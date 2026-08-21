SMS Medical College Jaipur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
SMS Medical College Jaipur has begun MBBS admissions under the All India Quota for NEET UG 2026. Candidates can check expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks, along with previous years' trends for admission assessment.
SMS, Jaipur NEET UG 2026: SMS Medical College, Jaipur, admissions began for MBBS seats under the All India Quota. After the release of NEET UG 2026 Round 1 results, candidates can anticipate Round 2 admission, which is expected to be flexible. Round 2 seat allocation results will be out soon. Meanwhile, candidates can find the expected NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks provided below. Also find previous year trends with official Round 1 ranks to compare and assess the admission chances at the medical college.
Also check: GMC, Nagpur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
SMS Medical College NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Check for expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. For admission to SMS Medical College, candidates can find admission possibilities at the college based on the All India Quota.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
630 - 836
|
1267 - 1559
|
OBC
|
288 - 768
|
1515 - 1927
|
EWS
|
1168 - 1488
|
2676 - 3474
|
SC
|
10945 - 13586
|
13586 - 20606
|
ST
|
2445 - 2822
|
8622 - 10245
SMS NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table offers previous year NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OBC
|
288
|
1,497
|
EWS
|
1,168
|
1,168
|
SC
|
20,606
|
20,606
|
ST
|
29,245
|
29,245
SMS NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared category-wise here. Candidates can check the previous year trends of past three years to evaluate the seat options at various ranks.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
982
|
982
|
OBC
|
1,220
|
1,273
|
EWS
|
1,680
|
1,974
|
SC
|
10,945
|
10,945
SMS NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 admission to MBBS seat at SMS, Jaipur under All India Quota. The table provides category-wise distribution of year 2023 ranks at which seats were allocated around second round.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
836
|
1,559
|
OBC
|
1,293
|
1,927
SMS Medical College NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
The official NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks are available to check on the Medical Counselling Committee portal. Candidates can check for admission to SMS Medical College, Jaipur category-wise seat options from the table shared below.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
584
|
1,121
|
OBC
|
628
|
1,920
|
EWS
|
1,026
|
3,089
|
SC
|
9,797
|
15,696
|
ST
|
1,887
|
9,486
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.