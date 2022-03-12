RCFL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 137 Trainee and Jr Fireman Posts, Apply @rcfltd.com

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited is hiring 137 Operator Trainee and Jr Fireman Posts. Check Notification, Important Dates, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and How to Apply.

RCFL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) is looking to recruit 133 Operator Trainees and 4 Junior Fireman. RCFL Online Registration will start on 14 March 2022. The candidates can apply online upto 28 March 2022 at rcfltd.com.

Selected candidates for RCFL Operator Trainee Posts will undergo 1-year trainee and will be paid a stipend of Rs. 9000. After the completion of the training, they will be recruited as Operator Grade 2.

More details such as Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, and How to Apply can be checked below:

RCFL Notification Download

Important Dates

Start Date of Online Application - 12 March 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 28 March 2022

RCFL Vacancy Details

Operator Chemical Trainee (Chemical) - 133 Posts

Junior Fireman Grade 3 - 4

RCFL Salary:

Operator Chemical Trainee - Rs.22,000-60,000

Junior Fireman - Rs.18,000-42,000

Eligibility Criteria for RCFL Trainee and Jr Fireman Posts

Educational Qualification:

Operator Chemical Trainee - B.Sc Chemistry with 55% marks OR 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology or 12th with Science and direct admission to second year/3rd semester in Chemical Engineering/Technology or

Junior Fireman - SSC with 6 months fire certificate and 1-year experience

Age Limit:

Operator Chemical Trainee - 29 years for UR/EWS, 34 years for SC/ST and 32 for OBC

Junior Fireman -34 years for SC/ST and 32 for OBC

Candidates can check detailed notification for more details

Selection Process for RCFL Trainee and Jr Fireman Posts

The selection will be made on th basis of:

Online Test Trade Test

How to Apply for RCFL Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website - rcfltd.com and then 'HR' - 'Recruitment' To register, click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ After registration login and fill ‘Online Application Form’ Upload Photo and Signature Fill other details of the application form Click on ‘Submit’ button Click on ‘Payment Tab’ and proceed for payment After submitting the fee, click on ‘Submit’ button

Application Fee: