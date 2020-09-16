TNPSC Mains Exam Date 2020 for State Judicial Service Released @tnpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

TNPSC Mains Exam Date 2020 for Civil Judge Posts: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released Civil Judge Mains Exam 2020 date on its website. Candidates who have qualified in the TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 exam can check the Mains Exam schedule available on the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), the TNPSC State Judicial Service Mains Exam 2020 will be conducted on 17/10/2020 and 18/10/2020 at Chennai centre in the state.

All such candidates who have qualified in the TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 will appear for the Mains Exam. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission had conducted the Civil Judge Prelims 2020 on 24 November 2020 at various exam centres.

Earlier all the qualified/shortlisted candidates in the Prelims Exam were uploaded the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims through the online mode from in the e-seva centres run by TACTV.

All such candidates qualified in the Prelims exam can check the Mains Exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TNPSC Mains Exam Date 2020 for State Judicial Service Notification

Download Process: TNPSC Mains Exam Date 2020 for State Judicial Service

Visit to the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission-tnpsc.gov.in

Go the What's New Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service-Main Written Examination on 17/10/2020 and 18/10/2020 at Chennai centre.-REG available on the homepage.

You will get the PDF of the Exam Date short notification.

You are advised to download and save the same for your future reference.

It is noted that Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had invited online applications for the Civil Judge Posts in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service under State Judicial Service.