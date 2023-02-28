SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2023 at sscnwr.org: Download Tier 1 Call Letter Here

SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit cards along with the application status of the students who have applied for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts for North Western Region (NWR). Such candidates can download SSC CHSL Admit Card from the website of NWR i.e. sscnwr.org. SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card is also given below:

SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card Download Link - Click Here

How to Download SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2023 ?

Visit the website of the SSC NWR i.e. sscnwr.org Click on the admit card ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2022 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 09/03/2023 TO 21/03/2023' This link will redirect you to the login where you need to read all the instructions After read the instructions, you can provide your registered id or roll number, mother's name and date of birth Click on 'search status' Download SSC CHSL admit card Take a print out of the admit card

The website reads, "Candidates should note that while sitting in the examination, they must have an original photo identity card which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth. If the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card / official certificate issued as proof of admission certificate and date of birth does not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam

