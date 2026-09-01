School Holiday 2026
Focus

SBI PO Prelims Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check the Category-Wise Qualifying Marks for the Mains Exam

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 22:58 IST

SBI PO Prelims cutoff 2026 has been released on September 1, 2026, at sbi.bank.in. Check the official category-wise cutoff marks, scorecard details, and Mains Exam updates.

SBI PO Prelims Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check the Category-Wise Qualifying Marks for the Mains Exam
SBI PO Prelims Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check the Category-Wise Qualifying Marks for the Mains Exam

Key Points

  • SBI PO Prelims 2026 Cutoff & scorecards released on September 1, 2026.
  • Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the SBI PO Mains Exam on September 12, 2026.
  • Category-wise cutoffs apply for SBI PO Prelims 2026; no sectional cutoffs.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI PO Prelims Cutoff 2026 on September 1, 2026, alongside the prelims exam scorecard on its official website, i.e., sbi.bank.in. Those candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam on August 1 and 2, 2026 can now check their minimum qualifying marks and their individual scorecards on the official website. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the SBI PO Mains Exam, which is scheduled for September 12, 2026. 

Category-Wise SBI PO Prelims Cutoff Marks 2026

The SBI PO Prelims exam is qualifying in nature, and these scores are released basically to shortlist candidates for the next stage of the selection process, i.e., the Mains Exam. 

Category

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

Cutoff Marks (Out of 100)

66.25

66.0

64.75

58.75

52.75

Candidates should note that the SBI PO Prelims does not have any sectional cutoffs. Candidates are required to clear only the overall category-wise cutoff requirement.

Also check, SBI PO Syllabus 2026: Check the Latest Exam Pattern, Subject-Wise Topics, and Important Questions

Key Highlights of SBI Pre-PO Exam 2026

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the SBI Prelims PO Exam 2026:-

Features

Highlights

Conducting Body

State Bank of India

Post Name

Probationary Officers

Prelims Exam Date

August 1 and 2, 2026

Mains Exam Date

September 12, 2026 (Tentative)

Result Declared on

August 28, 2026

Scorecard and Cutoff Released on

September 1, 2026

Also check, SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off: Check Category-Wise Prelims & Mains Cutoff Marks

How to Download the SBI PO Prelims Scorecard & Cutoff 2026?

Candidates can use the simple steps given below to check their scorecards and the SBI PO prelims qualifying marks on the official website:-

  • Go to the official website at, sbi.bank.in
  • Once directed to the homepage, open the career section and then click on current openings.
  •  Look for the recruitment of Probationary Officer under the advertisement number RPD/PO/2026-27/09.
  • Click on the notification title scorecard for the Prelims Exam 2026
  • Log in using the registration or roll number and date of birth.
  • Download and save it for future use.

Also check, SBI PO Prelims Expected Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

... Read More
First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 22:58 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News