Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026 Out: Download Category-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Here

Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the final result for the Conductor recruitment examination on 04 August. Along with the result, the RSSB has also released the cut off marks for the TSP and NTSP areas. The cut off marks are the minimum benchmark which the candidates are required to obtain in order to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The cut off marks are released category-wise. The RSSB has conducted the recruitment process for a total of 500 posts of Conductor (454 of Non-Scheduled Area and 46 of Scheduled Area) under the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation. The candidates who have appeared for the examination and dv process can check the category-wise cut off marks.

Rajasthan Conductor Cut Off 2026 OUT

The RSSB has released the final cut off marks for the Conductor recruitment examination on 04 August along with the RSSB Conductor Final Result. The cut off marks has been released in a pdf format which includes category-wise marks such as marks for General category and its sub-categories, EWS and its sub-categories, SC/ST and its sub-categories, and other categories for the TSP and NTSP areas.