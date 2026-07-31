RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026 Out: Download CEN 08/2025 Response Sheet PDF - Direct Link Here
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026: The RRB has released the answer key for the Ministerial & Isolated Category CBT on 31 July 2026 on its official website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the RRB Ministerial CBT exam can download the response sheet pdf from this article.
Key Points
- The provisional answer key for RRB Ministerial & Isolated CBT was released on 31 July 2026.
- Candidates can raise objections against the answer key from 31 July to 07 August 2026.
- The CBT for 311 posts was conducted on 14 & 15 July 2026 by the RRB.
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the Computer Based Test for RRB Ministerial and Isolated category 311 posts on 14 & 15 July 2026. The admit card was released on 10 July 2026 and now the RRB has released the provisional answer key for the CBT on 31 July 2026. The RRB has published the notice which outlines the answer key release date and time on its website. The candidates who have participated in the CBT can download the answer key along with their response sheet pdf from the official website of RRB at rrbindianrailways.gov.in. This is the provisional answer key which means that the candidates can raise objections against the answers, if they find any discrepancies. The objection window will remain open between 31 July 2026 to 07 August 2026 till 11:55 pm.
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026 Release Date
The Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the answer key for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated category CBT examination on 31 July 2026. The CBT exam was conducted on 14 and 15 July 2026 in online mode.
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The RRB has notified the recruitment of candidates for 311 ministerial and isolated category posts including Junior Translator, Lab Assistant Gr. III, Staff and Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, and other posts. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Advertisement No
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CEN08/2025
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No. of Vacancies
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311
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CBT Date
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14-15 July 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Release Date
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31 July 2026
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Objection Window
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31 July to 07 August (till 11:55 pm)
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Official Website
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rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026 Link
The candidates who have appeared for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated category CBT examination can download the answer key through the direct link provided here.
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RRB Ministerial & Isolated category Answer Key 2026
How to Download RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026
The candidates can download the RRB Ministerial & Isolated category answer key by following the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
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Click on any of the regional RRB links for which you have applied for.
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Now look for CEN 08/2025 and click on it.
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Click on the “Link for viewing and downloading questions and responses with option to raise objections against questions and answer keys”.
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Enter your registration number and password and click on the Login button.
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Your response sheet along with the answer key will be available to download on the screen.
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Download it and verify your responses.
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Calculate your scores and raise objections if you find any,
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026 Objections
If you find any discrepancy in the answers provided in the provisional answer key then you can raise objections against it through the portal provided for this facility. The objection portal will remain active between 31 July to 07 August 2026. You have to pay a fee of Rs.50/- per question.
Executive - Editorial
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