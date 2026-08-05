CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026 Out: Download Category-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 11:58 IST

Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026: The RSSB has released the Rajasthan Conductor final cut off marks on its official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in on 04 August 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the recruitment process can check the category-wise cut off marks for TSP and NTSP areas in this article.

Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026 Out: Download Category-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Here
Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026 Out: Download Category-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Here

Key Points

  • RSSB released the final result for the Conductor recruitment examination on August 04.
  • Category-wise cut-off marks for TSP and NTSP areas were also released in PDF format.
  • The recruitment process was for a total of 500 Conductor posts (454 NTSP, 46 TSP).

Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the final result for the Conductor recruitment examination on 04 August. Along with the result, the RSSB has also released the cut off marks for the TSP and NTSP areas. The cut off marks are the minimum benchmark which the candidates are required to obtain in order to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The cut off marks are released category-wise. The RSSB has conducted the recruitment process for a total of 500 posts of Conductor (454 of Non-Scheduled Area and 46 of Scheduled Area) under the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation. The candidates who have appeared for the examination and dv process can check the category-wise cut off marks.

Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026 OUT

The RSSB has released the final cut off marks for the Conductor recruitment examination on 04 August along with the RSSB Conductor Final Result. The cut off marks has been released in a pdf format which includes category-wise marks such as marks for General category and its sub-categories, EWS and its sub-categories, SC/ST and its sub-categories, and other categories for the TSP and NTSP areas.

Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026 Download PDF

The candidates who have appeared in the recruitment process of Rajasthan Conductor can download the cut off marks pdf from the direct link provided here.

Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026

Download PDF

Rajasthan Conductor Category-Wise Cut Off 2026

The RSSB has released the category-wise cut off marks for TSP and NTSP areas. Check the cut off marks here:

RSSB Conductor Cut Off for NTSP

Category 

Cut Off

General 

GEN 

85.567 

FIVE 

78.3505 

WID. 

54.6392 

DIV. 

70.1031 

EX 

55.6701 

General EWS

GEN 

83.5052 

FIVE 

75.2577 

WID. 

45.3608 

EX 

49.4845 

SC 

GEN 

78.3505 

FIVE 

67.0103 

WID. 

41.6014 

DIV. 

60.8247 

EX 

26.8041 

ST 

GEN 

76.2887 

FIVE 

68.0412 

WID. 

39.1753 

DIV. 

58.7629 

EX 

40.2062 

OBC 

GEN 

84.5361 

FIVE 

76.2887 

WID. 

49.4845 

DIV. 

70.1031 

EX 

51.2131 

MBC 

GEN 

81.4433 

FIVE 

71.134 

WID. 

41.2371 

EX 

48.5155 

SAH

GEN 

45.3608 

RSSB Conductor Cut Off for TSP

Category 

Cut Off

General 

GEN 

70.8007 

FIVE 

61.8557 

WID. 

32.9897 

EX 

No

SC 

GEN 

69.0722 

EX 

No

ST 

GEN 

62.5533 

FIVE 

55.6701 

WID. 

21.6495 

EX 

No

How to Check Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026

To check the Rajasthan Conductor cut off 2026 follow the steps provided below:

  • Go to the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

  • On the homepage, go to the Results section.

  • Click on the download link provided for “Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks”.

  • The cut off marks pdf will open on your screen.

  • Download it and check the category-wise cut off.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 11:58 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News