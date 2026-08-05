RSSB Conductor Final Result 2026 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download TSP & NTSP Result PDF - Direct Link Here
RSSB Conductor Final Result 2026: The RSSB has released the final result for the Conductor posts under Advertisement No.22/2024 on its official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in on 04 August 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the recruitment process can download the result pdf for TSP and NTSP from this article.
Key Points
- RSSB released the Conductor final result on 04 August 2026 for 500 posts.
- Written exam held on 06 November 2025; results released on 15 January 2026.
- Final results are available for TSP and NTSP areas on the official website.
RSSB Conductor Final Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Conductor final result on 04 August 2026. The result has been released after the document verification process has been completed by the concerned authorities. The RSSB conducted the written examination on 06 November 2025 and the results for the written examination were released on 15 January 2026. This result contained the roll number for the candidates shortlisted for DV process. Now that the whole recruitment process is completed, the RSSB has released the final result for the 500 Conductor posts in the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC). The candidates can download the result pdf for TSP and NTSP area separately from the official website of RSSB. The result pdf contains the roll number, candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, marks obtained in written exam, total marks, and category of the candidate.
RSSB Conductor Final Result 2026 Highlights
The RSSB is going to recruit candidates for a total of 500 Conductor posts in the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC). The recruitment process has been conducted successfully and the RSSB has released the final results for it. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Department
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Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC)
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Post Name
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Conductor
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Advertisement No.
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22/2024
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No. of Posts
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500
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Written Exam Date
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06 November 2025
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Written Exam Result Date
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15 January 2026
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Final Result Date
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04 August 2026
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Conductor Final Result 2026 Download Link
The RSSB has released the Rajasthan Conductor final result for a total 500 vacant posts on its website on 04 August. The result has been released separately for TSP and NTSP areas. The candidates who have appeared for the DV process can download the result through the direct link provided here.
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RSSB Conductor Final Result 2026 (TSP)
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RSSB Conductor Final Result 2026 (NTSP)
How to Download Rajasthan Conductor Final Result 2026
To download the Rajasthan Conductor Final Result 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Go to the Result section on the homepage.
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Click on the download link for “List of Finally Selected Candidates After Document Verification(TSP)” OR “List of Finally Selected Candidates After Document Verification(NTSP)”, whichever is applicable.
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The result pdf will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number.
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If you are selected then your roll number will appear in the result pdf.
Details Mentioned on the RSSB Conductor Final Result 2026 PDF
The following details will be mentioned in the RSSB Conductor Final Result pdf:
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Merit
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Written Marks
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Roll number
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Candidate Name
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Father Name
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Gender
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Mother Name
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Category
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Sub-category
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.