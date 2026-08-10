RRB Group D Application Status 2026 Released For Group D Posts, Check (CEN 09/2025) Accepted/Rejected Status

RRB Group D Application Status 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the revised application status for the Group D (Level 1) vacancies on its official website- rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates applied successfully for the 22,195 Group D (Level 1) vacancies can check the revised Application Status through the link available on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed and final status of their application status in terms of whether their application has been accepted or rejected by the board. Candidates whose applications are accepted by the board for the 22,195 Group D (Level 1) vacancies will be eligible to appear for the RRB Group D CBT Exam 2026.

RRB Group D Application Status 2026 Link

The RRB Group D Application Status 2026 link has been uploaded on the official website of RRBs rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates part of selection process under CEN No 09/2025 can check their application status after using their login credentials including registered mobile number and email ID to the link. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updateson recruitment process and latest updates in this regards.