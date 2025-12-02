SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: 996 Vacancies Announced- Check Notification PDF and Apply Now at sbi.bank.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 996 vacancies of VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM) and Customer Relationship Executive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 2 and December 23, 2025 after visiting the official website, sbi.bank.in.
To be eligible for announced vacancies of SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed the educational qualification required as per the post, and candidates must have the required work experience.
SBI SCO Notification 2025 PDF Download
Before applying for the announced vacancies, candidates must read the official notification. It contains detailed information about eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, selection procedures, and other important details. To read the official notification pdf, click on the link provided below.
|
SBI SCO Notification 2025
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Overview
SBI has released 996 vacancies for the position of Special Cadre Officers. The official notification PDF was released on December 2, 2025. Below is a concise breakdown of the essential details:
|
SBI SCO Special Cadre Officer Recruitment 2025
|
Recruitment Authority
|
State Bank of India
|
Posts Name
|
Special Cadre Officer
|
Total Vacancies
|
996
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
December 2, 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
December 2, 2025
|
Application End Date
|
December 23, 2025
|
Official Website
|
sbi.bank.in
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Detailed Vacancy Distribution
SBI has released Special Cadre Officer Vacancies on its official website, sbi.bank.in. The vacancies are announced for posts such as VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM) and Customer Relationship Executive. Check the table below for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Vacancy
|
Name of Post
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS^
|
UR
|
Total Vacancies
|
VP Wealth (SRM)
|
Regular
|
77
|
34
|
119
|
46
|
188
|
506
|
Backlog
|
15
|
10
|
17
|
--
|
--
|
42
|
AVP Wealth (RM)
|
Regular
|
33
|
15
|
52
|
20
|
82
|
206
|
Backlog
|
--
|
4
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
4
|
Customer Relationship Executive
|
Regular
|
47
|
21
|
73
|
28
|
115
|
284
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit
The educational qualification, age limit and required experience as per the position the candidate is applying for. All applicants must fulfil the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement. It is advised that candidates refer to the official notification for detailed information
|
Post
|
Educational Qualification (Mandatory)
|
Preferred Qualification
|
Post-Qualification Experience
|
Age Limit
|
VP Wealth (SRM)
|
Graduation from Government recognised University or Institution.
|
• MBA (Banking/ Finance/ Marketing) with 60% from recognized University or Institution. • Certifications such as NISM V-A, XXI-A, CFP /CFA
|
6 years into sales & marketing with leading Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Wealth Management Firms / AMCs
|
26-42 years
|
AVP Wealth (RM)
|
Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution.
|
• Weightage will be given to the candidates with post-graduation in finance / marketing / Banking. • Certifications such as NISM V-A, XXI-A, CFP/CFA
|
3 years into sales & marketing with leading Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Wealth Management Firms/ AMCs /SBI Wealth CREs having 4 years of experience
|
23-35 years
|
Customer Relationship Executive
|
Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution
|
-
|
-
|
20-35 years
