within 2 hours and 30 minutes. The total marks for the Rajasthan CET Exam 2026 for the Senior Secondary Level will be 240 marks. The Board has also introduced negative marking this year. If the candidates have marked any incorrect answers, it will lead to a deduction of 1/3 rd marks for each wrong answer. Given below is the complete breakdown of the new exam pattern of the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level exam 2026:-
- The exam will be conducted in offline mode, in the OMR-based format.
- The total number of questions has now been reduced to 120 questions from 150 questions.
- The total number of marks has also been reduced from 300 to 240.
- Earlier, the paper was to be completed in 3 hours, but now the exam has to be completed in 2.5 hours (2 hours and 30 minutes).
- Previously, the required number of answers to pass was 60 questions, which has now been reduced to 48 questions.
- The CET validity has also increased from 1 year to 3 years.
Marking Scheme and Negative Marking Rules
With the introduction of negative marking in the Rajasthan CET Exam pattern 2026 for Senior Secondary Level, candidates are advised to mark their answers carefully moving forward. Every question in the Rajasthan CET 2026 exam will carry equal marks. However, it is advised to maintain caution while marking the answer.
- Each correct answer will carry 2 marks in the exam.
- There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for every wrong answer attempted by the candidate.
- Candidates will have to score a minimum of 40% marks to qualify for the further recruitment process. Relaxation will be given as per the government rules to the reserved category candidates.
What is the OMR Sheet Fifth Option (E) Rule?
To offer the candidates an extra option for unattempted questions, the Fifth Option (E) rule is given in the OMR sheets. This option is important for the candidates because, if they leave all the options blank, it will attract a penalty equal to the 1/3rd marking per question. The candidate mustn't leave any question blank to avoid losing marks.
- Every question will feature options like A, B, C, D, and E. If they do not wish to attempt a question, they must darken Option E.
- Leaving all the 5 options completely blank can attract a penalty equal to 1/3rd negative marking per question.
- Candidates will be given an additional 10 minutes at the end of the exam, strictly to make sure all circles have been filled.
- If the candidate leaves more than 10% of the total questions completely unmarked, they will be directly disqualified from the exam.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.