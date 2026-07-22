UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 379 Posts; Apply Online Begins 26 July, Check Eligibility & Other Details
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026: The UKSSSC has released the official notification for the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment 2026 on its official website, sssc.uk.gov.in on 21 July 2026. A total of 379 vacancies have been announced for various Group C posts under advertisement no.79/UKSSSC/2026. Check this article to download the notification, know the registration dates, eligibility criteria, salary structure, and other important information.
Key Points
- UKSSSC announced 379 vacancies for Assistant Accountant & related posts for 2026.
- Applications for these posts will be accepted from 26 July to 15 August 2026.
- The official recruitment notification was released by UKSSSC on 21 July 2026.
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant notification announcing a total of 379 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive. The notification was released on 21 July and the application process will commence from 26 July onwards and will last till 15 August. The candidates who want to apply for this recruitment must be holding a graduate degree in the relevant field. The UKSSSC offers a salary in Pay Level 04-06 ranging between Rs 29,800 to Rs 94,300/- per month. This makes this opportunity attractive for the candidates. The selection process involves a written examination consisting of 100 MCQs for 2 hours duration. It will be followed by a typing test and finally document verification.
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The UKSSSC has announced 379 vacancies for the posts of Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Accountant / Junior Auditor, Office Assistant-III (Accounts), and Cashier cum Assistant Accountant in various departments. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
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Post Name
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Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Accountant / Junior Auditor, Office Assistant-III (Accounts), and Cashier cum Assistant Accountant
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No. of Vacancies
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379
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Advertisement No.
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79/UKSSSC/2026
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Notification Release Date
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21 July 2026
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Registration Dates
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26 July to 15 August 2026
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Official Website
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sssc.uk.gov.in
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Notification 2026
The candidates should download the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant notification 2026 before proceeding to apply. The notification contains all the relevant information regarding the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria, application dates, salary structure, application fee, among others. Download the official notification through the direct link provided here.
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UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Notification 2026
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who are going to apply for the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant and other posts must check the detailed eligibility criteria here.
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Post Name
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Educational Qualification
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Accountant (BRIDCUL)
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B.Com with MBA (Finance) / PGDBA (Finance) or M.Com with relevant experience
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Assistant Accountant (UPCL / PTCUL / UJVNL / UKTDP / Jal Sansthan / Treasuries / Prosecution / BRIDCUL)
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Graduation in Commerce (B.Com) / BBA / Post Graduate Diploma in Accountancy with computer typing speed (4000 Key Depressions per hour) and computer certificate where applicable
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Office Assistant-III (Accounts) (PTCUL)
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B.Com with 1-year computer course diploma and Hindi/English typing speed
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Cashier cum Assistant Accountant (UERC)
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B.Com or equivalent with knowledge of accounts keeping
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Salary Structure 2026
The UKSSSC have announced 379 vacancies for various Group C posts under various departments of the state. The vacancies have been announced for several districts also. Check the post-wise salary structure in the table below:
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S. No.
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Post / Department Name
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Pay Scale
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No. of Posts
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1
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Accountant (BRIDCUL)
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Rs. 35,400 - Rs. 1,12,400 (Level-06)
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01
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2
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Assistant Accountant (Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd.)
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Rs. 29,800 - Rs. 94,300 (Level-05)
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75
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3
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Assistant Accountant (Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd.)
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Rs. 29,800 - Rs. 94,300 (Level-05)
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05
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4
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Assistant Accountant (Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd.)
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Rs. 29,800 - Rs. 94,300 (Level-05)
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02
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5
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Assistant Accountant (Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board)
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Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300 (Level-05)
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13
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6
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Assistant Accountant / Junior Auditor (Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan)
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Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300 (Level-05)
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05
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7
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Assistant Accountant (BRIDCUL)
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Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300 (Level-05)
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02
|
8
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Assistant Accountant (Directorate of Departmental Accounts, Uttarakhand)
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Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300 (Level-05)
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230
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9
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Assistant Accountant (District Magistrate, Almora - Treasury)
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Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300 (Level-05)
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13
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10
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Assistant Accountant (District Magistrate, Nainital - Treasury)
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Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300 (Level-05)
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12
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11
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Assistant Accountant (District Magistrate, Udham Singh Nagar - Treasury)
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Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300 (Level-05)
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05
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12
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Assistant Accountant (Directorate of Treasury, Pension and Entitlement, Uttarakhand)
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Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300 (Level-05)
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03
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13
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Assistant Accountant (District Magistrate, Rudraprayag - Treasury)
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Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300 (Level-05)
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03
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14
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Assistant Accountant (District Magistrate, Champawat - Treasury)
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Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300 (Level-05)
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02
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15
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Assistant Accountant (District Magistrate, Bageshwar - Treasury)
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Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300 (Level-05)
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01
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16
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Assistant Accountant (Prosecution Department, Uttarakhand)
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Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300 (Level-05)
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01
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17
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Office Assistant III (Accounts) (Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd.)
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Rs. 27,200 - Rs. 86,100 (Level-04)
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05
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18
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Cashier-cum-Assistant Accountant (Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission, Dehradun)
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Rs. 25,500 - Rs. 81,100 (Level-04)
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01
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Total
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379
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.