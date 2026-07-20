Rajasthan Forester Question Paper 2026 (OUT): Download Paper PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Forester Question Paper 2026 PDF: The Rajasthan Forester exam master question has been released on the official website today July 20, 2026. Candidates can now download the question paper PDF through the direct link provided in this article.
Key Points
- The RSSB Forester (Vanpal) recruitment exam was held on June 28, 2026.
- RSSB has released the Master Question Paper in PDF format.
- Candidates can download the paper from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in to compute scores.
Rajasthan Forester Question Paper 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) had conducted the Forester (Vanpal) recruitment examination on 28 June 2026 for subjects such as General Knowledge, Science, Maths and National level & State of Rajasthan Current Affairs. Now the board has released the Master question paper in PDF format. All those candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the question paper by visiting the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Through this recruitment drive a total of 259 vacancies would be filled. These papers will help you know the questions which were asked in the exam. Candidates who will appear for the upcoming exam conducted by RSSSB can also check and download the question paper to understand the type of questions asked in the exam.
RSSB Forester Question Paper 2026 OUT
The master question paper was released by RSSB on the official website. All those who have appeared can now check and compute their scores using the official question paper. All questions carry equal marks. You must know that ⅓ marks would be deducted for every incorrect answer. If more than one answer is marked for a question then it will be considered as an incorrect response.
Rajasthan Forester Question Paper 2026 Key Highlights
The RSSB Forester (Vanpal) examination was held on June 28, 2026. The test was conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Check the table below for details related to this recruitment.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
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Exam Name
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RSSB Forester Exam 2026
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Number of Vacancies
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259
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Mode of Exam
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Offline (OMR Based)
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Type of Questions
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Objective Type (MCQ)
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Total Question
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100
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Total Marks
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100
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Exam Duration
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2 hours
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Negative Marking
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1/3
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Forester Question Paper 2026 Download PDF
Candidates can check and download the Master Question Paper for the RSSB Forester exam 2026. The selection process consists of a written exam, physical test, document verification,and medical test. Click on the link given below to download the question paper in PDF format.
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RSSB Forester Master Question Paper 2026 PDF
How to Download Rajasthan Forester Question Paper 2026 Online?
Candidates can follow the steps listed below to download the RSSB Forester Master Question Paper.
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Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage you will find the RSSB Master Question Paper (G12P) 2026; click on it.
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Download and save the question paper PDF.
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Calculate your estimated marks.
For more details related to the RSSB Forester exam 2026, candidates must visit the official website regularly, or they can visit this page for frequent updates related to the recruitment exam.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.