UGC NET Answer Key 2026: NTA to Release UGC NET June Answer Key at ugcnet.nic.in; Check Dates Here
UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The NTA has released a public notice regarding the release of UGC NET answer key 2026 date. As per the notice, the provisional answer key will be released in this week of August. Check this article to know about UGC NET June answer key 2026.
Key Points
- UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key due 2nd week of August.
- The UGC NET June 2026 exam was held from 22 June to 30 June 2026.
- Around 10 lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 exam.
UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the UGC NET June provisional answer key in the 2nd week of August. The NTA has released a notice in this regard on its website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has conducted the UGC NET June session exam on 22 June to 30 June 2026. Around 10 lakh candidates have reported to appear in the UGC NET examination. With so many candidates awaiting the release of the final answer key, the NTA has finally announced the tentative dates of its release.
Important Update!— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 10, 2026
Provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on the official website this week.
Candidates will be able to view them, and to raise a challenge within the notified window.
Detailed… pic.twitter.com/OHFBH6lXCB
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The UGC NET June 2026 was conducted by the NTA on 22 June to 30 June 2026. The exam was conducted in Compute Based mode for a total of 87 subjects, with an addition of 2 new subjects including Forestry and Statistics. Before this addition, there were only 85 subjects. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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UGC NET June 2026
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Subjects
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87
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Exam Date
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22 June to 30 June 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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2nd week of August
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Official Website
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ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Release Date Notice
The NTA has released the public notice on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in which mentions the release date of provisional answer key for the UGC NET June exam conducted between 22 June to 30 June 2026. The notice mentions that the answer key will be released in the 2nd week of August.
UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Notice
UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to download the provisional answer key once the link goes live on the official website. The direct link will also be provided here for the convenience of the candidates.
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UGC NET June Answer Key 2026
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Link Active Soon
How to Download UGC NET June Answer Key 2026
To download the UGC NET June answer key 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
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Go to the bottom of the homepage, in the Candidate’s Activity section.
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Here you will find the link for Provisional Answer Key June 2026. Click on it.
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Enter your registration number and password and click on Submit.
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Download the answer key along with the response sheet pdf.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.