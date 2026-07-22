UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 379 Posts; Apply Online Begins 26 July, Check Eligibility & Other Details

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant notification announcing a total of 379 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive. The notification was released on 21 July and the application process will commence from 26 July onwards and will last till 15 August. The candidates who want to apply for this recruitment must be holding a graduate degree in the relevant field. The UKSSSC offers a salary in Pay Level 04-06 ranging between Rs 29,800 to Rs 94,300/- per month. This makes this opportunity attractive for the candidates. The selection process involves a written examination consisting of 100 MCQs for 2 hours duration. It will be followed by a typing test and finally document verification.

The UKSSSC has announced 379 vacancies for the posts of Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Accountant / Junior Auditor, Office Assistant-III (Accounts), and Cashier cum Assistant Accountant in various departments. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Notification 2026

The candidates should download the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant notification 2026 before proceeding to apply. The notification contains all the relevant information regarding the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria, application dates, salary structure, application fee, among others. Download the official notification through the direct link provided here.

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Notification 2026 Download Link

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who are going to apply for the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant and other posts must check the detailed eligibility criteria here.