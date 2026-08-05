RSSB Conductor Final Result 2026 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download TSP & NTSP Result PDF - Direct Link Here

RSSB Conductor Final Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Conductor final result on 04 August 2026. The result has been released after the document verification process has been completed by the concerned authorities. The RSSB conducted the written examination on 06 November 2025 and the results for the written examination were released on 15 January 2026. This result contained the roll number for the candidates shortlisted for DV process. Now that the whole recruitment process is completed, the RSSB has released the final result for the 500 Conductor posts in the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC). The candidates can download the result pdf for TSP and NTSP area separately from the official website of RSSB. The result pdf contains the roll number, candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, marks obtained in written exam, total marks, and category of the candidate.

RSSB Conductor Final Result 2026 Highlights

The RSSB is going to recruit candidates for a total of 500 Conductor posts in the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC). The recruitment process has been conducted successfully and the RSSB has released the final results for it. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Department Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) Post Name Conductor Advertisement No. 22/2024 No. of Posts 500 Written Exam Date 06 November 2025 Written Exam Result Date 15 January 2026 Final Result Date 04 August 2026 Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Conductor Final Result 2026 Download Link

The RSSB has released the Rajasthan Conductor final result for a total 500 vacant posts on its website on 04 August. The result has been released separately for TSP and NTSP areas. The candidates who have appeared for the DV process can download the result through the direct link provided here.