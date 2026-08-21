SMS Medical College Jaipur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks 

SMS, Jaipur NEET UG 2026: SMS Medical College, Jaipur, admissions began for MBBS seats under the All India Quota. After the release of NEET UG 2026 Round 1 results, candidates can anticipate Round 2 admission, which is expected to be flexible. Round 2 seat allocation results will be out soon. Meanwhile, candidates can find the expected NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks provided below. Also find previous year trends with official Round 1 ranks to compare and assess the admission chances at the medical college.

Also check: GMC, Nagpur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

SMS Medical College NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Check for expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. For admission to SMS Medical College, candidates can find admission possibilities at the college based on the All India Quota.