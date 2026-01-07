GK Questions with Answers on Makar Sankranti: Makar Sankranti is one of the prominent Hindu festivals celebrated in India during January. It marks the transit of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which is known as Makara in Hindi.

Here are some interesting general knowledge questions with answers on Makar Sankranti, which will help you understand the facts related to the festival better and enhance your knowledge.

Here are 25 questions on the Makar Sankranti festival, its different names, and celebrations in India.

General Knowledge Questions on Makar Sankranti

Q.1 When is Makar Sankranti celebrated every year?

Answer: January 14th

Q.2 Which deity is primarily worshipped during Makar Sankranti?

Answer: Sun God or Lord Surya

Q.3 What does the word "Makar" in Makar Sankranti mean?

Answer: Makara refers to the Capricorn zodiac sign.