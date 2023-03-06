SSC KKR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 OUT at ssckkr.kar.nic.in: Download Karnataka Kerala Region Hall Ticket Here

SSC KKR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 has been released at ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check the SSC Kerala Karnataka Hall Ticket Here.

SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR) issued the SSC KKR Admit Card for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2022-2023. SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card Link is available on the official website i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in and in this article below.

The commission has scheduled the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam from 09 March to 21 March 2023.

Candidates whose application is accepted must download SSC KKR Admit Card 2023. They can check their respective exam date, time, and city on their SSC KKR Hall Ticket.

SSC KKR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card Download Link Click Here

How to Download SSC KKR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 ?

Candidates can check the steps to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card for Kerala Karnataka Region through the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on "Click here to download e-Admint Card for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-I) to be held from 09/03/2023 to 21/03/2023 (Uploaded on 06/03/2023)

Step 3: Read all the instructions

Step 4: Provide your registration number, date of birth or your name and date of birth

Step 5: Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 6: Download SSC Keraka Karnataka Region Admit Card

It is mandatory to carry 2 latest passport-size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam.

The candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card for all other regions by clicking on the link below.

SSC CHSL 2023 Admit Card for Other Regions