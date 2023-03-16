JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

RBI Assistant Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion

Reserve Bank of India offers RBI Assistant a lucrative RBI Assistant salary structure along with perks and allowances. The basic RBI Assistant in hand salary is Rs 20,700 per month as per the revised guidelines.

Get All Details About RBI Assistant Salary Here

RBI Assistant Salary 2023: The Reserve Bank of India conducts the recruitment drive for the selection of eligible candidates for the post of Assistant in various offices of the Bank. Selection for the post if conducted through a country-wise competitive examination in two phases i.e., Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Each year, lakhs of candidates appear for the RBI Assistant examination as it is a lucrative dream of many aspirants to work in RBI.

The RBI Assistant 2023 Notification PDF is expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, we shall look at the salary structure, allowances, basic pay, perks, job profile, and promotion policy for RBI Assistant.

RBI Assistant Calendar 2023

Check the important dates for the RBI Assistant recruitment process below;

Events

Dates (Tentative)

Notification Release Date

March/April 2023

Online Application Registration Start Date

To be updated soon

Online Application Registration End Date

To be updated soon

Admit Card Release Date

To be updated soon

RBI Assistant 2023 Prelims Exam Date

To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Vacancy 2023

The Reserve Bank of India will update the RBI Assistant Vacancy on the official notification PDF as and when released on the official portal. Meanwhile, all the aspirants can go through the previous year’s RBI Assistant vacancy details for reference purposes.

Category

RBI Assistant 2022 Vacancy

RBI Assistant 2023 Vacancy

General

440

To be updated soon

OBC

146

To be updated soon

SC

151

To be updated soon

ST

123

To be updated soon

EWS

90

To be updated soon

Total

950

To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Salary 2023 Overview

Have a look at the table to know the complete overview of the RBI Assistant Salary shared below:

Organization

Reserve Bank of India

Post Name

Assistant

Basic Pay

Rs 20, 700 per month

Exam Level

National

Selection Stages

Prelims, Mains, and Language Proficiency Test

Job Location

Anywhere in India

RBI Assistant Salary Structure 2023

The starting basic salary of an RBI Assistant is Rs. 20,700/- per month in the scale of Rs. 20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 (20 years). 

Candidates selected for RBI Assistant will receive a revised gross salary of Rs. 45,050/- per month and other allowances like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, etc as applicable from time to time. With this, a house allowance of 15% of Pay will be provided to the employees additionally, if they are not staying in the Bank's accommodation.

Check the detailed RBI Assistant Salary Structure 2023 below:

Particular

Details

Basic Pay

Rs. 20,700/-

Additional  Special Pay

Rs. 265/-

Grade Allowance

Rs. 2200/-

Dearness Allowance

Rs. 12,587/-

House Rent Allowance

Rs. 2238/-

Transport Allowance

Rs. 1000/-

Local Compensatory Allowance

Rs. 1743/-

Special Allowance

Rs 2040/-

Gross pay

Rs. 45,050/-

Net Pay

Rs.40,000/- (approx)

RBI Assistant Salary Slip 2023

All the RBI Assistant employees will receive the RBI Assistant Salary slip at the end of every month. The details printed on the slip are allowances like basic pay, additional special pay, allowances, etc, and deductions like EE NPS Contrib Amount, Prof Tax- split period, Meal Coupon Deduction, MAF, All India RBI Employee, Sports Club Membership, etc. 

RBI Assistant In Hand Salary 2023

The In Hand Salary of an RBI Assistant is expected to be around Rs 40,000 approximately per month. The RBI Assistant's monthly salary includes basic pay and allowances as per the revised guidelines. Furthermore, the salary will also be increased if the candidates are promoted to a higher post.

RBI Assistant Salary 2023- Perks & Allowances

Along with the basic RBI Assistant Salary, all successful candidates will also receive various perks and allowances as a part of their salary package. The list of perks and allowances for RBI Assistant are shared below:

  • Dearness Allowance
  • House Rent Allowance (if not staying in Bank's accommodation)
  • Compensatory Allowance
  • Transport Allowance

The perquisites offered to an RBI Assistant are also shared below:

  • Bank’s accommodation is subject to availability
  • Interest-free Festival Advance
  • Reimbursement of expenses for vehicle maintenance for office purpose
  • Loans and Advances at concessional rates of interest for Housing, Education, Consumer Articles, Cars, Personal computers, etc. It is provided to regular employees who have served a minimum of two years of service.
  • Dispensary facility besides reimbursement of medical expenses for OPD treatment or hospitalization as per eligibility.
  • Newspaper, Briefcase, Allowance,  Book Grant, for furnishing of residence, etc. applicable as per eligibility
  • Leave Fare Concession
  • The employee shall be governed by the Defined Contribution New Pension Scheme and also the Gratuity benefit.

RBI Assistant Job Profile

All the candidates appointed for the RBI Assistant Post are expected to perform all the duties and responsibilities assigned by the higher officials. The roles and responsibilities of RBI Assistants are as follows:

  • Maintaining files including receipts collection, Ledger maintenance, Balance tally, etc.
  • They are responsible for the issuance and circulation of new Currency.
  • Responding and managing Email logs
  • Addressing all the RTI(Right to Information) Questions
  • Verifying Banking Documents and participating in the Government Treasury Work
  • Performing Data Entry work on a computer.
  • Communicating with the senior authority for official purposes.

RBI Assistant Promotion and Career Growth

  1. The candidates selected for the RBI Assistant post will get various opportunities to secure promotion to higher levels.
  2. To get eligible for the promotion to the officer level, they need to serve at least 2 years as they need to successfully complete the bond period.
  3. Once the bond period is over, they will get eligible to participate in the promotion test.
  4. The RBI assistant can be promoted to a Grade A officer level in two ways. Firstly, in the normal process, they need to pass the written test on the basis of their experience/seniority in order to be appointed as an officer. The second way of promotion is the merit basis process where the candidates need to serve at least 2 years as an RBI Assistant and possess a JAIIB and CAIIB diploma held by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) along with a graduation degree.
  5. The promotion hierarchy of RBI Assistants on various officer grade posts is discussed below:
  • Scale 1: Officer/Assistant Manager, Grade -A
  • Scale 2: Manager, Grade- B
  • Scale 3: Senior Manager, Grade- C
  • Scale 4: Chief Manager, Grade -D

FAQ

What is the revised RBI Assistant Salary?

RBI Assistant Basic Salary is revised to Rs Rs. 20,700/- per month in the scale of Rs. 20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 (20 years).

What is the in-hand salary of an RBI Assistant post?

In Hand Salary of an RBI Assistant is expected to be around Rs 40,000 approximately per month and the gross pay will be around Rs. 45,050/- per month.

What are the allowances offered to the RBI Assistant Post?

Perks and allowances offered to the RBI Assistant post is Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance (if not staying in Bank's accommodation), Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance, etc.

What are the roles and responsibilities of an RBI Assistant?

RBI Assistant Job Profile includes maintaining files including receipts collection, Ledger maintenance, Balance tally, etc. Responding and managing Email logs. Performing Data Entry work on a computer, etc.

Is RBI Assistant a good job?

Yes. RBI Assistant is one of the most reputed profiles in the banking sector. The selected candidate is offered a lucrative RBI Assistant Salary in hand with various allowances and immense career growth opportunities.

