SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: Check Your Tier 1 Application Status @ssckkr.kar.nic.in

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled the Combined Higher Secondary Tier 1 Exam 2022 from 09 March to 21 March 2023. All such candidates who have applied for SSC CHSL 2023 from 06 Dec 2022 to 04 Jan 2023 can check the status of their application on the regional website of the commission. Today, on 17 Feb 2023, SSC activated the CHSL Application Status Link on the Kerala Karnataka Regional website (SSC KKR). The candidates can check whether their application is accepted or not on ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Application Status 2023

SSC released the application status for all the candidates who have submitted their applications. SSC CHSL Application is now available for such candidates on SSC KKR Website. The candidates who applied for SSC KKR CHSL can check their respective application status from the regional website. SSC CHSL Application Status Link for all other regions will be available shortly.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 Release Date

SSC CHSL 2023 Admit Card will be uploaded on the regional website of the commission including SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC WR, SSC CR, SSC KKR, SSC NWR, SSC ER, SSC NER, and SSC MPR. Candidates whose application is accepted would be able to download SSC CHSL Admit Card. SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022 will be available 7 days before the exam.

