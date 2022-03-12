RCFL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 137 Trainee and Jr Fireman Posts, Apply @rcfltd.com

RCFL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) is looking to recruit 133 Operator Trainees and 4 Junior Fireman. RCFL Online Registration will start on 14 March 2022. The candidates can apply online upto 28 March 2022 at rcfltd.com.
Selected candidates for RCFL Operator Trainee Posts will undergo 1-year trainee and will be paid a stipend of Rs. 9000. After the completion of the training, they will be recruited as Operator Grade 2.
More details such as Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, and How to Apply can be checked below:
Important Dates
- Start Date of Online Application - 12 March 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 28 March 2022
RCFL Vacancy Details
- Operator Chemical Trainee (Chemical) - 133 Posts
- Junior Fireman Grade 3 - 4
RCFL Salary:
- Operator Chemical Trainee - Rs.22,000-60,000
- Junior Fireman - Rs.18,000-42,000
Eligibility Criteria for RCFL Trainee and Jr Fireman Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Operator Chemical Trainee - B.Sc Chemistry with 55% marks OR 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology or 12th with Science and direct admission to second year/3rd semester in Chemical Engineering/Technology or
- Junior Fireman - SSC with 6 months fire certificate and 1-year experience
Age Limit:
- Operator Chemical Trainee - 29 years for UR/EWS, 34 years for SC/ST and 32 for OBC
- Junior Fireman -34 years for SC/ST and 32 for OBC
Candidates can check detailed notification for more details
Selection Process for RCFL Trainee and Jr Fireman Posts
The selection will be made on th basis of:
- Online Test
- Trade Test
How to Apply for RCFL Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website - rcfltd.com and then 'HR' - 'Recruitment'
- To register, click on ‘Click here for New Registration’
- After registration login and fill ‘Online Application Form’
- Upload Photo and Signature
- Fill other details of the application form
- Click on ‘Submit’ button
- Click on ‘Payment Tab’ and proceed for payment
- After submitting the fee, click on ‘Submit’ button
Application Fee:
- Gen/OBC/EWS - Rs. 700/-
- Female/SC/ST/PWD/EX- No Fee