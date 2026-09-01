TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 170 Interview Posts at tnpsc.gov.in; Apply Online Starts September 07

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the official notification for TNPSC Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE) (Interview Posts). As per the notification, a total of 170 vacancies has been announced for 31 Posts including Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Senior Entomologist, Senior Officer (Technical), Research Assistant, and others. The application process commences from 07 September and will last till 06 October 2026. The Commission will also provide the application correction window which will remain active between 10 October to 12 October. The selection process involves two stages- Written Examination and Interview.

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The TNPSC is going to recruit candidates for 170 vacant positions through the CTSE 2026. The candidates who are interested in applying can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: