RBI Assistant Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion

Reserve Bank of India offers RBI Assistant a lucrative RBI Assistant salary structure along with perks and allowances. The basic RBI Assistant in hand salary is Rs 20,700 per month as per the revised guidelines.

RBI Assistant Salary 2023: The Reserve Bank of India conducts the recruitment drive for the selection of eligible candidates for the post of Assistant in various offices of the Bank. Selection for the post if conducted through a country-wise competitive examination in two phases i.e., Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Each year, lakhs of candidates appear for the RBI Assistant examination as it is a lucrative dream of many aspirants to work in RBI.

The RBI Assistant 2023 Notification PDF is expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, we shall look at the salary structure, allowances, basic pay, perks, job profile, and promotion policy for RBI Assistant.

RBI Assistant Calendar 2023

Check the important dates for the RBI Assistant recruitment process below;

Events Dates (Tentative) Notification Release Date March/April 2023 Online Application Registration Start Date To be updated soon Online Application Registration End Date To be updated soon Admit Card Release Date To be updated soon RBI Assistant 2023 Prelims Exam Date To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Vacancy 2023

The Reserve Bank of India will update the RBI Assistant Vacancy on the official notification PDF as and when released on the official portal. Meanwhile, all the aspirants can go through the previous year’s RBI Assistant vacancy details for reference purposes.

Category RBI Assistant 2022 Vacancy RBI Assistant 2023 Vacancy General 440 To be updated soon OBC 146 To be updated soon SC 151 To be updated soon ST 123 To be updated soon EWS 90 To be updated soon Total 950 To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Salary 2023 Overview

Have a look at the table to know the complete overview of the RBI Assistant Salary shared below:

Organization Reserve Bank of India Post Name Assistant Basic Pay Rs 20, 700 per month Exam Level National Selection Stages Prelims, Mains, and Language Proficiency Test Job Location Anywhere in India

RBI Assistant Salary Structure 2023

The starting basic salary of an RBI Assistant is Rs. 20,700/- per month in the scale of Rs. 20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 (20 years).

Candidates selected for RBI Assistant will receive a revised gross salary of Rs. 45,050/- per month and other allowances like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, etc as applicable from time to time. With this, a house allowance of 15% of Pay will be provided to the employees additionally, if they are not staying in the Bank's accommodation.

Check the detailed RBI Assistant Salary Structure 2023 below:

Particular Details Basic Pay Rs. 20,700/- Additional Special Pay Rs. 265/- Grade Allowance Rs. 2200/- Dearness Allowance Rs. 12,587/- House Rent Allowance Rs. 2238/- Transport Allowance Rs. 1000/- Local Compensatory Allowance Rs. 1743/- Special Allowance Rs 2040/- Gross pay Rs. 45,050/- Net Pay Rs.40,000/- (approx)

RBI Assistant Salary Slip 2023

All the RBI Assistant employees will receive the RBI Assistant Salary slip at the end of every month. The details printed on the slip are allowances like basic pay, additional special pay, allowances, etc, and deductions like EE NPS Contrib Amount, Prof Tax- split period, Meal Coupon Deduction, MAF, All India RBI Employee, Sports Club Membership, etc.

RBI Assistant In Hand Salary 2023

The In Hand Salary of an RBI Assistant is expected to be around Rs 40,000 approximately per month. The RBI Assistant's monthly salary includes basic pay and allowances as per the revised guidelines. Furthermore, the salary will also be increased if the candidates are promoted to a higher post.

RBI Assistant Salary 2023- Perks & Allowances

Along with the basic RBI Assistant Salary, all successful candidates will also receive various perks and allowances as a part of their salary package. The list of perks and allowances for RBI Assistant are shared below:

Dearness Allowance

House Rent Allowance (if not staying in Bank's accommodation)

Compensatory Allowance

Transport Allowance

The perquisites offered to an RBI Assistant are also shared below:

Bank’s accommodation is subject to availability

Interest-free Festival Advance

Reimbursement of expenses for vehicle maintenance for office purpose

Loans and Advances at concessional rates of interest for Housing, Education, Consumer Articles, Cars, Personal computers, etc. It is provided to regular employees who have served a minimum of two years of service.

Dispensary facility besides reimbursement of medical expenses for OPD treatment or hospitalization as per eligibility.

Newspaper, Briefcase, Allowance, Book Grant, for furnishing of residence, etc. applicable as per eligibility

Leave Fare Concession

The employee shall be governed by the Defined Contribution New Pension Scheme and also the Gratuity benefit.

RBI Assistant Job Profile

All the candidates appointed for the RBI Assistant Post are expected to perform all the duties and responsibilities assigned by the higher officials. The roles and responsibilities of RBI Assistants are as follows:

Maintaining files including receipts collection, Ledger maintenance, Balance tally, etc.

They are responsible for the issuance and circulation of new Currency.

Responding and managing Email logs

Addressing all the RTI(Right to Information) Questions

Verifying Banking Documents and participating in the Government Treasury Work

Performing Data Entry work on a computer.

Communicating with the senior authority for official purposes.

RBI Assistant Promotion and Career Growth

The candidates selected for the RBI Assistant post will get various opportunities to secure promotion to higher levels. To get eligible for the promotion to the officer level, they need to serve at least 2 years as they need to successfully complete the bond period. Once the bond period is over, they will get eligible to participate in the promotion test. The RBI assistant can be promoted to a Grade A officer level in two ways. Firstly, in the normal process, they need to pass the written test on the basis of their experience/seniority in order to be appointed as an officer. The second way of promotion is the merit basis process where the candidates need to serve at least 2 years as an RBI Assistant and possess a JAIIB and CAIIB diploma held by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) along with a graduation degree. The promotion hierarchy of RBI Assistants on various officer grade posts is discussed below: