RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: The Reserve Bank of India will release the RBI Assistant Syllabus along with the official notification soon on the official website. All the candidates who are aspiring to appear in the RBI Assistant recruitment exam 2023 should be familiar with the RBI Assistant Syllabus, RBI Assistant Exam Pattern, and RBI Assistant Selection Process as prescribed by the officials.
Furthermore, there will be three stages in the RBI Assistant Selection Process i.e Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. As the preliminary exam is around the corner, the candidates should start their preparation as soon as possible. The foremost step of preparation is to download the latest RBI Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern in order to focus only on the topics that are important from the exam perspective.
In this article, we have shared the detailed syllabus and exam pattern of RBI Assistant recruitment 2023.
RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: Highlights
We have discussed below the major highlights of the RBI Assistant Syllabus PDF for the reference of the candidates.
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Reserve Bank of India
|
Post Name
|
Assistant
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Question Type
|
Objective Type
|
Maximum Marks
|
Preliminary: 100, Mains:200
|
RBI Assistant Selection Process
|
Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test
|
Exam Duration
|
Preliminary: 60 minutes Mains: 135 minutes
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 mark for the correct answer. 1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
RBI Assistant Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates should be familiar with the RBI Assistant Exam Pattern to get an insight into the examination scheme and marking scheme followed by the officials. The RBI Assistant Exam Pattern for Prelims, Mains, and Language Proficiency Test are shared below:
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
- The RBI Assistant Preliminary exam will be qualifying in nature,
- The preliminary exam will contain objective-type questions.
- There shall be three sections in the exam i.e English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.
- The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi, except for the English Language.
- A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks.
- The exam duration shall be 60 minutes.
- There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response.
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2023
- The RBI Assistant Mains exam will contain objective type questions.
- There shall be five sections in the exam i.e English language, Computer Knowledge, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, and Reasoning Ability
- The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi, except for the English Language.
- A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks.
- The exam duration shall be 135 minutes.
- There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response.
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Test of English Language
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Test of Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Test of Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Test of Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
20 minutes
|
Test of General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
25 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
135 minutes
RBI Assistant Language Proficiency Test
The candidates who are declared qualified in the main online examination will be shortlisted for the language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be held in the Official / Local Language of the respective State concerned as shared below. The candidate who does not have knowledge of the official/ Local Language shall be disqualified. The office-wise local languages are discussed below:
- Ahmedabad-Gujarati
- Bengaluru-Kannada
- Bhopal-Hindi
- Bhubaneswar-Oriya
- Chandigarh-Punjabi/Hindi
- Chennai-Tamil
- Guwahati-Assamese/Bengali/Khasi/Manipuri/Bodo/Mizo
- Hyderabad-Telugu
- Jaipur-Hindi
- Jammu-Urdu /Hindi/Kashmiri
- Kanpur & Lucknow-Hindi
- Kolkata-Bengali/Nepali
- Mumbai-Marathi/Konkani
- Nagpur-Marathi/Hindi
- New Delhi-Hindi
- Patna-Hindi/Maithili
- Thiruvananthapuram-Malayalam
RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023
Candidates should go through the detailed RBI Assistant Syllabus PDF to understand the topics need to be covered for the upcoming recruitment exam. Basically, the English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability subject is common in both RBI Assistant Prelims Syllabus and RBI Assistant Mains Syllabus. Have a look at the detailed syllabus below:
Numerical Ability
The Numerical Ability section of the RBI Assistant Syllabus is one of the toughest sections in both prelims and main exams. Candidates should clear the basic concepts of all the topics during the preparation. The list of important topics is as follows:
- Time and Distance
- Trigonometry
- Simple and Compound Interest
- Problems on Trains
- Time and Work
- Algebra
- Allegations and Comparison
- HCF and LCM
- Mensuration
- Pipes& Cistern
- Number System
- Percentage
- Average
- Profit and Loss
- Permutation and Combination
- Probability
- Geometry
English Language
The English Language section of the RBI Assistant Syllabus is one of the most scoring sections in the exam. Candidates can check the important topics asked from this subject below:
- Reading Comprehension
- One Word Substitution
- Sentence Rearrangement
- Synonyms
- Phrases
- Antonyms
- Word Meanings
- Cloze Test
- Sentence Completion
- Sentence Correction
- Active & Passive Voice
Reasoning Ability
The Reasoning Ability section of the RBI Assitant Syllabus is one of the trickiest and time-consuming sections in both prelims and main exams. Candidates should practice unlimited questions from all the important topics during the preparation. The list of important topics is as follows:
- Number Series
- Symbols
- Coding and Decoding
- Directions Based Concept
- Blood Relations
- Analogy
- Row Arrangements
- Odd Man Out
- Statement Reading, Understanding
Computer Knowledge
Candidates should mandatorily possess the fundamental knowledge of computer in order to score well in this section. The list of important topics will be as follow:
- Fundamentals of Computer
- Security Tools
- Future of Computer
- History of Computer
- Basic Knowledge of Internet
- Database
- MS Office
- Input and Output Devices
- Computer Shortcut techniques
- Computer Languages
General Awareness
The candidates should build a habit of reading newspapers and current affairs books to perform well in this section. The list of important topics will be as follow:
- National News
- International News
- Banking Awareness
- Economy and Finance
- Appointment and Resignation
- Awards and Recognition
- Merger and Acquisitions
- Important Days, Events, and Festivals
- Static Awareness
- Static News
- Science and Technology
- Summit and Ranking
- Currencies and Capital
- Defence
- RBI Terms
- Sports
- Obituary