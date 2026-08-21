Government Medical College Nagpur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
GMC Nagpur NEET UG Round 1 results are released on August 21, 2026. Round 1 closed at rank 60,380 for all categories, while Round 2 is expected. Candidates can estimate the Round 2 cutoff ranks based on the Round 1 and previous-year trends. For admission to the All India Rank Quota, candidates can check expected Round 2 admission between 3951 and 99704 ranks. Check the detailed year-wise breakdown shared below.
GMC, Nagpur NEET UG 2026: Government Medical College, Nagpur Round 1 admission is underway based on the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 result. The cutoff rank will be calculated as per opening and closing ranks. With Round 2 expected, candidates can estimate seat possibility under the All India Quota. Candidates can expect admission from 3951 to 6718 ranks for general category during Round 2 seat allocation. The official cuoff ranks will be released by MCC (Medical Councelling Committee) Portal. Usually the Round 2 ranks are more flexible than the first round. The article also includes NEET UG previous-year trends. By checking the expected and previous year opening and closing ranks, candidates can target better colleges as per their NEET UG 2026 scores.
Also Check: Government Medical College Nagpur NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS
Government Medical College NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the NEET UG Round 2 previous year opening and closing ranks. This will be helpful in estimating the admission chances at Government Medical College, Nagpur under the All India Quota.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3951 - 4379
|
6477 - 6718
|
OBC
|
5877 - 6302
|
8930 - 10052
|
EWS
|
5341 - 8134
|
10825 - 11311
|
SC
|
28746 - 41310
|
47371 - 58058
|
ST
|
72028 - 69925
|
71460 - 99704
GMC NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table presents GMC NEET UG 2025 opening and closing ranks. Check category-wise distribution to estimate 2026 Round 2 admission process.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4,511
|
6,718
|
OBC
|
5,877
|
10,052
|
EWS
|
10,068
|
11,141
|
SC
|
50,977
|
58,058
|
ST
|
96,635
|
99,704
GMC NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table shared below contains previous year NEET UG 2024 opening and closing ranks for admission to GMC, Nagpur. Check the detailed breakdown to analyse the historical trends.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4,447
|
6,382
|
OBC
|
6,565
|
7,642
|
EWS
|
5,341
|
11,311
|
SC
|
28,746
|
28,746
|
ST
|
72,028
|
72,028
GMC NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Given below is a GMC, Nagpur NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks. Candidates can find category-wise ranks as shared below.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3,951
|
6,019
|
OBC
|
6,974
|
8,061
|
EWS
|
7,491
|
9,309
|
SC
|
35,991
|
48,591
GMC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
The Medical Counselling Committee has released the official NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks on August 21, 2026. Based on the category-wise ranks shared below, candidates can find seat allocation under the All India Quota seats.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2,394
|
4,044
|
OBC
|
4,743
|
6,120
|
EWS
|
5,953
|
8,392
|
SC
|
12,692
|
30,736
|
ST
|
44,856
|
60,380
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.