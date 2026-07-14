RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the Class 10 Syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students preparing for RBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027, can now download the official subject-wise syllabus PDFs from the board’s official website and even from this article below. The newly released syllabus includes detailed course content, unit-wise topics, examination pattern, marking criteria and practical assessment guidelines. This syllabus gives a complete roadmap for the academic year 2026-27, covering all RBSE Class 10 subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, and various optional subjects. Students are advised to follow only the latest syllabus while preparing for the board examinations to ensure they cover all prescribed topics and avoid studying outdated content. They can download RBSE 10th syllabus in PDF format via the direct link provided in this article below to start their exam preparations.

RBSE 10th Syllabus 2026-27: Official LINK What Does the RBSE Class 10 Syllabus Include? The Rajasthan Board syllabus provides students with complete information related to: Chapter-wise and unit-wise topics

Course objectives

Examination pattern

Marks distribution

Practical/Internal Assessment (where applicable)

Prescribed textbooks and learning outcomes

Subject-specific instructions for board examinations RBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27 Students preparing for RBSE Class 10 should understand the latest exam pattern, along with the syllabus. As per the Rajasthan Board guidelines, each subject carries 100 marks, out of which 80 marks are for theory and 20 marks are for internal assessments or practical work (wherever applicable). The board conducts the exam in offline mode (pen and paper format). The question paper includes a mix of objective type, very short answer, short answer and long answer questions. This format helps students in conceptual understanding and application-based learning.