Rajasthan Forester Question Paper 2026 (OUT): Download Paper PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points The RSSB Forester (Vanpal) recruitment exam was held on June 28, 2026.

RSSB has released the Master Question Paper in PDF format.

Candidates can download the paper from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in to compute scores.

Rajasthan Forester Question Paper 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) had conducted the Forester (Vanpal) recruitment examination on 28 June 2026 for subjects such as General Knowledge, Science, Maths and National level & State of Rajasthan Current Affairs. Now the board has released the Master question paper in PDF format. All those candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the question paper by visiting the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 259 vacancies would be filled. These papers will help you know the questions which were asked in the exam. Candidates who will appear for the upcoming exam conducted by RSSSB can also check and download the question paper to understand the type of questions asked in the exam.

RSSB Forester Question Paper 2026 OUT The master question paper was released by RSSB on the official website. All those who have appeared can now check and compute their scores using the official question paper. All questions carry equal marks. You must know that ⅓ marks would be deducted for every incorrect answer. If more than one answer is marked for a question then it will be considered as an incorrect response. Rajasthan Forester Question Paper 2026 Key Highlights The RSSB Forester (Vanpal) examination was held on June 28, 2026. The test was conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Check the table below for details related to this recruitment. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Exam Name RSSB Forester Exam 2026 Number of Vacancies 259 Mode of Exam Offline (OMR Based) Type of Questions Objective Type (MCQ) Total Question 100 Total Marks 100 Exam Duration 2 hours Negative Marking 1/3 Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in