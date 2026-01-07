JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links

GK Questions With Answers on Makar Sankranti

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Jan 7, 2026, 12:14 IST

Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival celebrated in the month of January in India. It is devoted to the Sun god. In this article, we have covered some interesting general knowledge questions with answers on Makar Sankranti. Check now!

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
GK Questions with answers on Makar Sankranti
GK Questions with answers on Makar Sankranti

GK Questions with Answers on Makar Sankranti: Makar Sankranti is one of the prominent Hindu festivals celebrated in India during January. It marks the transit of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which is known as Makara in Hindi.

Here are some interesting general knowledge questions with answers on Makar Sankranti, which will help you understand the facts related to the festival better and enhance your knowledge.

Here are 25 questions on the Makar Sankranti festival, its different names, and celebrations in India.

General Knowledge Questions on Makar Sankranti

Q.1 When is Makar Sankranti celebrated every year?

Answer: January 14th

Q.2 Which deity is primarily worshipped during Makar Sankranti?

Answer: Sun God or Lord Surya

Q.3 What does the word "Makar" in Makar Sankranti mean?

Answer: Makara refers to the Capricorn zodiac sign.

Q.4 In which states Makar Sankranti is celebrated as "Pongal"?

Answer: Pongal is celebrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Q.5 In which states is Makar Sankranti known as "Lohri"?

Answer: Punjab

Q.6 What traditional sweet is commonly prepared during Makar Sankranti?

Answer: Tilgul, a sweet prepared from Til (Sesame Seeds) and Gur (Jaggery) is consumed during Makar Sankranti.

Q.7 Which popular activity is associated with Makar Sankranti in Gujarat?

Answer: Kite flying is a popular activity during Makar Sankranti in Gujarat

Q.8 What is the significance of sesame seeds and jaggery on Makar Sankranti?

Answer: They symbolize a good harvest

Q.9 What is the festival of Makar Sankranti called in Assam?

Answer: Magh Bihu

Q.10 Which zodiac transition does Makar Sankranti mark?

Answer: It marks the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Q.11 Which festival coincides with Makar Sankranti in Karnataka?

Answer: Suggi Habba

Q.12 What is the famous bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu during Pongal?

Answer: Jallikattu

Q.13 Which holy place in Uttar Pradesh sees a massive gathering during Makar Sankranti?

Answer: People gather in large numbers in the city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to take a holy dip in the Ganges on the occasion of Kumbh Mela during Makar Sankranti.

Q.14 Which dance form is performed in Punjab during Makar Sankranti celebrations?

Answer: Bhangra

Q.15 Which popular phrase is exchanged in Maharashtra during Makar Sankranti?

Answer: "Tilgul ghya, goad goad bola" which means forget the past and say sweet words, in other words, it means forgetting the past events and starting everything fresh.

Q.16 Which bird is associated with the kite festival during Makar Sankranti?

Answer: Eagle (symbol of soaring high)

Q.17 In Andhra Pradesh, what is Makar Sankranti called?

Answer: Pedda Panduga

Q.18 Which state celebrates Makar Sankranti with the festival "Uttarayan"?

Answer: Gujarat

Q.19 Which grain is traditionally harvested and consumed during Makar Sankranti?

Answer: Rice

Q.20 Which special dish is made with black sesame seeds in Bihar during Makar Sankranti?

Answer: Tilkut

Q.21 Which holy confluence is significant for a dip during Makar Sankranti?

Answer: Triveni Sangam (Prayagraj)

Q.22 In which Indian state is the festival called "Uttarayani"?

Answer: Uttarakhand

Q.23 What is the astronomical significance of Makar Sankranti?

Answer: It marks the end of winter and the start of longer days as the sun moves northward (Uttarayan)

Q.24 What is the traditional dish prepared in Odisha on the occasion of Makar Sankranti?

Answer: Makara Chaula

Q.25 Which famous Mela is organized in West Bengal during Makar Sankranti?

Answer: Gangasagar Mela

Also Read:

GK Questions With Answers on Hindu Mythology

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is currently serving as a Deputy Manager, managing the GK section at Jagran Josh. He has 7+ years of stellar experience in crafting engaging articles for a global audience. He is a recognised Expert in Pop Culture Puzzles (Optical Illusions, IQ Tests, 'Spot the Difference', Personality Tests). Mriganka also writes authoritative content on Sports and Science topics. His work is trusted by millions worldwide and makes learning addictive and fun. He is fond of non-fiction novels and action and thriller movies.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News