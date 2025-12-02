SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: 996 Vacancies Announced- Check Notification PDF and Apply Now at sbi.bank.in

By Mohd Salman
Dec 2, 2025, 17:07 IST

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: SBI has released 996 Special Cadre Officer vacancies for VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM), and Customer Relationship Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from December 2 to December 23, 2025, at sbi.bank.in. Check the official notification for eligibility, age, and experience details

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
SB SCO Notification 202
SB SCO Notification 202

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 996 vacancies of VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM) and Customer Relationship Executive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 2 and December 23, 2025 after visiting the official website, sbi.bank.in.
To be eligible for announced vacancies of SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed the educational qualification required as per the post, and candidates must have the required work experience.

SBI SCO Notification 2025 PDF Download

Before applying for the announced vacancies, candidates must read the official notification. It contains detailed information about eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, selection procedures, and other important details. To read the official notification pdf, click on the link provided below.

SBI SCO Notification 2025

PDF Download

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Overview

SBI has released 996 vacancies for the position of Special Cadre Officers. The official notification PDF was released on December 2, 2025. Below is a concise breakdown of the essential details:

SBI SCO Special Cadre Officer Recruitment 2025

Recruitment Authority

State Bank of India

Posts Name

Special Cadre Officer

Total Vacancies

996

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

December 2, 2025

Application Start Date

December 2, 2025

Application End Date

December 23, 2025

Official Website

sbi.bank.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Detailed Vacancy Distribution

SBI has released Special Cadre Officer Vacancies on its official website, sbi.bank.in. The vacancies are announced for posts such as VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM) and Customer Relationship Executive. Check the table below for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Vacancy

Name of Post

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS^

UR

Total Vacancies

VP Wealth (SRM)

Regular

77

34

119

46

188

506

Backlog

15

10

17

--

--

42

AVP Wealth (RM)

Regular

33

15

52

20

82

206

Backlog

--

4

--

--

--

4

Customer Relationship Executive

Regular

47

21

73

28

115

284

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

The educational qualification, age limit and required experience as per the position the candidate is applying for. All applicants must fulfil the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement. It is advised that candidates refer to the official notification for detailed information

Post

Educational Qualification (Mandatory)

Preferred Qualification

Post-Qualification Experience 

Age Limit

VP Wealth (SRM)

Graduation from Government recognised University or Institution.

• MBA (Banking/ Finance/ Marketing) with 60% from recognized University or Institution. • Certifications such as NISM V-A, XXI-A, CFP /CFA

6 years into sales & marketing with leading Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Wealth Management Firms / AMCs

26-42 years

AVP Wealth (RM)

Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution.

• Weightage will be given to the candidates with post-graduation in finance / marketing / Banking. • Certifications such as NISM V-A, XXI-A, CFP/CFA

3 years into sales & marketing with leading Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Wealth Management Firms/ AMCs /SBI Wealth CREs having 4 years of experience

23-35 years

Customer Relationship Executive

Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution

-

-

20-35 years

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News