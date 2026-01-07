GK Questions with Answers on Makar Sankranti: Makar Sankranti is one of the prominent Hindu festivals celebrated in India during January. It marks the transit of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which is known as Makara in Hindi.
Here are some interesting general knowledge questions with answers on Makar Sankranti, which will help you understand the facts related to the festival better and enhance your knowledge.
Here are 25 questions on the Makar Sankranti festival, its different names, and celebrations in India.
General Knowledge Questions on Makar Sankranti
Q.1 When is Makar Sankranti celebrated every year?
Answer: January 14th
Q.2 Which deity is primarily worshipped during Makar Sankranti?
Answer: Sun God or Lord Surya
Q.3 What does the word "Makar" in Makar Sankranti mean?
Answer: Makara refers to the Capricorn zodiac sign.
Q.4 In which states Makar Sankranti is celebrated as "Pongal"?
Answer: Pongal is celebrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.
Q.5 In which states is Makar Sankranti known as "Lohri"?
Answer: Punjab
Q.6 What traditional sweet is commonly prepared during Makar Sankranti?
Answer: Tilgul, a sweet prepared from Til (Sesame Seeds) and Gur (Jaggery) is consumed during Makar Sankranti.
Q.7 Which popular activity is associated with Makar Sankranti in Gujarat?
Answer: Kite flying is a popular activity during Makar Sankranti in Gujarat
Q.8 What is the significance of sesame seeds and jaggery on Makar Sankranti?
Answer: They symbolize a good harvest
Q.9 What is the festival of Makar Sankranti called in Assam?
Answer: Magh Bihu
Q.10 Which zodiac transition does Makar Sankranti mark?
Answer: It marks the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn.
Q.11 Which festival coincides with Makar Sankranti in Karnataka?
Answer: Suggi Habba
Q.12 What is the famous bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu during Pongal?
Answer: Jallikattu
Q.13 Which holy place in Uttar Pradesh sees a massive gathering during Makar Sankranti?
Answer: People gather in large numbers in the city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to take a holy dip in the Ganges on the occasion of Kumbh Mela during Makar Sankranti.
Q.14 Which dance form is performed in Punjab during Makar Sankranti celebrations?
Answer: Bhangra
Q.15 Which popular phrase is exchanged in Maharashtra during Makar Sankranti?
Answer: "Tilgul ghya, goad goad bola" which means forget the past and say sweet words, in other words, it means forgetting the past events and starting everything fresh.
Q.16 Which bird is associated with the kite festival during Makar Sankranti?
Answer: Eagle (symbol of soaring high)
Q.17 In Andhra Pradesh, what is Makar Sankranti called?
Answer: Pedda Panduga
Q.18 Which state celebrates Makar Sankranti with the festival "Uttarayan"?
Answer: Gujarat
Q.19 Which grain is traditionally harvested and consumed during Makar Sankranti?
Answer: Rice
Q.20 Which special dish is made with black sesame seeds in Bihar during Makar Sankranti?
Answer: Tilkut
Q.21 Which holy confluence is significant for a dip during Makar Sankranti?
Answer: Triveni Sangam (Prayagraj)
Q.22 In which Indian state is the festival called "Uttarayani"?
Answer: Uttarakhand
Q.23 What is the astronomical significance of Makar Sankranti?
Answer: It marks the end of winter and the start of longer days as the sun moves northward (Uttarayan)
Q.24 What is the traditional dish prepared in Odisha on the occasion of Makar Sankranti?
Answer: Makara Chaula
Q.25 Which famous Mela is organized in West Bengal during Makar Sankranti?
Answer: Gangasagar Mela
