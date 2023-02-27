SSC WR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023: Download at sscwr.net

SSC WR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Get Direct Link to Download SSC WR Call Letter 2023. Check Here.

SSC WR CHSL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission of Western Region, on 27 Feb, uploaded the admit cards for Mumbai Region. SSC WR Admit Cards are available for candidates who have applied for Combined Secondary Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts and whose application is accepted by the commission. Such candidates can download SSC WR Admit Card from the official website - www.sscwr.net.

The candidates can also check SSC WR CHSL Admit Card Direct Link the for Tier 1 Exam below:

SSC WR CHSL Admit Card Download Link

SSC CHSL Admit Card Download Link for Other Regions

How to Download SSC WR CHSL Admit Card 2023 ?

SSC released the admit card for Western Zone for CHSL Tier 1 Exam. Candidates can follow the given steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC Western Region i.e. www.sscwr.net

Step 2: Click on the link given on the homepage - ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2022 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 09/03/2023 TO 21/03/2023’

Step 3: Read all the instructions given and go to ‘ CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’

Step 4: It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter the registration number or your roll number or your name and your date of birth

Step 5: Click on ‘Search Now’

Step 6: Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023

The commission is conducting the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Exam 2022-23 from 09 March to 21 March 2023. Applicants can check their individual exam date, time and venue on their SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card.