SSC CR CHSL Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download Tier 1 Hall Ticket Here

SSC CR CHSL Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission Central Region at ssc-cr.org. Candidates can download CHSL Admit Card 2023.

SSC CR JE Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission of Central Region (SSC CR) released the admit card and status for appearing in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2022 on its official website i.e. ssc-cr.org. So, candidates who applied for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 for UP or Bihar can download SSC CR CHSL Admit Card, using their ‘Registration ID’ and ‘Date of Birth’ or ‘roll number and date of birth or name, father's name and date of birth.

SSC CR CHSL Admit Card Link is provided below. The candidates can, directly, download SSC HSL Admit Card through this link and attend the exam. The admit card contains all the details regarding the exam such as time, date and centre.

How to Download SSC CR JE Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the commission - ssc-cr.org and then click on ‘ STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2022 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 09/03/2023 TO 21/03/2023 ’

After clicking on the admit card link, you need to read all the instructions.

Now Click PROCEED Button If You Have Opted Your Exam Centre In UP & Bihar

Provide the asked details

6ownload SSC Central Region Admit Card

The commission is conducting the online exam from 09 to 21 March 2023 across the country for variousposts.