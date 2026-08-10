Important Update! Provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on the official website this week. Candidates will be able to view them, and to raise a challenge within the notified window. Detailed… pic.twitter.com/OHFBH6lXCB

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the UGC NET June provisional answer key in the 2nd week of August. The NTA has released a notice in this regard on its website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has conducted the UGC NET June session exam on 22 June to 30 June 2026. Around 10 lakh candidates have reported to appear in the UGC NET examination. With so many candidates awaiting the release of the final answer key, the NTA has finally announced the tentative dates of its release.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The UGC NET June 2026 was conducted by the NTA on 22 June to 30 June 2026. The exam was conducted in Compute Based mode for a total of 87 subjects, with an addition of 2 new subjects including Forestry and Statistics. Before this addition, there were only 85 subjects. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET June 2026 Subjects 87 Exam Date 22 June to 30 June 2026 Answer Key Release Date 2nd week of August Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Release Date Notice

The NTA has released the public notice on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in which mentions the release date of provisional answer key for the UGC NET June exam conducted between 22 June to 30 June 2026. The notice mentions that the answer key will be released in the 2nd week of August.