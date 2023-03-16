RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

Check the detailed syllabus for the RBI Assistant post along with the exam pattern, number of questions asked, marking scheme, and important topics.

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: The Reserve Bank of India will release the RBI Assistant Syllabus along with the official notification soon on the official website. All the candidates who are aspiring to appear in the RBI Assistant recruitment exam 2023 should be familiar with the RBI Assistant Syllabus, RBI Assistant Exam Pattern, and RBI Assistant Selection Process as prescribed by the officials.

Furthermore, there will be three stages in the RBI Assistant Selection Process i.e Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. As the preliminary exam is around the corner, the candidates should start their preparation as soon as possible. The foremost step of preparation is to download the latest RBI Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern in order to focus only on the topics that are important from the exam perspective.

In this article, we have shared the detailed syllabus and exam pattern of RBI Assistant recruitment 2023.

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: Highlights

We have discussed below the major highlights of the RBI Assistant Syllabus PDF for the reference of the candidates.

Recruitment Authority Reserve Bank of India Post Name Assistant Exam Mode Online Question Type Objective Type Maximum Marks Preliminary: 100, Mains:200 RBI Assistant Selection Process Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test Exam Duration Preliminary: 60 minutes Mains: 135 minutes Marking Scheme +1 mark for the correct answer. 1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the RBI Assistant Exam Pattern to get an insight into the examination scheme and marking scheme followed by the officials. The RBI Assistant Exam Pattern for Prelims, Mains, and Language Proficiency Test are shared below:

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

The RBI Assistant Preliminary exam will be qualifying in nature,

The preliminary exam will contain objective-type questions.

There shall be three sections in the exam i.e English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi, except for the English Language.

A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks.

The exam duration shall be 60 minutes.

There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response.

Sections No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2023

The RBI Assistant Mains exam will contain objective type questions.

There shall be five sections in the exam i.e English language, Computer Knowledge, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, and Reasoning Ability

The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi, except for the English Language.

A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks.

The exam duration shall be 135 minutes.

There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response.

Sections No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Test of English Language 40 40 30 minutes Test of Numerical Ability 40 40 30 minutes Test of Reasoning 40 40 30 minutes Test of Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 minutes Test of General Awareness 40 40 25 minutes Total 200 200 135 minutes

RBI Assistant Language Proficiency Test

The candidates who are declared qualified in the main online examination will be shortlisted for the language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be held in the Official / Local Language of the respective State concerned as shared below. The candidate who does not have knowledge of the official/ Local Language shall be disqualified. The office-wise local languages are discussed below:

Ahmedabad-Gujarati

Bengaluru-Kannada

Bhopal-Hindi

Bhubaneswar-Oriya

Chandigarh-Punjabi/Hindi

Chennai-Tamil

Guwahati-Assamese/Bengali/Khasi/Manipuri/Bodo/Mizo

Hyderabad-Telugu

Jaipur-Hindi

Jammu-Urdu /Hindi/Kashmiri

Kanpur & Lucknow-Hindi

Kolkata-Bengali/Nepali

Mumbai-Marathi/Konkani

Nagpur-Marathi/Hindi

New Delhi-Hindi

Patna-Hindi/Maithili

Thiruvananthapuram-Malayalam

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023

Candidates should go through the detailed RBI Assistant Syllabus PDF to understand the topics need to be covered for the upcoming recruitment exam. Basically, the English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability subject is common in both RBI Assistant Prelims Syllabus and RBI Assistant Mains Syllabus. Have a look at the detailed syllabus below:

Numerical Ability

The Numerical Ability section of the RBI Assistant Syllabus is one of the toughest sections in both prelims and main exams. Candidates should clear the basic concepts of all the topics during the preparation. The list of important topics is as follows:

Time and Distance

Trigonometry

Simple and Compound Interest

Problems on Trains

Time and Work

Algebra

Allegations and Comparison

HCF and LCM

Mensuration

Pipes& Cistern

Number System

Percentage

Average

Profit and Loss

Permutation and Combination

Probability

Geometry

English Language

The English Language section of the RBI Assistant Syllabus is one of the most scoring sections in the exam. Candidates can check the important topics asked from this subject below:

Reading Comprehension

One Word Substitution

Sentence Rearrangement

Synonyms

Phrases

Antonyms

Word Meanings

Cloze Test

Sentence Completion

Sentence Correction

Active & Passive Voice

Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Ability section of the RBI Assitant Syllabus is one of the trickiest and time-consuming sections in both prelims and main exams. Candidates should practice unlimited questions from all the important topics during the preparation. The list of important topics is as follows:

Number Series

Symbols

Coding and Decoding

Directions Based Concept

Blood Relations

Analogy

Row Arrangements

Odd Man Out

Statement Reading, Understanding

Computer Knowledge

Candidates should mandatorily possess the fundamental knowledge of computer in order to score well in this section. The list of important topics will be as follow:

Fundamentals of Computer

Security Tools

Future of Computer

History of Computer

Basic Knowledge of Internet

Database

MS Office

Input and Output Devices

Computer Shortcut techniques

Computer Languages

General Awareness

The candidates should build a habit of reading newspapers and current affairs books to perform well in this section. The list of important topics will be as follow: