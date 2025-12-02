SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: 996 Vacancies Announced- Check Notification PDF and Apply Now at sbi.bank.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 996 vacancies of VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM) and Customer Relationship Executive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 2 and December 23, 2025 after visiting the official website, sbi.bank.in.

To be eligible for announced vacancies of SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed the educational qualification required as per the post, and candidates must have the required work experience.

SBI SCO Notification 2025 PDF Download

Before applying for the announced vacancies, candidates must read the official notification. It contains detailed information about eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, selection procedures, and other important details. To read the official notification pdf, click on the link provided below.