SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2026 Out: Check Exam City at ssc.gov.in – Direct Link Here

Key Points SSC JHT City Intimation Slip released on August 31, 2026.

The JHT examination is scheduled for September 8, 2026.

Candidates can check exam city details on ssc.gov.in using login credentials.

SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the city intimation slip for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) examination today August 31, 2026. Candidates who have applied for various posts such as Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Senior Hindi Translator (SHT)and Senior Translation Officer (STO) can check their allotted exam city through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The examination will be held on September 8 2026. Candidates can log in using their registration details to check the exam city information. Through this recruitment drive a total of 303 vacancies would be filled across various central government ministries, departments, and organizations. Also Check- SSC JHT City Slip 2026 in Hindi SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link

The SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2026 is available through the official SSC candidate portal. Candidates can visit ssc.gov.in, log in with credentials and check their allotted examination city. The city intimation information is released before the admit card so that you can make necessary arrangements before the exam. Check the direct link to download city slip of SSC JHT Exam 2026 in the table below. SSC JHT City Slip Intimation Slip 2026 Click Here SSC JHT City Slip 2026: Key Highlights Candidates can check the important details related to the SSC JHT Exam 2026 in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name SSC Combined Hindi Translator (JHT) Examination 2026 Conducting Authority Staff Selection Commission (SSC) City Intimation Slip Released City Slip Release Date August 31, 2026 SSC JHT Exam Date September 8, 2026 Mode of Exam Computer-Based Examination (CBE) Official Website ssc.gov.in

Steps to Download SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download their SSC JT Exam 2026 City Details Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The homepage will open then go to the candidates login section and enter your registration number, password.

Complete the captcha verification and then log in

There you will find a text that states Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2026.

Click on the option to check the exam city details

Your allotted exam city details will appear on your device

Check all the details and save the exam city slip for future reference. SSC JHT Admit Card 2026 Release Date The SSC JHT Admit Card 2026 will be released shortly before the commencement of the exam. The admit card contains important details such as venue details, reporting time, shift and exam day instructions. Generally the hall tickets are released 4 to 5 days before the start of the exam.