RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects
Rajasthan Board has released the RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27. Download subject-wise PDF for Maths, Science, English, Hindi, Social Science, Sanskrit and other subjects here. It is important for students appearing for the RBSE 10th Board Exam this year to thoroughly go through the detailed syllabus given by the Board.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the Class 10 Syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students preparing for RBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027, can now download the official subject-wise syllabus PDFs from the board’s official website and even from this article below. The newly released syllabus includes detailed course content, unit-wise topics, examination pattern, marking criteria and practical assessment guidelines.
This syllabus gives a complete roadmap for the academic year 2026-27, covering all RBSE Class 10 subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, and various optional subjects. Students are advised to follow only the latest syllabus while preparing for the board examinations to ensure they cover all prescribed topics and avoid studying outdated content. They can download RBSE 10th syllabus in PDF format via the direct link provided in this article below to start their exam preparations.
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights
The table below gives an idea of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Syllabus key pointers for the academic session 2026-27
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Particular
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Details
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Board
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Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)
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Class
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Class 10
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Exam Year
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RBSE Board Exam 2027
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Mode of Availability
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Online PDF
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Includes
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Subject-wise syllabus, marking scheme, exam pattern, course structure
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Official Website
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rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: All Subjects
Check the below table to download the subject-wise syllabus of Rajasthan Board Class 10:
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Subject Name
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PDF Link
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Science
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English
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Maths
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Hindi
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SST
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Physical Education
|
Information Technology
RBSE 10th Syllabus 2026-27: Official LINK
What Does the RBSE Class 10 Syllabus Include?
The Rajasthan Board syllabus provides students with complete information related to:
- Chapter-wise and unit-wise topics
- Course objectives
- Examination pattern
- Marks distribution
- Practical/Internal Assessment (where applicable)
- Prescribed textbooks and learning outcomes
- Subject-specific instructions for board examinations
RBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27
Students preparing for RBSE Class 10 should understand the latest exam pattern, along with the syllabus. As per the Rajasthan Board guidelines, each subject carries 100 marks, out of which 80 marks are for theory and 20 marks are for internal assessments or practical work (wherever applicable). The board conducts the exam in offline mode (pen and paper format). The question paper includes a mix of objective type, very short answer, short answer and long answer questions. This format helps students in conceptual understanding and application-based learning.
How to Prepare with the RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27?
Students should begin their preparation by carefully reading the latest syllabus before going through the textbooks. A well-planned study schedule based on the syllabus can significantly improve revision and exam performance.
- Study According to the Latest Syllabus Only
- Prioritise High-weightage Chapters First
- Create a Weekly Subject-wise Study Timetable
- Solve previous year sample papers and question papers
- Revise Regularly and Make Short Notes
Students are advised to follow only the latest syllabus while preparing for the board examinations to ensure they cover all given topics and avoid studying old content.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.