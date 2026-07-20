[OUT] RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Download Rajasthan Female Supervisor Hall Ticket at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Link Active

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card on its official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has released the RSSB Female Supervisor Admit Card on July 20. The board will conduct an offline exam on July 24, 2026, for 72 vacancies of Mahila Supervisors in the Rajasthan Government. All the candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check and download their Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the Rajasthan Female Supervisor admit card PDF, students need to enter their application number, date of birth and security PIN.

RSSB Female Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The RSSB has released the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor admit card today. Candidates are advised to check the official website to download the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the admit card PDF. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

RSSB Female Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Download Link Click here

Steps to Download the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card for the July 24 exams:

Step 1: Go to the official RSSB website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “RSSB Mahila Supervisor 2026 Admit Card” link on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details like application number/SSO ID and date of birth/password, and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.