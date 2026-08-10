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RRB Group D Application Status 2026 Released For Group D Posts, Check (CEN 09/2025) Accepted/Rejected Status

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 15:10 IST

RRB Revised Application Status 2026 revised pdf has been released by the  Railway Recruitment Board for the 22,195 Group D (Level 1) vacancies. Candidates whose applications are accepted by the board for the 22,195 Group D (Level 1) vacancies will be eligible to appear for the RRB Group D CBT Exam 2026.

RRB Group D Application Status 2026 Released For Group D Posts, Check (CEN 09/2025) Accepted/Rejected Status
RRB Group D Application Status 2026 Released For Group D Posts, Check (CEN 09/2025) Accepted/Rejected Status

RRB Group D Application Status 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the revised application status for the  Group D (Level 1) vacancies on its official website- rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates applied successfully for the 22,195 Group D (Level 1) vacancies can check the revised Application Status through the link available on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed and final status of their application status in terms of whether their application has been accepted or rejected by the board. Candidates whose applications are accepted by the board for the 22,195 Group D (Level 1) vacancies will be eligible to appear for the RRB Group D CBT Exam 2026. 

RRB Group D Application Status 2026 Link

The RRB Group D Application Status 2026 link has been uploaded on the official website of RRBs rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates part of selection process under CEN No 09/2025 can check their application status after using their login credentials including registered mobile number and email ID to the link. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updateson recruitment process and latest updates in this regards. 

rrb-int

rrbapply.gov.in Group D Application Status CEN 09/2025 Overview

Earlier the application status vide CEN No. 09/2025 (Level-1) as issued on08.07.2026 by the RRBs. As per the notice released, all the applications were scrutinized once again, and application status has been updated accordingly. Now.Now Candidates can view updated status of their applications under Provisionally accepted and conditionally accepted with conditions and rejected (Along with reasons for rejection) by logging in with their user credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in-

RRB Group D Application Status 2026
Recruitment Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Recruitment Notice CEN No. 09/2025
Post Name Level 1 (Group D) Posts
Total Vacancies 22,195
RRB Group D Application Status Release Date 9th August 2026
Application Status Availability Provisionally Accepted, Conditionally Accepted, or Rejected
Mode to Check Status Online
Official Website rrbapply.gov.in

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 13:32 IST

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