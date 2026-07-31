RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 2005 JE and Other Posts - Apply Online at energy.rajasthan.gov.in

RVUNL Recruitment 2026: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) is all set to launch a major recruitment drive for Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant & Accountant posts across the state. A total of 2005 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which the detailed advertisement will be launched shortly on the official website. The online application process will be commenced from August 05, 2026 and candidates can apply online till August 20, 2026.

RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The authority has launched a Common Recruitment in State Power Companies of Rajasthan for recruitment of the posts of Junior Engineers, Junior Accountant & Junior Assistant/ Commercial Assistant-II across the state. The indicative notification has been uploaded on the official website containing all the crucial details about the recruitment drive. You can download the short notice through the link given below-