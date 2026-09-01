SBI PO Prelims Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check the Category-Wise Qualifying Marks for the Mains Exam

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI PO Prelims Cutoff 2026 on September 1, 2026, alongside the prelims exam scorecard on its official website, i.e., sbi.bank.in. Those candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam on August 1 and 2, 2026 can now check their minimum qualifying marks and their individual scorecards on the official website. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the SBI PO Mains Exam, which is scheduled for September 12, 2026.

Category-Wise SBI PO Prelims Cutoff Marks 2026

The SBI PO Prelims exam is qualifying in nature, and these scores are released basically to shortlist candidates for the next stage of the selection process, i.e., the Mains Exam.