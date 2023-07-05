RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 Out; Direct Link rbi.org.in, Check Exam Date, Pattern and More

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 Out: Reserve Bank of India has uploaded the admit card download link for the Grade B post on its official website rbi.org.in. Check the download link.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 Out: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the written exam admit card download link for the post of Grade B on its official website. RBI will be conducting the written exam for the post of Grade B on July 09, 2023 across the country. The link to download the Grade B post admit card is available on the official website -rbi.org.in.



Alternatively you can download the admit card for the Grade B posts directly through the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023

How to Download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-rbi.org.in

Step 2: Now visit the ‘Current Vacancies’ - ‘Call Letter’ on the home page.

Step 3: Now, Click on ‘Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2023’

Step 4: Now, click on ‘ Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General)-PY-2023’

Step 5: A login page will be opened where you are required to enter your 'Registration Number’ or Roll Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Step 6: Download RBI Grade B Prelims Admit Card



RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 : Exam Pattern

RBI will be conducting the written exam for the Grade B posts on July 09, 2023 in online mode. Exams will be held in multiple-choice mode with MCQ based questions.

Exams will be conducted for the subjects including-English, GK, Maths and Reasoning. Subject wise questions will be asked in English (30 MCQs), GK (80 MCQs), Maths (30 MCQs)and Reasoning (60 MCQs). Each and every question will carry 1 mark .

Candidates need to complete the English, GK and Maths section in 25 minutes each. However, 45 minutes will be given for the Reasoning Section



RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023: Documents to Carry

You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification. The Admit card will provide all the essential credentials including exam venue, shift details, category and others.



RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 : Download By Using Login Credential

Candidates appearing in the written exam for Grade B post can download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

The whole exercise to recruit the total 291 Grade B posts for the RBI under direct recruitment process.