Government Medical College Nagpur NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS

Government Medical College Nagpur: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the window for counselling. As per the latest updates, candidates can fill in the preferences and choices till August 12, 2026. After the counselling process of ROund 1 gets concluded, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2026.

For the Government Medical College (GMC) Nagpur, the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) is managed by MCC, and the remaining 85% Maharashtra State Quota seats counselling is managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Expected Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2026 Candidates can check the table below for the expected category cutoff 2026 for Government Medical College Quota Category Opening Rank Closing Rank All India Open 1187 - 2192 4206 - 4260 All India OBC 4478 - 4901 6350 - 6444 All India EWS 5445 - 5789 7156 - 7746 All India SC 6139 - 12357 28212 - 30458 All India ST 16496 - 37004 66216 - 74877

Government Medical College Nagpur Previous Year Cutoff Candidates can check the table below for the NEET UG Government Medical College Nagpur Previous Year Cutoff. As per the previous three years' data analysis, the admission for General Category candidates generally gets started in the range of AIR 2000. Check the tables GMC Nagpur Previous Cutoff Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2025 Candidates can check the table below for Government Medical College Nagpur Category Wise Opening and Closing Rank 2025 Quota Category Opening Rank Closing Rank All India Open 2,500 4,260 All India OBC 5,147 6,433 All India EWS 5,445 7,746 All India SC 15,237 28,148 All India ST 16,496 74,877 Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2024 Candidates can check the table below for Government Medical College Nagpur Category Wise Opening and Closing Rank 2024

Quota Category Opening Rank Closing Rank All India Open 1,187 4,233 All India OBC 4,776 6,151 All India EWS 6,141 6,322 All India SC 6,139 26,823 All India ST 51,693 51,693 Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2023 Candidates can check the table below for Government Medical College Nagpur Category Wise Opening and Closing Rank 2023 Quota Category Opening Rank Closing Rank All India Open 2,933 4,034 All India OBC 4,478 6,444 All India EWS 6,122 6,934 All India SC 14,487 30,458 All India ST 66,242 66,352 What are the Factors that Determine the Government Medical College Cutoff 2026? There are various factors that determine the cutoffs, such as the difficulty level of the exam, category of candidate, number of students taking the exam, etc. Candidates can check the various factors listed below