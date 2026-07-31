RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 2005 JE and Other Posts - Apply Online at energy.rajasthan.gov.in
RVUNL JE Recruitment 2026 indicative notification has been released by the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) for 2005 vacancies including Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant & Accountant posts across the state. Check all details here.
RVUNL Recruitment 2026: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) is all set to launch a major recruitment drive for Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant & Accountant posts across the state. A total of 2005 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which the detailed advertisement will be launched shortly on the official website. The online application process will be commenced from August 05, 2026 and candidates can apply online till August 20, 2026.
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The authority has launched a Common Recruitment in State Power Companies of Rajasthan for recruitment of the posts of Junior Engineers, Junior Accountant & Junior Assistant/ Commercial Assistant-II across the state. The indicative notification has been uploaded on the official website containing all the crucial details about the recruitment drive. You can download the short notice through the link given below-
|RVUNL Recruitment 2026
|Notification PDF Link
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Overview
The detailed advertisement regarding the recruitment drive will be available soon on the official website which will provide you all the crucial details including eligibility criteria, age limits, pay scales, and the online application link. You can get here the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Organization Name
|Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL)
|Post Name
|Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Accountant, and Commercial Assistant-II / Junior Assistant
|Vacancies
|2025
|Advt. No.
|RVUN/Rectt./2026-27/01
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Online apply begins on
|August 05, 2026
|Last date to apply
|August 25, 2026
|Selection Process
|Written Exam and DV
|Job Location
|Rajasthan
|Official Website
|https://energy.rajasthan.gov.in/
RVUNL Vacancy 2026
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 2,005 positions are available across all participating power companies, encompassing regular, back-log, and TSP Area vacancies. Out of 2005 posts, 869 are for Junior Engineers, 371 for Junior Accountants, and 765 Junior Assistants/Commercial Assistant-II. You can check the details of the vacancy break up given below-
|Posts Name
|Vacancies
|Junior Engineer
|869
|Junior Accountants
|371
|Junior Assistants/Commercial Assistant-II
|765
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