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[OUT] RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Download Rajasthan Female Supervisor Hall Ticket at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Link Active

Sunil Sharma
By Sunil Sharma
Jul 21, 2026, 12:56 IST

Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026: The RSSB has released the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026 on July 20 for the exam scheduled to be held on July 24, 2026. Check out this blog for real-time updates on the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Hall Ticket.

RSSB Female Supervisor Admit Card 2026
RSSB Female Supervisor Admit Card 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026 has been released today on the RSSB Official Website.
  • The RSSB Mahila Supervisor written exam will be held on July 24, 2026 for 72 vacancies.
  • Candidates must carry both the admit card and a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card on its official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has released the RSSB Female Supervisor Admit Card on July 20. The board will conduct an offline exam on July 24, 2026, for 72 vacancies of Mahila Supervisors in the Rajasthan Government. All the candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check and download their Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the Rajasthan Female Supervisor admit card PDF, students need to enter their application number, date of birth and security PIN.

RSSB Female Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The RSSB has released the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor admit card today. Candidates are advised to check the official website to download the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the admit card PDF. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

RSSB Female Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Click here

Steps to Download the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card for the July 24 exams:

Step 1: Go to the official RSSB website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “RSSB Mahila Supervisor 2026 Admit Card” link on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details like application number/SSO ID and date of birth/password, and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
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  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:56 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026: What credentials required to download the hall ticket?

    Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website. You will have to provide your login credentials including-

    Application Number, and
    Registration Number

  • Jul 20, 2026, 17:58 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: How to Download Admit Card

    To download the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

    • Visit the official recruitment portal of Rajasthan- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
    • Click on the 'Admit Card' option given on the menu bar
    • Click on the Mahila Supervisor Admit Card link
    • Enter your login details and download the hall ticket
    • Take at least two printouts
  • Jul 20, 2026, 17:44 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Official webiste to download hall ticket PDF

    The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card for July 24 exam on its official recruitment website i.e., recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. This is the only official websites to release the RSSB Female Supervisor Admit Card. RSSB does not release the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card on other websites.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 17:40 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Direct link to download the admit card

    The RSSB has released the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates can also use the direct link provided below to download the hall ticket PDF easily.
    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Link

  • Jul 20, 2026, 17:36 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Link Active

    The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026 has been released on the official recruitment portal of the Rajasthan Government: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Now candidates can download it from there.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 14:08 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Live: Check Exam Date and Shift Carefully

    After downloading the RSSB Mahila Supervisor admit card, candidates should carefully verify the following details:

    • Personal Information
    • Subject
    • Exam Date
    • Shift Timing
    • Reporting Time
    • Examination Centre Details

    In case of any error or mismatch, they should contact the RSSB as soon as possible to avoid issues on exam day.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 12:21 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Exam Pattern

    The RSSB Mahila Supervisor exam will contain MCQs on various topics like Language Knowledge, Reasoning Ability & General Knowledge, Managerial Aptitude, Nutrition, Health Knowledge & Government Schemes and Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE).

    Part Section Subject Marks Duration
    Part I
    		 A) Language Knowledge, Reasoning Ability & General Knowledge  
    3 Hours
    1 General Hindi 25
    2 General English 15
    3 Mathematics & General Mental Ability (Reasoning) 25
    4 General Knowledge 30
    B) Managerial Aptitude 20
    Part II
    A) Nutrition, Health Knowledge & Government Schemes
    		    
    1 Nutrition 10
    2 Importance of Nutrition at Different Stages of Life 8
    3 Care of Pregnant Women 8
    4 Immunization (Vaccination) 8
    5 Various Health & Nutrition Programmes 15
    6 Malnutrition 8
    7 Common Diseases 8
    B) Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE)
    		    
    1 Introduction to Child Development 10
    2 Introduction to Pre-School Education 10
  • Jul 20, 2026, 12:04 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Area-wise vacancies

    The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the vacancies separately for the Non-Scheduled Area and the Scheduled Area in the Mahila Supervisor notification PDF. Check the distribution below:

    Area Number of Vacancies
    Non-Scheduled Area 57
    Scheduled Area 15
    Total 72

     

  • Jul 20, 2026, 11:36 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: How to Download Admit Card

    To download the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

    • Visit the official RSSB website
    • Click on the Mahila Supervisor Admit Card link
    • Enter your login details and download the hall ticket
    • Take at least two printouts
  • Jul 20, 2026, 11:34 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Exam to Be Held in Offline Mode

    The RSSB Mahila Supervisor 2026 examination will be conducted in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode. Candidates have to mark their answers on a provided Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet. Use a black ball pen only to mark the answers on the OMR sheet.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 11:20 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Live: City Slip Already Released

    RSSB has already released the RSSB Mahila Supervisor City Intimation Slip on July 17, 2026. The city slip only informs candidates about the city where their exam centre is located. The RSSB Mahila Supervisor admit card will provide complete information, including the exact exam centre address, reporting time and important instructions.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 11:13 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Official webiste to download hall ticket PDF

    The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card for the Mahila Supervisor post on its official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. These are the only official websites to download the RSSB Mahila Supervisor admit card. RSSB does not release the admit card on other websites.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 10:36 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Login Credentials Required

    To download the RSSB Mahila Supervisor admit card, candidates will need the following details. Candidates should keep these details ready.

    • Registration Number
    • Password/Date of Birth
    • SOS ID
    • Security Code (if applicable)
  • Jul 20, 2026, 10:30 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Exam Scheduled from July 24

    The RSSB Mahila Supervisor 2026 examination will be conducted on July 24, 2026. Candidates should use the remaining time for revision and understand the exam-day guidelines.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 10:28 IST

    RSSB Mahila Supervisor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Admit Card Likely Today

    The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to release the RSSB Mahila Supervisor 2026 Admit Card today. Candidates who have registered for the Mahila Supervisor exam will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website.

Details Mentioned In RSSB Mahila Supervisor 2026 Exam Admit Card 2026

Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam Admit Card 2026. The following details are mentioned:

  • Name of the candidate

  • Father's Name

  • Application Number

  • Gender & Date of Birth

  • Category & PwD status

  • Admit Card 

  • Exam Date

  • Shift Timing

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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