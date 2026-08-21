Government Medical College Nagpur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

GMC, Nagpur NEET UG 2026: Government Medical College, Nagpur Round 1 admission is underway based on the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 result. The cutoff rank will be calculated as per opening and closing ranks. With Round 2 expected, candidates can estimate seat possibility under the All India Quota. Candidates can expect admission from 3951 to 6718 ranks for general category during Round 2 seat allocation. The official cuoff ranks will be released by MCC (Medical Councelling Committee) Portal. Usually the Round 2 ranks are more flexible than the first round. The article also includes NEET UG previous-year trends. By checking the expected and previous year opening and closing ranks, candidates can target better colleges as per their NEET UG 2026 scores. Also Check: Government Medical College Nagpur NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS

Government Medical College NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks Check the NEET UG Round 2 previous year opening and closing ranks. This will be helpful in estimating the admission chances at Government Medical College, Nagpur under the All India Quota. Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 3951 - 4379 6477 - 6718 OBC 5877 - 6302 8930 - 10052 EWS 5341 - 8134 10825 - 11311 SC 28746 - 41310 47371 - 58058 ST 72028 - 69925 71460 - 99704 GMC NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks The table presents GMC NEET UG 2025 opening and closing ranks. Check category-wise distribution to estimate 2026 Round 2 admission process. Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 4,511 6,718 OBC 5,877 10,052 EWS 10,068 11,141 SC 50,977 58,058 ST 96,635 99,704

GMC NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks The table shared below contains previous year NEET UG 2024 opening and closing ranks for admission to GMC, Nagpur. Check the detailed breakdown to analyse the historical trends. Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 4,447 6,382 OBC 6,565 7,642 EWS 5,341 11,311 SC 28,746 28,746 ST 72,028 72,028 GMC NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Given below is a GMC, Nagpur NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks. Candidates can find category-wise ranks as shared below. Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 3,951 6,019 OBC 6,974 8,061 EWS 7,491 9,309 SC 35,991 48,591 GMC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks The Medical Counselling Committee has released the official NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks on August 21, 2026. Based on the category-wise ranks shared below, candidates can find seat allocation under the All India Quota seats.