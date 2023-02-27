SSC MPR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 Released at sscmpr.org: Download Here

SSC MPR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) on 27 February 2023. SSC MPR Admit Card Link is available at sscmpr.org. The commission has also released the application status for SSC CHSL Tier Exam 2023.

Candidates can download SSC MPR CHSL Admit Card and check the status of their application through the link below.

SSC MPR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card Link - Download Here



The candidates who have applied for SSC CHSL Exam 2022 other than Madhya Pradesh Region can download SSC CHSL Admit Card through the link below:

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022 for Other Regions

Candidate should remember to carry the following items at the exam centre:

SSC CHSL Tier Admit Card

2 latest passport-size photographs

An original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate should carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam.

SSC CHSL Admit Card: How to Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 ?

Go to the website of the SSC MPR i.e. sscmpr.org and click on the admit card link given on the homepage ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2022 (TIER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 09/03/2023 TO 21/03/2023’ Now, enter your ‘Roll Number’ or ‘Registered Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ or ‘Name’, ‘Father’s Name’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Click on the ‘Search’ Button Download SSC CHSL MPR Admit Card Check your exam date and time

SSC is conducting the Tier 1 Exam for all the students who have applied for SSC CGL Recruitment 2023. The exam will be conducted from 09 to 13 March 2023.