Government Medical College Nagpur NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS
GMC Nagpur counselling window is open until August 12, 2026. Admissions will be done on a 15% All India Quota managed by MCC and an 85% State Quota managed by Maharashtra’s CET Cell. Continue reading the article for expected 2026 cutoffs alongside historical ranking data from 2023 to 2025 for various student categories
Government Medical College Nagpur: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the window for counselling. As per the latest updates, candidates can fill in the preferences and choices till August 12, 2026. After the counselling process of ROund 1 gets concluded, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2026.
For the Government Medical College (GMC) Nagpur, the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) is managed by MCC, and the remaining 85% Maharashtra State Quota seats counselling is managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.
Expected Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the table below for the expected category cutoff 2026 for Government Medical College
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
Open
|
1187 - 2192
|
4206 - 4260
|
All India
|
OBC
|
4478 - 4901
|
6350 - 6444
|
All India
|
EWS
|
5445 - 5789
|
7156 - 7746
|
All India
|
SC
|
6139 - 12357
|
28212 - 30458
|
All India
|
ST
|
16496 - 37004
|
66216 - 74877
Government Medical College Nagpur Previous Year Cutoff
Candidates can check the table below for the NEET UG Government Medical College Nagpur Previous Year Cutoff. As per the previous three years' data analysis, the admission for General Category candidates generally gets started in the range of AIR 2000. Check the tables GMC Nagpur Previous Cutoff
Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2025
Candidates can check the table below for Government Medical College Nagpur Category Wise Opening and Closing Rank 2025
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
Open
|
2,500
|
4,260
|
All India
|
OBC
|
5,147
|
6,433
|
All India
|
EWS
|
5,445
|
7,746
|
All India
|
SC
|
15,237
|
28,148
|
All India
|
ST
|
16,496
|
74,877
Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2024
Candidates can check the table below for Government Medical College Nagpur Category Wise Opening and Closing Rank 2024
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
Open
|
1,187
|
4,233
|
All India
|
OBC
|
4,776
|
6,151
|
All India
|
EWS
|
6,141
|
6,322
|
All India
|
SC
|
6,139
|
26,823
|
All India
|
ST
|
51,693
|
51,693
Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2023
Candidates can check the table below for Government Medical College Nagpur Category Wise Opening and Closing Rank 2023
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
Open
|
2,933
|
4,034
|
All India
|
OBC
|
4,478
|
6,444
|
All India
|
EWS
|
6,122
|
6,934
|
All India
|
SC
|
14,487
|
30,458
|
All India
|
ST
|
66,242
|
66,352
What are the Factors that Determine the Government Medical College Cutoff 2026?
There are various factors that determine the cutoffs, such as the difficulty level of the exam, category of candidate, number of students taking the exam, etc. Candidates can check the various factors listed below
- Total number of seats available at GMC Nagpur.
- Overall difficulty level of the NEET UG question paper
- Total number of candidates participating in the medical counselling process and marked GMC Nagpur as their preference.
- Category-wise reservation policies implemented by the counselling authorities.
Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official websites of the Medical Counselling Committee and the Maharashtra State CET for all official notifications regarding choice filling, seat allotment results, and document verification schedules.
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