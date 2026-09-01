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TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 170 Interview Posts at tnpsc.gov.in; Apply Online Starts September 07

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 15:39 IST

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: The TNPSC has released the notification for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) on 31 August 2026 on its official website tnpsc.gov.in. The application process will start from 07 September onwards. Check this article to download the notification pdf, know the eligibility criteria, application process, application fee, and other details.

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 170 Interview Posts at tnpsc.gov.in; Apply Online Starts September 07
TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 170 Interview Posts at tnpsc.gov.in; Apply Online Starts September 07

Key Points

  • TNPSC CTSE 2026 notification released 31 Aug 2026 for 170 vacancies across 31 posts.
  • Apply for TNPSC CTSE 2026 from 07 September to 06 October 2026.
  • Application correction window is active from 10 October to 12 October 2026.

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the official notification for TNPSC Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE) (Interview Posts). As per the notification, a total of 170 vacancies has been announced for 31 Posts including Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Senior Entomologist, Senior Officer (Technical), Research Assistant, and others. The application process commences from 07 September and will last till 06 October 2026. The Commission will also provide the application correction window which will remain active between 10 October to 12 October. The selection process involves two stages- Written Examination and Interview.

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The TNPSC is going to recruit candidates for 170 vacant positions through the CTSE 2026. The candidates who are interested in applying can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Exam Name

Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts)

Advertisement No.

741

No. of Posts

31

No. of Vacancies

170

Notification Release Date

31 August 2026

Registration Dates

07 September to 06 October 2026

Official Website

tnspc.gov.in

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The candidates who are planning to apply for the TNPSC CTSE (Interview Posts) should download the official notification from the commission’s website through the direct link provided here. The notification contains all the important information regarding the recruitment. Therefore, it is recommended to read the notification carefully before proceeding to apply.

TNPSC CTSE (Interview Posts) Notification 2026

Download Link

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: No. of Vacancies

The TNPSC has announced a total of 170 vacancies for 31 posts. The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy distribution in the table below:

Sr No.

Name of the Post

Post Code

Name of the Department / Organization

No. of Vacancies

1.

Port Officer

3799

Tamil Nadu Maritime Board

1

2.

Unit Head - Deputy General Manager Cadre

3389

Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited

1**

3.

Assistant General Manager (Finance)

3373

State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu

1

4.

Deputy Manager (Instrumental)

3397

Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited

2

5.

Deputy Manager (Safety)

3399

Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited

1

6.

Financial Advisor cum Company Secretary

3750

Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation Limited

1

7.

Assistant General Manager (Projects) (Project Management)

3344

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited

2*

8.

Assistant General Manager (Projects) Infrastructure

3345

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited

2*

9.

Assistant General Manager (Projects) Investment

3343

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited

1

10.

Manager (Accounts)

3809

Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu

1

11.

Research Assistant

1694

Institute of Veterinary Preventive Medicine, Ranipet

5*

12.

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

1695

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services

79*

13.

Bursar

3010

Collegiate Education

1

14.

Assistant Director of Statistics

2097

Economics and Statistics

4

15.

Regional Sthapathi

3526

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

3

16.

English Reporter

2090

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly

6* @

17.

Tamil Reporter

3336

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly

5

18.

Assistant Director of Industries and Commerce (Technical)

1897

Industries and Commerce

5

19.

Senior Entomologist

2032

Public Health and Preventive Medicine

13

20.

District Library Officer

3019

Public Libraries

6

21.

Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning

1778

Town and Country Planning

1

22.

Senior Officer (Technical)

3265

The Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited

10

23.

Senior Officer (Finance)

3302

The Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited

3

24.

Assistant Director of Textiles

3594

Textiles

1 $

25.

Psychologist

1942

Prisons and Correctional Services

1

26.

Assistant Secretary

3360

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited

2**

27.

Accounts Officer

3337

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited

2*

28.

Assistant Manager (General)

3665

State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu

2

29.

Assistant Manager

3616

State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu

6

30.

Assistant Manager (Finance)

3341

State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu

1

31.

System Analyst

3833

Adi Dravidar Welfare

1

TOTAL

      

170

NOTE:

* Including backlog vacancies.

** Only backlog vacancies.

@ Including shortfall vacancies.

$ Only shortfall vacancies.


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 15:39 IST

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