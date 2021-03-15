Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2021 Out @hcraj.nic.in: RHC Shorthand and Computer Test from 3 April, Download Link Here

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan High Court has released the admit card of Shorthand and Computer Test for the post of Stenographer. Candidates can download HCRAJ Admit Card from official website of the Rajasthan High Court - hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download High Court Stenographer Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card Download Link

The candidates should carry their Rajasthan High Court Steno Admit Card along with a original Photo Identity Proofs (Aadhar Card/Driving License/Voter ID card/ Passport/Pan Card), Xerox Copy of same photo identity proof & mention Roll Number on the Xerox copy and a recent passport size colored photograph.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Exam will be held on 03, 04, 05, 06, 07 and 08 April 2021 in two shifts from 10:00 a.m. to L2:30 p.m and from 03:00 p.m. to 05:30 p.m. The candidates can check their date and shift of the exam arranged according to their roll number in the PDF Link given below:

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Exam Date and Time Details

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Shorthand and Computer Test Instructions

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Shorthand Test:

Rajasthan High Court English Shorthand Test:

Paper Speed Time Marks Dictation of passage 80 wpm 6 min 100 Transcription and typing of Dictated passage in English on Computer. - 50 min

Rajasthan High Court Hindi Shorthand Test:

Paper Speed Time Marks Dictation of passage 70 wpm 6 min 100 Transcription and typing of Dictated passage in Hindi on Computer. - 50 min

Rajasthan High Court Steno Computer Test



Paper Time Marks

Minimum Marks for

SC/ST & PH Minimum Marks for

Other

Speed Test 10 min 50 20 22.5 Efficiency Test 10 min 50 20 22.5

How to Download Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2021 ?