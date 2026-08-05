Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026 Out: Download Category-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Here
Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026: The RSSB has released the Rajasthan Conductor final cut off marks on its official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in on 04 August 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the recruitment process can check the category-wise cut off marks for TSP and NTSP areas in this article.
Key Points
- RSSB released the final result for the Conductor recruitment examination on August 04.
- Category-wise cut-off marks for TSP and NTSP areas were also released in PDF format.
- The recruitment process was for a total of 500 Conductor posts (454 NTSP, 46 TSP).
Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the final result for the Conductor recruitment examination on 04 August. Along with the result, the RSSB has also released the cut off marks for the TSP and NTSP areas. The cut off marks are the minimum benchmark which the candidates are required to obtain in order to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The cut off marks are released category-wise. The RSSB has conducted the recruitment process for a total of 500 posts of Conductor (454 of Non-Scheduled Area and 46 of Scheduled Area) under the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation. The candidates who have appeared for the examination and dv process can check the category-wise cut off marks.
Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026 OUT
The RSSB has released the final cut off marks for the Conductor recruitment examination on 04 August along with the RSSB Conductor Final Result. The cut off marks has been released in a pdf format which includes category-wise marks such as marks for General category and its sub-categories, EWS and its sub-categories, SC/ST and its sub-categories, and other categories for the TSP and NTSP areas.
Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026 Download PDF
The candidates who have appeared in the recruitment process of Rajasthan Conductor can download the cut off marks pdf from the direct link provided here.
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Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026
Rajasthan Conductor Category-Wise Cut Off 2026
The RSSB has released the category-wise cut off marks for TSP and NTSP areas. Check the cut off marks here:
RSSB Conductor Cut Off for NTSP
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
General
|
GEN
|
85.567
|
FIVE
|
78.3505
|
WID.
|
54.6392
|
DIV.
|
70.1031
|
EX
|
55.6701
|
General EWS
|
GEN
|
83.5052
|
FIVE
|
75.2577
|
WID.
|
45.3608
|
EX
|
49.4845
|
SC
|
GEN
|
78.3505
|
FIVE
|
67.0103
|
WID.
|
41.6014
|
DIV.
|
60.8247
|
EX
|
26.8041
|
ST
|
GEN
|
76.2887
|
FIVE
|
68.0412
|
WID.
|
39.1753
|
DIV.
|
58.7629
|
EX
|
40.2062
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
84.5361
|
FIVE
|
76.2887
|
WID.
|
49.4845
|
DIV.
|
70.1031
|
EX
|
51.2131
|
MBC
|
GEN
|
81.4433
|
FIVE
|
71.134
|
WID.
|
41.2371
|
EX
|
48.5155
|
SAH
|
GEN
|
45.3608
RSSB Conductor Cut Off for TSP
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
General
|
GEN
|
70.8007
|
FIVE
|
61.8557
|
WID.
|
32.9897
|
EX
|
No
|
SC
|
GEN
|
69.0722
|
EX
|
No
|
ST
|
GEN
|
62.5533
|
FIVE
|
55.6701
|
WID.
|
21.6495
|
EX
|
No
How to Check Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026
To check the Rajasthan Conductor cut off 2026 follow the steps provided below:
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Go to the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
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On the homepage, go to the Results section.
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Click on the download link provided for “Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks”.
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The cut off marks pdf will open on your screen.
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Download it and check the category-wise cut off.
Executive - Editorial
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