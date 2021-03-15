Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2021 Out @hcraj.nic.in: RHC Shorthand and Computer Test from 3 April, Download Link Here
Rajasthan High Court has released the admit card of Shorthand and Computer Test for the post of Stenographer. on hcraj.nic.in. Check Download Link Here
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan High Court has released the admit card of Shorthand and Computer Test for the post of Stenographer. Candidates can download HCRAJ Admit Card from official website of the Rajasthan High Court - hcraj.nic.in.
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download High Court Stenographer Admit Card, directly, through the link below:
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card Download Link
The candidates should carry their Rajasthan High Court Steno Admit Card along with a original Photo Identity Proofs (Aadhar Card/Driving License/Voter ID card/ Passport/Pan Card), Xerox Copy of same photo identity proof & mention Roll Number on the Xerox copy and a recent passport size colored photograph.
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Exam will be held on 03, 04, 05, 06, 07 and 08 April 2021 in two shifts from 10:00 a.m. to L2:30 p.m and from 03:00 p.m. to 05:30 p.m. The candidates can check their date and shift of the exam arranged according to their roll number in the PDF Link given below:
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Exam Date and Time Details
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Shorthand and Computer Test Instructions
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Shorthand Test:
Rajasthan High Court English Shorthand Test:
|Paper
|Speed
|Time
|Marks
|Dictation of passage
|80 wpm
|6 min
|100
|Transcription and typing of Dictated passage in English on Computer.
|-
|50 min
Rajasthan High Court Hindi Shorthand Test:
|Paper
|Speed
|Time
|Marks
|Dictation of passage
|70 wpm
|6 min
|100
|Transcription and typing of Dictated passage in Hindi on Computer.
|-
|50 min
Rajasthan High Court Steno Computer Test
|Paper
|Time
|Marks
|Minimum Marks for
SC/ST & PH
|Minimum Marks for
Other
|Speed Test
|10 min
|50
|20
|22.5
|Efficiency Test
|10 min
|50
|20
|22.5
How to Download Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website of RHC - hcraj.nic.in
- Click on ‘Recruitment’ Tab
- A new window will open where you need to click on ‘RECRUITMENT - Recruitment - Stenographers for District Courts and DLSAs 2020’
- It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Admit Card’ link given at the top of the page
- Click on ‘Login’button
- A new page will open where you are required to enter your ‘User lD, Password and Captcha Code’
- Download HCRAJ Stenographer Admit Card