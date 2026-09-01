SBI PO Prelims Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check the Category-Wise Qualifying Marks for the Mains Exam
SBI PO Prelims cutoff 2026 has been released on September 1, 2026, at sbi.bank.in. Check the official category-wise cutoff marks, scorecard details, and Mains Exam updates.
Key Points
- SBI PO Prelims 2026 Cutoff & scorecards released on September 1, 2026.
- Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the SBI PO Mains Exam on September 12, 2026.
- Category-wise cutoffs apply for SBI PO Prelims 2026; no sectional cutoffs.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI PO Prelims Cutoff 2026 on September 1, 2026, alongside the prelims exam scorecard on its official website, i.e., sbi.bank.in. Those candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam on August 1 and 2, 2026 can now check their minimum qualifying marks and their individual scorecards on the official website. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the SBI PO Mains Exam, which is scheduled for September 12, 2026.
Category-Wise SBI PO Prelims Cutoff Marks 2026
The SBI PO Prelims exam is qualifying in nature, and these scores are released basically to shortlist candidates for the next stage of the selection process, i.e., the Mains Exam.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Cutoff Marks (Out of 100)
|
66.25
|
66.0
|
64.75
|
58.75
|
52.75
Candidates should note that the SBI PO Prelims does not have any sectional cutoffs. Candidates are required to clear only the overall category-wise cutoff requirement.
Also check, SBI PO Syllabus 2026: Check the Latest Exam Pattern, Subject-Wise Topics, and Important Questions
Key Highlights of SBI Pre-PO Exam 2026
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the SBI Prelims PO Exam 2026:-
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Features
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Highlights
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Conducting Body
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State Bank of India
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Post Name
|
Probationary Officers
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Prelims Exam Date
|
August 1 and 2, 2026
|
Mains Exam Date
|
September 12, 2026 (Tentative)
|
Result Declared on
|
August 28, 2026
|
Scorecard and Cutoff Released on
|
September 1, 2026
Also check, SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off: Check Category-Wise Prelims & Mains Cutoff Marks
How to Download the SBI PO Prelims Scorecard & Cutoff 2026?
Candidates can use the simple steps given below to check their scorecards and the SBI PO prelims qualifying marks on the official website:-
- Go to the official website at, sbi.bank.in
- Once directed to the homepage, open the career section and then click on current openings.
- Look for the recruitment of Probationary Officer under the advertisement number RPD/PO/2026-27/09.
- Click on the notification title scorecard for the Prelims Exam 2026
- Log in using the registration or roll number and date of birth.
- Download and save it for future use.
Also check, SBI PO Prelims Expected Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks
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