TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 170 Interview Posts at tnpsc.gov.in; Apply Online Starts September 07
TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: The TNPSC has released the notification for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) on 31 August 2026 on its official website tnpsc.gov.in. The application process will start from 07 September onwards. Check this article to download the notification pdf, know the eligibility criteria, application process, application fee, and other details.
Key Points
- TNPSC CTSE 2026 notification released 31 Aug 2026 for 170 vacancies across 31 posts.
- Apply for TNPSC CTSE 2026 from 07 September to 06 October 2026.
- Application correction window is active from 10 October to 12 October 2026.
TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the official notification for TNPSC Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE) (Interview Posts). As per the notification, a total of 170 vacancies has been announced for 31 Posts including Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Senior Entomologist, Senior Officer (Technical), Research Assistant, and others. The application process commences from 07 September and will last till 06 October 2026. The Commission will also provide the application correction window which will remain active between 10 October to 12 October. The selection process involves two stages- Written Examination and Interview.
TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The TNPSC is going to recruit candidates for 170 vacant positions through the CTSE 2026. The candidates who are interested in applying can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts)
|
Advertisement No.
|
741
|
No. of Posts
|
31
|
No. of Vacancies
|
170
|
Notification Release Date
|
31 August 2026
|
Registration Dates
|
07 September to 06 October 2026
|
Official Website
|
tnspc.gov.in
TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The candidates who are planning to apply for the TNPSC CTSE (Interview Posts) should download the official notification from the commission’s website through the direct link provided here. The notification contains all the important information regarding the recruitment. Therefore, it is recommended to read the notification carefully before proceeding to apply.
|
TNPSC CTSE (Interview Posts) Notification 2026
TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: No. of Vacancies
The TNPSC has announced a total of 170 vacancies for 31 posts. The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy distribution in the table below:
|
Sr No.
|
Name of the Post
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Department / Organization
|
No. of Vacancies
|
1.
|
Port Officer
|
3799
|
Tamil Nadu Maritime Board
|
1
|
2.
|
Unit Head - Deputy General Manager Cadre
|
3389
|
Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited
|
1**
|
3.
|
Assistant General Manager (Finance)
|
3373
|
State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu
|
1
|
4.
|
Deputy Manager (Instrumental)
|
3397
|
Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited
|
2
|
5.
|
Deputy Manager (Safety)
|
3399
|
Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited
|
1
|
6.
|
Financial Advisor cum Company Secretary
|
3750
|
Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation Limited
|
1
|
7.
|
Assistant General Manager (Projects) (Project Management)
|
3344
|
Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited
|
2*
|
8.
|
Assistant General Manager (Projects) Infrastructure
|
3345
|
Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited
|
2*
|
9.
|
Assistant General Manager (Projects) Investment
|
3343
|
Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited
|
1
|
10.
|
Manager (Accounts)
|
3809
|
Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu
|
1
|
11.
|
Research Assistant
|
1694
|
Institute of Veterinary Preventive Medicine, Ranipet
|
5*
|
12.
|
Veterinary Assistant Surgeon
|
1695
|
Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services
|
79*
|
13.
|
Bursar
|
3010
|
Collegiate Education
|
1
|
14.
|
Assistant Director of Statistics
|
2097
|
Economics and Statistics
|
4
|
15.
|
Regional Sthapathi
|
3526
|
Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
|
3
|
16.
|
English Reporter
|
2090
|
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly
|
6* @
|
17.
|
Tamil Reporter
|
3336
|
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly
|
5
|
18.
|
Assistant Director of Industries and Commerce (Technical)
|
1897
|
Industries and Commerce
|
5
|
19.
|
Senior Entomologist
|
2032
|
Public Health and Preventive Medicine
|
13
|
20.
|
District Library Officer
|
3019
|
Public Libraries
|
6
|
21.
|
Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning
|
1778
|
Town and Country Planning
|
1
|
22.
|
Senior Officer (Technical)
|
3265
|
The Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited
|
10
|
23.
|
Senior Officer (Finance)
|
3302
|
The Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited
|
3
|
24.
|
Assistant Director of Textiles
|
3594
|
Textiles
|
1 $
|
25.
|
Psychologist
|
1942
|
Prisons and Correctional Services
|
1
|
26.
|
Assistant Secretary
|
3360
|
Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited
|
2**
|
27.
|
Accounts Officer
|
3337
|
Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited
|
2*
|
28.
|
Assistant Manager (General)
|
3665
|
State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu
|
2
|
29.
|
Assistant Manager
|
3616
|
State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu
|
6
|
30.
|
Assistant Manager (Finance)
|
3341
|
State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu
|
1
|
31.
|
System Analyst
|
3833
|
Adi Dravidar Welfare
|
1
|
TOTAL
|
170
NOTE:
* Including backlog vacancies.
** Only backlog vacancies.
@ Including shortfall vacancies.
$ Only shortfall vacancies.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.