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Government Medical College Nagpur NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 17:58 IST

GMC Nagpur counselling window is open until August 12, 2026. Admissions will be done on a 15% All India Quota managed by MCC and an 85% State Quota managed by Maharashtra’s CET Cell. Continue reading the article for expected 2026 cutoffs alongside historical ranking data from 2023 to 2025 for various student categories

Government Medical College Nagpur Expected Cutoff 2026
Government Medical College Nagpur Expected Cutoff 2026

Government Medical College Nagpur: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the window for counselling. As per the latest updates, candidates can fill in the preferences and choices till August 12, 2026. After the counselling process of ROund 1 gets concluded, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2026.
For the Government Medical College (GMC) Nagpur, the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) is managed by MCC, and the remaining 85% Maharashtra State Quota seats counselling is managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

Expected Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check the table below for the expected category cutoff 2026 for Government Medical College

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

Open

1187 - 2192

4206 - 4260

All India

OBC

4478 - 4901

6350 - 6444

All India

EWS

5445 - 5789

7156 - 7746

All India

SC

6139 - 12357

28212 - 30458

All India

ST

16496 - 37004

66216 - 74877

Government Medical College Nagpur Previous Year Cutoff

Candidates can check the table below for the NEET UG Government Medical College Nagpur Previous Year Cutoff. As per the previous three years' data analysis, the admission for General Category candidates generally gets started in the range of AIR 2000. Check the tables GMC Nagpur Previous Cutoff

Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2025

Candidates can check the table below for Government Medical College Nagpur Category Wise Opening and Closing Rank 2025

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

Open

2,500

4,260

All India

OBC

5,147

6,433

All India

EWS

5,445

7,746

All India

SC

15,237

28,148

All India

ST

16,496

74,877

Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2024

Candidates can check the table below for Government Medical College Nagpur Category Wise Opening and Closing Rank 2024

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

Open

1,187

4,233

All India

OBC

4,776

6,151

All India

EWS

6,141

6,322

All India

SC

6,139

26,823

All India

ST

51,693

51,693

Government Medical College Nagpur Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check the table below for Government Medical College Nagpur Category Wise Opening and Closing Rank 2023

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

Open

2,933

4,034

All India

OBC

4,478

6,444

All India

EWS

6,122

6,934

All India

SC

14,487

30,458

All India

ST

66,242

66,352

What are the Factors that Determine the Government Medical College Cutoff 2026?

There are various factors that determine the cutoffs, such as the difficulty level of the exam, category of candidate, number of students taking the exam, etc. Candidates can check the various factors listed below

  • Total number of seats available at GMC Nagpur.
  • Overall difficulty level of the NEET UG question paper
  • Total number of candidates participating in the medical counselling process and marked GMC Nagpur as their preference.
  • Category-wise reservation policies implemented by the counselling authorities.

Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official websites of the Medical Counselling Committee and the Maharashtra State CET for all official notifications regarding choice filling, seat allotment results, and document verification schedules.

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 17:58 IST

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